So *This* Is How to Make Bootcut Jeans Look Fresh in 2025

It can take a lot of trial and error to discover the perfect style of jeans for your personal style. If barrel-leg, wide-leg, or tapered styles aren't the right fit, allow us to suggest the humble bootcut. Unlike trendier cuts, this slightly flared denim design is as close to timeless as it gets. And as we head into 2025, we're doubling down on the look by wearing denim on denim with A+ accessories.

The first step in creating this ensemble is finding a denim shirt that pairs well with your favorite bootcut jeans. Once you identify the best bottoms, shop for a shirt with a similar wash—it doesn't have to be a perfect match—then mine your wardrobe for boots, coats, and accessories to complete the look.

Keep scrolling to browse items to mix and match to achieve this elegant denim-on-denim bootcut outfit. Incorporate a mix of textures to keep it interesting, and feel free to layer up accordingly. A pair of hidden cozy socks also goes perfectly with this polished look!

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Re-Create the Look From Head to Toe

Loewe Sheep Shearling Fur Bucket Hat $850 SHOP NOW Shearling bucket hats are a cute and cozy alternative to the average winter beanie.

Ray-Ban 53mm Pillow Oval Sunglasses $151 SHOP NOW Oval sunnies are always a good idea.

Quince Comfort Stretch Long Trench Coat $130 SHOP NOW Put this wardrobe staple to work.

Banana Republic The Oversized Denim Shirt $100 SHOP NOW Denim looks more formal in darker washes.

Frame Le Mini Boot Split Hem Bootcut Jeans $200 SHOP NOW When wearing denim on denim, try to match the washes of your shirt and jeans for a more cohesive look.

Staud Valerie Suede Shoulder Bag $350 SHOP NOW Suede and taupe are two bag trends we're carrying into 2025.

Treasure & Bond Parker Brass Hoop Leather Belt $49 SHOP NOW A good black belt is an essential in every wardrobe.

Reformation Gillian Ankle Boots $378 SHOP NOW Don't forget to polish your leather boots at least once a season—they'll last longer.