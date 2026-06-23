Much to the delight of fashion fans, Zendaya will be logging some serious red carpet hours before 2026 is over. Currently, she's on a press tour for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, but we'll also be seeing her at promotional events for The Odyssey, in theaters on July 17, and Dune: Part Three, to be released on December 18. But I'm getting ahead of myself! Today in Rome, Italy, Zendaya and Tom Holland were firmly focused on everyone's favorite web-slinger from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Ever the thematic dresser, Zendaya wore a red-and-blue skirt from Versace's fall/winter 1997 collection in homage to Spider-Man's iconic costume. With the addition of white Christian Louboutin pumps, however, I couldn't help but think how perfect her outfit would be for Bastille Day in Paris on July 14. Wearing the emblematic bleu, blanc, et rouge of France's tricolor flag, Zendaya would look right at home at the Champ de Mars on the French national holiday. Scroll down to see her newest red carpet outfit and shop similar colorblock skirts.
On Zendaya: Versace F/ W 97 top and skirt; A.Jaffe earrings; Christian Louboutin shoes