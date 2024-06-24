Second Life Podcast: Bo Shepherd

Meet Bo Shepherd: The Incredibly Talented Designer and Co-Founder of Woodward Throwbacks
Bo Shepherd, talented designer, artist, and co-founder of Woodward Throwbacks, has always had a passion for cars. Growing up, her love for automobiles led her to study transportation design at Detroit's College for Creative Studies. After completing her education, Shepherd joined General Motors, where she worked on the Chevy product line designing car interiors. Notably, she was only the third African American woman to hold a position in interior design at GM. Despite her accomplishments, Shepherd found the corporate environment stifling for her burgeoning creativity and desire for greater freedom.
During her time at GM, Shepherd began exploring the world of salvage with her partner, Kyle Dubay. The duo spent their free time scavenging Detroit's streets for reusable furniture and materials, sparking the idea for a new venture. Eventually, she made the bold decision to leave GM and co-found Woodward Throwbacks, a design and reclamation business.
Woodward Throwbacks started as a small operation but quickly grew in scale and ambition. Shepherd and Dubay acquired a 24,000-square-foot warehouse, where they designed and produced a line of home goods made from reclaimed materials sourced from Detroit homes. Their work not only promoted sustainability but also breathed new life into discarded materials.
In addition to their product line, the two have renovated several properties and opened an interior design business. This past spring, they published a book titled Throwbacks Home Interiors, a stunning collection of their sustainably designed homes celebrating reclaimed materials and unexpected antiques.
Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Shepherd's transition from automotive design to entrepreneurial success with Woodward Throwbacks continues to nurture her evolving creative spirit.
