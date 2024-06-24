Second Life Podcast: Bo Shepherd

Welcome to Second Life, a podcast spotlighting successful women who've made major career changes—and fearlessly mastered the pivot. Hosted by Hillary Kerr, co-founder and chief content officer at Who What Wear, each episode gives you a direct line to women who are game changers in their fields. Subscribe to Second Life on Apple Podcasts , Spotify , or anywhere you get your podcasts to stay tuned.

Bo Shepherd, talented designer, artist, and co-founder of Woodward Throwbacks, has always had a passion for cars. Growing up, her love for automobiles led her to study transportation design at Detroit's College for Creative Studies. After completing her education, Shepherd joined General Motors, where she worked on the Chevy product line designing car interiors. Notably, she was only the third African American woman to hold a position in interior design at GM. Despite her accomplishments, Shepherd found the corporate environment stifling for her burgeoning creativity and desire for greater freedom.

During her time at GM, Shepherd began exploring the world of salvage with her partner, Kyle Dubay. The duo spent their free time scavenging Detroit's streets for reusable furniture and materials, sparking the idea for a new venture. Eventually, she made the bold decision to leave GM and co-found Woodward Throwbacks, a design and reclamation business.

Woodward Throwbacks started as a small operation but quickly grew in scale and ambition. Shepherd and Dubay acquired a 24,000-square-foot warehouse, where they designed and produced a line of home goods made from reclaimed materials sourced from Detroit homes. Their work not only promoted sustainability but also breathed new life into discarded materials.

In addition to their product line, the two have renovated several properties and opened an interior design business. This past spring, they published a book titled Throwbacks Home Interiors, a stunning collection of their sustainably designed homes celebrating reclaimed materials and unexpected antiques.

Listen to the latest episode of Second Life to discover how Shepherd's transition from automotive design to entrepreneurial success with Woodward Throwbacks continues to nurture her evolving creative spirit.

