J.Crew Is Having an Epic Linen Sale—These 17 Pieces Need to Come Home With Me
So long, sweater season—it's time to make way for linen season. The breezy fabric (and its signature wrinkly texture) seems to get more popular by the year. I, for one, love it because it looks expensive, it's versatile, and it makes my outfits look instantly summery. You may already be aware of this, but one of the best places to shop for affordable, high-quality linen is J.Crew. This is important because linen can get quite expensive.
The reason I'm bringing this obvious statement to you now is because J.Crew just launched a massive linen sale, with dozens of pieces marked down by up to 50%. From now through the end of April 29, you can shop the collection before it's wiped out (because it will be once everyone starts shopping for their summer vacations). Keep scrolling to shop the pieces I'd pick, from pants to shirts to dresses and beyond.
It's not a huge markdown on these wildly popular pants, but we'll take it.
This will be perfect for summer days at the office.
Reminder to treat yourself to a new pair of pajamas.
The only black blazer I want to wear in the summer is a linen one.
This is one of those summery tops you'll reach for time and again.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Zara Didn't Tell Anyone About This Sneaky Sale, But I Still Found the Best Items
From mesh flats to elevated basics.
By Eliza Huber
-
Bring on the Compliments—30 Dresses That Are on Sale and Ready to Turn Heads
So many gems, so little time.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Madewell, J.Crew, and Banana Republic Are Hosting Big-Deal Sales RN—Do Your Worst
And do it fast.
By Eliza Huber
-
The Comfortable Pants Fashion People Always Wear Instead of Jeans in the Summer
Because wearing denim in the heat is a crime.
By Allyson Payer
-
I'm Manifesting a Rich-Looking, Minimalistic Closet—25 Perfect Sale Picks From COS
Almost every pick is now under $100.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
J.Crew Might Be American, But These 31 Sale Buys Scream French
Allons-y.
By Drew Elovitz
-
I Just Ravaged Nordstrom's Sale Section, and You'll Definitely Want to See My Spoils
These are all too good to pass up.
By Kristina Rutkowski
-
I Shop for a Living—These Are the Only 5 Pieces to Buy From Shopbop's Sale
Out of more than 16,000.
By Eliza Huber