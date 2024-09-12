I Just Created 6 Jeans-and-Sweater Outfits From Nordstrom for Under $400
There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit, and with fall upon us, there's no better combo to rely on than a great pair of jeans and a cozy sweater. Since I've basically been living in tank tops and shorts for the past four months, I'm eager to add some fresh new sweaters and jeans into my wardrobe rotation. I made a beeline to trusty retailer Nordstrom, and after scouring the site, I assembled six effortlessly cool ensembles made up of the chic, classic, and fashion-forward knits and denim. The best part? Each look will cost less than $400. Music to my ears! Keep scrolling for the jeans-and-sweater looks to inspire your next fall outfit.
Look 1: $336
A short-sleeve sweater in trending olive green will look chic when paired with ivory wide-leg jeans. Chunky, understated sneakers and a baseball cap finish the casual-cool off-duty look perfectly.
Shop the look:
Look 2: $336
For an easy yet polished fall look, opt for suede loafers and a sumptuous cashmere crewneck in a beige color palette—perfect to style with your blue straight-leg jeans.
Shop the look:
Look 3: $387
Add a touch of trending leopard print to your sweater-and-jeans outfit with chic kitten-heel mules—ideal for amping up your basics. This look will take you from day to evening seamlessly.
Shop the look:
Look 4: $358
Fall is the perfect time to lean into richer hues and dark-wash jeans. Style a polished wide-leg silhouette with trending burgundy pointed-toe flats and a dark gray cardigan for an elevated autumn look. Bold gold studs provide an elegant finishing touch.
Shop the look:
Look 5: $399
Rich dark-brown suede oozes elegance and sophistication. Style suede ballet flats and a soft shoulder bag with straight-leg jeans and a navy sweater for an outfit that exudes a Parisian-chic aesthetic.
Shop the look:
Look 6: $379
It's all about soft and sumptuous suede this season in brown, beige, and tan. Style a large suede tote bag with timeless tan ankle boots, relaxed jeans, and an elegant cardigan for a look that will take you from meetings to margaritas in style.
Shop the look:
Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.
