So *This* Is How to Make Bootcut Jeans Look Fresh in 2025

By
published
in News

It can take a lot of trial and error to discover the perfect style of jeans for your personal style. If barrel-leg, wide-leg, or tapered styles aren't the right fit, allow us to suggest the humble bootcut. Unlike trendier cuts, this slightly flared denim design is as close to timeless as it gets. And as we head into 2025, we're doubling down on the look by wearing denim on denim with A+ accessories.

The first step in creating this ensemble is finding a denim shirt that pairs well with your favorite bootcut jeans. Once you identify the best bottoms, shop for a shirt with a similar wash—it doesn't have to be a perfect match—then mine your wardrobe for boots, coats, and accessories to complete the look.

Keep scrolling to browse items to mix and match to achieve this elegant denim-on-denim bootcut outfit. Incorporate a mix of textures to keep it interesting, and feel free to layer up accordingly. A pair of hidden cozy socks also goes perfectly with this polished look!

Woman wearing head-to-toe denim with a tan trench coat during New York Fashion Week on September 10, 2024 in New York City.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Re-Create the Look From Head to Toe

Sheep Shearling Fur Bucket Hat
Loewe
Sheep Shearling Fur Bucket Hat

Shearling bucket hats are a cute and cozy alternative to the average winter beanie.

53mm Pillow Oval Sunglasses
Ray-Ban
53mm Pillow Oval Sunglasses

Oval sunnies are always a good idea.

Comfort Stretch Long Trench Coat
Quince
Comfort Stretch Long Trench Coat

Put this wardrobe staple to work.

The Oversized Denim Shirt
Banana Republic
The Oversized Denim Shirt

Denim looks more formal in darker washes.

Le Mini Boot Split Hem Bootcut Jeans
Frame
Le Mini Boot Split Hem Bootcut Jeans

When wearing denim on denim, try to match the washes of your shirt and jeans for a more cohesive look.

Valerie Suede Shoulder Bag
Staud
Valerie Suede Shoulder Bag

Suede and taupe are two bag trends we're carrying into 2025.

Parker Brass Hoop Leather Belt
Treasure & Bond
Parker Brass Hoop Leather Belt

A good black belt is an essential in every wardrobe.

Gillian Ankle Boots
Reformation
Gillian Ankle Boots

Don't forget to polish your leather boots at least once a season—they'll last longer.

Explore More:
Drew Elovitz
Freelance Writer

Drew Elovitz is originally from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, but has spent the last decade living and working in New York City. She earned a master's degree in media and popular culture from New York University, then began her career on the internet as the Twitter voice of Barbie. She worked previously at Who What Wear as the director of content strategy and also spent several years leading the social media teams at Teen Vogue and Entertainment Weekly. You'll find her byline on the site around topics such as celebrity fashion, must-have basics, beauty favorites (particularly nail polish), and wellness tips and tricks. Her personal style tends to favor the classics: She loves crisp white button-downs, sneakers, and skinny jeans—and no look is complete without a great pair of oversize sunglasses and a trusty leather jacket. After she finishes reading the entire internet every day, she can be found dining out at her favorite restaurants, trying new beauty treatments, or indulging her historical-fiction habit.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸