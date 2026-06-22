How Parker Thatch Became One of the Most Beloved Handbag Brands

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, cofounder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.
If you're into the latest handbag trends, you likely know Parker Thatch. At the helm of the wildly popular handbag brand, which has achieved success through its intentionally designed products, is cofounder Irene Chen. Before designing some of fashion's favorite bags, she actually began her professional career in financial consulting.
After graduating from UCLA with a degree in political science, she launched her professional life in financial consulting. After a couple of years in the industry, she felt compelled to pivot and enter the world of fashion. Her first role was in Calvin Klein's licensing department, and she later moved to Donna Karan, where she steadily rose through the ranks to become director of product development. It was during her time in fashion that she met her husband and business partner, Matthew Grenby.
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Together, they took a bold step by launching their own venture: an e-stationery brand named Iomoi. The couple navigated multiple pivots in the early years. They transitioned from digital to physical stationery and briefly expanded into homeware. Through experimentation and adaptation, they discovered their true product focus—bags. A defining moment came when Kate Spade advised them to concentrate on functional luxury handbags. Taking her guidance, they rebranded the company as Parker Thatch.
Today, Parker Thatch remains committed to its core ethos of functional luxury, with every piece emphasizing unparalleled quality and superior craftsmanship. Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to hear how Chen continues to evolve Parker Thatch. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the brand.