I Just Created 6 Jeans-and-Sweater Outfits From Nordstrom for Under $400

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

There's nothing like the thrill of putting together a great outfit, and with fall upon us, there's no better combo to rely on than a great pair of jeans and a cozy sweater. Since I've basically been living in tank tops and shorts for the past four months, I'm eager to add some fresh new sweaters and jeans into my wardrobe rotation. I made a beeline to trusty retailer Nordstrom, and after scouring the site, I assembled six effortlessly cool ensembles made up of the chic, classic, and fashion-forward knits and denim. The best part? Each look will cost less than $400. Music to my ears! Keep scrolling for the jeans-and-sweater looks to inspire your next fall outfit.

Look 1: $336

nordstrom outfit

(Image credit: Future)

A short-sleeve sweater in trending olive green will look chic when paired with ivory wide-leg jeans. Chunky, understated sneakers and a baseball cap finish the casual-cool off-duty look perfectly.

Shop the look:

Stripe Bouclé Knit Crewneck Sweater Top
Madewell
Stripe Bouclé Knit Crewneck Sweater Top

Broken in Organic Cotton Twill Baseball Cap
Madewell
Broken In Organic Cotton Twill Baseball Cap

The Emmett Welt Pocket Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
The Emmett Welt Pocket Wide Leg Jeans

Gender Inclusive 530 Sneaker
New Balance
530 Sneaker

Look 2: $336

sweater and jeans outfit

(Image credit: Future)

For an easy yet polished fall look, opt for suede loafers and a sumptuous cashmere crewneck in a beige color palette—perfect to style with your blue straight-leg jeans.

Shop the look:

Crewneck Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Crewneck Cashmere Sweater

Venatici 137mm Aviator Sunglasses
AIRE
Venatici 137mm Aviator Sunglasses

Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans
MANGO
Mid Rise Relaxed Straight Leg Jeans

Beny Loafer
Dolce Vita
Beny Loafer

Look 3: $387

sweater and jeans outfit with leopard print shoes

(Image credit: Future)

Add a touch of trending leopard print to your sweater-and-jeans outfit with chic kitten-heel mules—ideal for amping up your basics. This look will take you from day to evening seamlessly.

Shop the look:

Oversize V-Neck Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Oversize V-Neck Sweater

Harlee Faux Leather Shoulder Bag
JW PEI
Harlee Faux Leather Shoulder Bag

The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean
Madewell
The Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Jean

Meme Sandal
Steve Madden
Meme Sandal

Look 4: $358

grey sweater outfit

(Image credit: Future)

Fall is the perfect time to lean into richer hues and dark-wash jeans. Style a polished wide-leg silhouette with trending burgundy pointed-toe flats and a dark gray cardigan for an elevated autumn look. Bold gold studs provide an elegant finishing touch.

Shop the look:

Wool & Cashmere Cardigan
Caslon
Wool & Cashmere Cardigan

Knotted Circle Stud Earrings
Nordstrom
Knotted Circle Stud Earrings

Emmett Wide Leg Jeans
Madewell
Emmett Wide Leg Jeans

Peony Slingback Pointed Toe Pump
Steve Madden
Peony Slingback Pointed Toe Pump

Look 5: $399

sweater and jeans outfit

(Image credit: Future)

Rich dark-brown suede oozes elegance and sophistication. Style suede ballet flats and a soft shoulder bag with straight-leg jeans and a navy sweater for an outfit that exudes a Parisian-chic aesthetic.

Shop the look:

Collar Organic Cotton Blend Cardigan
Caslon
Collar Organic Cotton Blend Cardigan

The Oversize Shopper Tote in Soft Grain Suede
Madewell
The Oversize Shopper Tote in Soft Grain Suede

Straight Leg Jeans
MANGO
Straight Leg Jeans

Francine Ballet Flat
Madewell
Francine Ballet Flat

Look 6: $379

sweater and jeans outfit

(Image credit: Future)

It's all about soft and sumptuous suede this season in brown, beige, and tan. Style a large suede tote bag with timeless tan ankle boots, relaxed jeans, and an elegant cardigan for a look that will take you from meetings to margaritas in style.

Shop the look:

Eliot Cardigan
MANGO
Eliot Cardigan

Suede Shopper
MANGO
Suede Shopper

Arletita Straight Leg Jeans
MANGO
Arletita Straight Leg Jeans

July Bootie
Splendid
July Bootie

Judith Jones
Judith Jones
Senior Fashion Market Editor

Judith Jones is the senior fashion market editor at Who What Wear who specializes in shopping content and trend stories with high-affiliate impact. She shares the coolest, most desirable fashion market finds and brands for every budget. Previous to working in fashion, Judith worked as a TV host on the PBS travel show Globe Trekker (airing on Netflix and Amazon Prime) sharing her passion for travel and culture.

