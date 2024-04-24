J.Crew Is Having an Epic Linen Sale—These 17 Pieces Need to Come Home With Me

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

So long, sweater season—it's time to make way for linen season. The breezy fabric (and its signature wrinkly texture) seems to get more popular by the year. I, for one, love it because it looks expensive, it's versatile, and it makes my outfits look instantly summery. You may already be aware of this, but one of the best places to shop for affordable, high-quality linen is J.Crew. This is important because linen can get quite expensive.

The reason I'm bringing this obvious statement to you now is because J.Crew just launched a massive linen sale, with dozens of pieces marked down by up to 50%. From now through the end of April 29, you can shop the collection before it's wiped out (because it will be once everyone starts shopping for their summer vacations). Keep scrolling to shop the pieces I'd pick, from pants to shirts to dresses and beyond.

Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Soleil Pant in Linen

It's not a huge markdown on these wildly popular pants, but we'll take it.

Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen
J.Crew
Capitaine Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen

Chocolate-brown linen feels so right.

Soleil Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Soleil Pant in Linen

I'm definitely going to need the red ones, too.

Slim-Fit Linen Vest
J.Crew
Slim-Fit Linen Vest

I need this in every color.

Wren Slim Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen
J.Crew
Wren Slim Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen

Everyone needs one.

Sleeveless Midi Dress in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Sleeveless Midi Dress in Stretch Linen Blend

This will be perfect for summer days at the office.

Classic-Fit Beach Shirt in Linen-Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Classic-Fit Beach Shirt in Linen-Cotton Blend

This is understandably flying out of stock.

Bow-Back Linen Top
J.Crew
Bow-Back Linen Top

Cute.

Relaxed Linen T-Shirt
J.Crew
Relaxed Linen T-Shirt

For the dog days of summer.

Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest
J.Crew
Scoopneck Linen-Blend Vest

This looks way more expensive than it is.

Long-Sleeve Pajama Short Set in Striped Linen-Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Long-Sleeve Pajama Short Set in Striped Linen-Cotton Blend

Reminder to treat yourself to a new pair of pajamas.

Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend
J.Crew
Helena Blazer in Stretch Linen Blend

The only black blazer I want to wear in the summer is a linen one.

Seaside Cargo Short in Linen-Tencel™ Lyocell Blend
J.Crew
Seaside Cargo Short in Linen-Tencel Lyocell Blend

White linen shorts are a wardrobe staple.

Maxine Button-Back Top in Striped Linen
J.Crew
Maxine Button-Back Top in Striped Linen

This is one of those summery tops you'll reach for time and again.

Button-Up Mini Skirt in Linen
J.Crew
Button-Up Mini Skirt in Linen

She's flirty and fun.

Relaxed Linen T-Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Relaxed Linen T-Shirt in Stripe

I love a good stripe.

Cross-Back Beach Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend
J.Crew
Cross-Back Beach Dress in Linen-Cotton Blend

A vacation-worthy dress if I ever saw one.

Explore More:
J.crew Sale Shopping Linen Pants
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸