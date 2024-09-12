I Just Created 6 Jeans-and-Sweater Outfits From Nordstrom for Under $400

There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit, and with fall upon us, there's no better combo to rely on than a great pair of jeans and a cozy sweater. Since I've basically been living in tank tops and shorts for the past four months, I'm eager to add some fresh new sweaters and jeans into my wardrobe rotation. I made a beeline to trusty retailer Nordstrom, and after scouring the site, I assembled six effortlessly cool ensembles made up of the chic, classic, and fashion-forward knits and denim. The best part? Each look will cost less than $400. Music to my ears! Keep scrolling for the jeans-and-sweater looks to inspire your next fall outfit.

Look 1: $336

(Image credit: Future)

A short-sleeve sweater in trending olive green will look chic when paired with ivory wide-leg jeans. Chunky, understated sneakers and a baseball cap finish the casual-cool off-duty look perfectly.

Shop the look:

Madewell Stripe Bouclé Knit Crewneck Sweater Top $68 SHOP NOW

Madewell Broken In Organic Cotton Twill Baseball Cap $30 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Emmett Welt Pocket Wide Leg Jeans $138 SHOP NOW

New Balance 530 Sneaker $100 SHOP NOW

Look 2: $336

(Image credit: Future)

For an easy yet polished fall look, opt for suede loafers and a sumptuous cashmere crewneck in a beige color palette—perfect to style with your blue straight-leg jeans.

Shop the look:

Nordstrom Crewneck Cashmere Sweater $97 SHOP NOW

AIRE Venatici 137mm Aviator Sunglasses $39 SHOP NOW

MANGO Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

Dolce Vita Beny Loafer $130 SHOP NOW

Look 3: $387

(Image credit: Future)

Add a touch of trending leopard print to your sweater-and-jeans outfit with chic kitten-heel mules—ideal for amping up your basics. This look will take you from day to evening seamlessly.

Shop the look:

Treasure & Bond Oversize V-Neck Sweater $70 SHOP NOW

JW PEI Harlee Faux Leather Shoulder Bag $89 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean $138 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Meme Sandal $90 SHOP NOW

Look 4: $358

(Image credit: Future)

Fall is the perfect time to lean into richer hues and dark-wash jeans. Style a polished wide-leg silhouette with trending burgundy pointed-toe flats and a dark gray cardigan for an elevated autumn look. Bold gold studs provide an elegant finishing touch.

Shop the look:

Caslon Wool & Cashmere Cardigan $100 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Knotted Circle Stud Earrings $30 SHOP NOW

Madewell Emmett Wide Leg Jeans $138 SHOP NOW

Steve Madden Peony Slingback Pointed Toe Pump $90 SHOP NOW

Look 5: $399

(Image credit: Future)

Rich dark-brown suede oozes elegance and sophistication. Style suede ballet flats and a soft shoulder bag with straight-leg jeans and a navy sweater for an outfit that exudes a Parisian-chic aesthetic.

Shop the look:

Caslon Collar Organic Cotton Blend Cardigan $79 $31 SHOP NOW

Madewell The Oversize Shopper Tote in Soft Grain Suede $188 SHOP NOW

MANGO Straight Leg Jeans $70 SHOP NOW

Madewell Francine Ballet Flat $110 SHOP NOW

Look 6: $379

(Image credit: Future)

It's all about soft and sumptuous suede this season in brown, beige, and tan. Style a large suede tote bag with timeless tan ankle boots, relaxed jeans, and an elegant cardigan for a look that will take you from meetings to margaritas in style.

Shop the look:

MANGO Eliot Cardigan $60 SHOP NOW

MANGO Suede Shopper $100 SHOP NOW

MANGO Arletita Straight Leg Jeans $70 $50 SHOP NOW