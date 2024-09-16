Pull Up Your Birth Chart—These Are The Fall Trends Made For Your Zodiac Sign

Everyone has that one friend in their life that they text when they need specific updates about niche topics; I happen to be one of those friends you text. My messages always include inquiries from the girlies about two topics: fashion and astrology. If I'm not getting asked what's worth investing in for fall, then chances are I'm being asked what planetary alignments are making their lives particularly challenging. Lately, the latter seems to dominate the topic of discussion in my DMs as of late, which isn't surprising considering that so much has been happening in the cosmos. Eclipses? Rare conjunctions? Mercury retrograde? Check, check, check. The effects of all these transits will continue to act as a catalyst for people to make changes in their lives, whether by force or their own volition.

While not every change will necessarily be in our control, there is one powerful tool we can wield when it comes to embracing this energy of radical transformation: personal style. Sure, adopting a few fall trends isn't exactly reaching for the stars compared to making life-altering shifts, but it's still effective! In an effort to help you usher in this era of evolution effectively, I've decided to treat you like you're a part of my group chat. Using my self-professed expertise in astrology and fashion, I've identified the best fall/winter 2024 trends for each zodiac sign based on optimal colors, personality, and current and upcoming planetary transits. Remember that you'll want to look at your rising, venus, and sun sign placements to get a holistic view of which trends are worth the space in your closet this season. Whether you're highly versed in your entire birth chart or are new to this astrology thing, I've got you covered.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: 16Arlington, Ulla Johnson, Fendi, Aeron, Brandon Maxwell, and Tod's)

Is life feeling rogue lately, Virgo? Before you spend your birthday season in a full-blown panic, please take a deep breath. There's been alot happening cosmically as your planetary ruler, Mercury, just came out of retrograde, Uranus and Pluto just began their backspin in the sky, and there's an upcoming partial lunar eclipse [September 17th]. All these transits have translated into you grappling with unexpected challenges regarding your health, close relationships, or carefully laid-out plans. Rather than stressing out about the outcome of a situation(s), use this time to channel the chaos around you into creativity. If that's easier said than done, start small by carving out time to take up a new craft or upgrade your closet. With the latter, I'd suggest adopting one specific fall trend: rouge knitwear. Across F/W 24 runway shows, brands featured knitwear styled in slightly chaotic ways—i.e., cardigans were haphazardly tied over the shoulders at 16Arlington, Ulla Johnson, Aeron, and Fendi. At the same time, at Brandon Maxwell and Tod's shows, knitted pieces used draping to create a similar illusion. While each designer embraced "the messiness" differently, every version of this trend will remind you that embracing curveballs (in life and knitwear) can be pretty chic.

Brandon Maxwell The Holden Draped Wool Turtleneck Midi Dress $2895 SHOP NOW

Source Unknown Folgore Asymmetric Drape Knit Top $99 SHOP NOW

STAUD Matilda Cardigan $345 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; Tory Burch, Carven, Tommy Hilfiger, Miu Miu, Lacoste, and Bottega Veneta)

Libra, have you been as tired as a runner during the last mile of a marathon? In all fairness, you've been experiencing the cosmic equivalent of a sports game's final quarter since the south node transitioned into Libra last July. Ruling over the karmic path in this lifetime, when this node transits into a specific sign, it marks the start of a period of massive transformation—which you've likely begun to witness regarding your career, relationships, or health. While it's second nature for you to try to make a game plan to grapple with change, with Chiron in retrograde, it's best to use this period to catch your breath on the bench (and maybe even unpack some unhealed trauma). However, if sitting on the sidelines doesn't speak to you, prioritize activities that bring balance back into your daily life, such as trying a new athletic routine, learning a new skill, or changing your style. Should you be leaning towards the latter, there's no fall trend better suited to you than what we're dubbing "back in play,"—i.e., classic sportswear with contemporary twists. Throughout F/W 24 collections, we saw designers take staples such as tailored trousers, oversized button-down shirts, workwear jackets, and crewneck knitwear, giving them a sense of playfulness—an approach you could benefit from adding to your playbook this fall.

Everlane The Barn Jacket $178 SHOP NOW

Gap Organic Cotton Perfect Shirt $50 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Pant $178 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Michael Kors, Bevza, Carven, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Max Mara, and Miu Miu)

Scorpio, you're one of the few fixed signs that do exceptionally well with change, so much so so much so that you've been dubbed "the phoenix" of the zodiac. However, recent cosmic alignments have likely made your life feel slow-moving as of late, leaving you craving change—fall will give you a chance to clean the slate. Not only are we entering eclipse season, but Uranus and Pluto have begun to retrograde in your seventh and third houses, challenging you to cultivate a better connection to the world around you. Of course, change doesn't come without a cost, Scorpio. For things to be different, you must do things differently—that might mean letting go of people, perspectives, or personas that no longer suit you. Thankfully, your ruling planet, Mars, has just moved into a beneficiary placement, giving you the cosmic backing to make these massive transformations. But should you be unsure where to begin, the easiest way to signal your fresh start is by wearing one shade this fall: gray. We saw designers embrace variations of the color in the form of sharply tailored separates across the F/W 24 collections of Michael Kors, Bevza, Carven, Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini, Max Mara, and Miu Miu. Besides being a harmonious color for Scorpio signs, the evolution of this shade in recent seasons—from dark slate gray to light dove—makes it the perfect fall trend to communicate that you're transforming from the dust again.

Aritzia Babaton The Constant Coat $375 SHOP NOW

Pixie Market Grey Button Strapless Top $155 $99 SHOP NOW

Mode Mischief Studios Slice Pleat Midi Skirt $157 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Brandon Maxwell; Bevza; Stella McCartney; Giada; Eudon Choi; Calcaterra)

Sagittariuses, you've been having too much fun or not nearly enough. Finding balance hasn't always been your strong suit, but to be fair, the heavenly bodies haven't helped either. You were navigating some challenging celestial events over the past few weeks, as mercury was in retrograde, and there was a harsh square between Mars and Neptune. These transits sparked communication issues, challenges in your career, or curveballs in current (or former) relationships that have likely left you feeling stretched thin. Before you lose that signature steak of optimism, know that the coming weeks will be better. The upcoming eclipse in Pisces [September 17th] and Uranus's backspin in your sixth house will make finding the proper balance between your growing work and home responsibilities a bit easier. However, should you still struggle to adopt healthier habits, the easiest way to embody stability (at least visibly) is by embracing the funnel neck trend. Although this classic collar might seem stuffy, designers made it feel way cooler throughout their F/W 24 runway collections. Whether through reworked silhouttes (see Bevza, Eudon Choi, or Calcaterra's shows) or luxe materials such as crinkled canvas at Brandon Maxwell or crocodile-embossed leather at Stella McCartney, we were shown that structure could be fun when given a fresh perspective. It's an insight you could learn a thing or two from, Sagittarius.

Banana Republic Sabbia Oversized Italian Twill Trench Coat $350 SHOP NOW

Proenza Schouler White Label Constance Ribbed Melton Coat $1295 SHOP NOW

ASOS DESIGN Funnel Neck Oversized Longline Trench Coat in Mushroom $109 $82 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Eudon Choi ; Bottega Veneta; Burberry; Tory Burch; Stella McCartney; Lovechild 1979)

Capricorn, have you felt like you're down in the trenches as of late? Don't worry; things will improve soon. Over the past sixteen years, you've been heavily impacted by Pluto's rare retrograde, which is finally ending this fall [October 11, 2024]. Because Pluto moved through your first house, you lived the last few years in the celestial equivalent of a continuous construction zone. It may sound bad, but you were being pushed to rebuild your self-perception and self-expression so that you could shift every aspect of your life for the better. In the last few weeks of this transit, the universe will ask you to revisit those hard-learned lessons to identify what you might need to continue to work through to close out this period of radical transformation. However, if you're tired of being the universe's "toughest soldier," you can put in the "work" by taking the transit's theme of shifting self-image more literally by embracing a stronger sense of personal style. No, you don't have to do a total makeover, but you can adopt the fall trend that embodies that "version 2.0" energy: reworked trench coats. While this outerwear is the workhorse of every fall wardrobe, it evolved in F/W 24 collections (much like you). Designers reimagined this staple by experimenting with silhouettes, necklines, textures, and colors, giving the item a new personality. Considering that this staple has changed as much as you, Capricorn, there's no item you can trust more to get you through this final cosmic hurdle.

Madewell Denim Double-Breasted Crop Trench Coat in Ravenwood Wash $198 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Cotton Trench Coat With Scarf $259 SHOP NOW

By Anthropologie High-Shine Trench Coat $198 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Chanel; Saint Laurent; Anna Sui; Fforme; Chloé; Altuzarra)

Aquarius, has your thinking cap been on a little too tight? Overthinking is only natural, considering the current planetary transits. Over the past few years, Pluto has been transiting through your twelfth house of the subconscious mind, dreams, and intuition. Mentally, that means you've been going through it, as you've maybe dealt with shifting spiritual beliefs, loss and grief, and even unhealed trauma that was influencing your thought patterns. It's been a little too heavy for an air sign, but things will lighten up as we're not only entering eclipse season, but Pluto shifts into your sign in November, marking the start of the Age of Aquarius [lasting until 2044]. In translation, it means that you'll finally be able to jump headfirst into a new chapter in your life, as some of the manifestations you've been dreaming about can finally come to fruition because you've released so many limiting beliefs holding you back. However, if you find yourself slipping back into ruminating, one fall trend will remind you to take the thinking cap off (figuratively, not literally): statement hats. While this accessory isn't innovative, all types of hats were all over the F/W 24 collections—including at Chanel, Saint Laurent, Anna Sui, Fforme, Chloé, and Altuzarra. Whether you adopt this trend in the form of a baker cap, pillow box hat, swim cap, or even a headscarf, you can rest assured your head will be in the right place.

Free People Carrie Distressed Lieutenant Hat $38 SHOP NOW

Mains De Vapeur Pillbox Hat $395 SHOP NOW

DÔEN Georgianna Beret in Black Wool $68 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Zimmermann; Chloé; Isabel Marant; Gabriela Hearst; Rabanne)

"Is this the real life? Is this just fantasy?" Well, Pisces, the universe has been pushing you to figure that out. As a mutable water sign, you're prone to bouts of daydreaming, but Saturn's transit through your sign has been dulling out a reality check [March 2023-February 2026]. Although it might feel like you've been swimming in turbulent seas for some time, every current has been in your favor. One of the benefits of having the structure-ruled planet in your corner is that it gives you the chance to assess if you've been properly laying the foundation for your fantasies to come true or if you still need to do some work. After all, you have to be present on this planet (not mentally in the stars) if you want to be mindful of the relationships you build, your choices, and even how you present yourself to the world. Luckily, the stars will make that easier for you as the upcoming partial eclipse is in your sign [September 17th], allowing you to alchemize those hard lessons for your own personal evolution. It might inspire you to start (or end) a new chapter in your relationships, career, or even personal style. The latter may appeal to you now, as it will allow you to indulge in your creative side without getting too carried away. While there are plenty of trends in the sea, none speak to your free-spirited mindset better than the bohemian trend in the F/W 24 collections of Chloé, Zimmermann, Isabel Marant, Gabriela Hearst, and Rabanne. By adopting this fall trend, you can feel like you're living in the fantasy of it all without derailing all the work you've done to make your dreams a reality.

Chloé Bracelet Embellished Glossed Textured-Leather Shoulder Bag $2850 SHOP NOW

Jeffrey Campbell Overlook Over the Knee Boot $230 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Louis Vuitton; Prada; Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini; Bottega Veneta; Miu Miu; Tod's)

Aries, have you felt impatient lately? Considering how challenging the planetary alignments have been over the past few weeks, it's totally understandable. You've been thrown a few curves with two major planets in retrograde (Pluto and Uranus), a few rare conjunctions, and the north node residing in your Aries. The latter has been particularly poignant for you, as your sign's transit into the north node often marks the start of spiritual lessons meant to help you realign with your soul’s purpose in this lifetime. Hence, the recent challenges regarding your career, close relationships, or financial situation. However, with the upcoming eclipse [September 17th], it’s important not to succumb to impulsive decisions or communicate from a place of frustration. Understand that positive things are coming, but you must take a more hands-on approach to changing your life. Let your brash feelings fuel the fire needed to make shifts in your life—even if that change is as simple as switching up your style. You can embrace a more “hands-on” approach to your life, quite literally, by adopting one specific fall accessory trend: statement gloves. From colorful leather gloves at Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini and Bottega Veneta to longline leather options (see: Tod's and Miu Miu), there was no shortage of unique ways we saw gloves styled on the F/W 24 runways. Although this accessory trend won't necessarily give you the same satisfaction as making larger life shifts, it will make catching the universe's curve balls a bit chicer.

J.Crew Italian Leather Tech-Touch Gloves $138 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Simon Leather Gloves $1690 SHOP NOW

Cole Haan Silk Lined Leather Gloves $88 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Bottega Veneta; Chanel; Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini; Erdem; Carven; Jacquemus)

Tauruses have the reputation of being one of the more “secretive” zodiac signs, but that will be your superpower in the next five months. With current transits, it's essential to play things close to the chest (or collar), as Uranus will be retrograding in your first house of individuality [until January 30, 2025], Mars will move into Cancer, impacting your third house, and Pluto will be back-spinning in between your ninth and your tenth houses. In translation, that means you'll be reflecting on whether your current mindset, career trajectory, and even close-knit community align with your deepest desires. Like it or not, eclipse season will shine a light on the things worth letting go. Of course, as a fixed earth sign, change isn't easy, but you don't have to make it happen overnight. Start by making small, intentional shifts, such as being selective about how you spend your time, finding new creative outlets, or simply making minor tweaks to your style. If the latter sounds like the most appealing place to start, adopt the trend that embodies the stars' current lesson for you: close-cut collars. Throughout F/W 24 collections, designers played it close to the chest (quite literally) by incorporating exaggerated collars on coats, classic boat-cut necklines, and even fabric rolled over the collarbone. It didn't matter what method designers used, as much as it was about creating pieces that spoke to (or grazed) the heart—a necessary reminder for you, dear Taurus.

Karen Millen Tailored Asymmetric Collar Relaxed Fit Belted Coat $290 $232 SHOP NOW

Reformation Carmina Knit Top $98 SHOP NOW

BEVZA Kozhukh Wool-Cashmere Coat $1810 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Remain; Bottega Veneta; Gucci; Saint Laurent; Ferragamo; Chloé)

Gemini, you good? Cosmically, you've been in the crosshairs of transits, as your ruling planet, Mercury, just got out of retrograde. Although you've become accustomed to riding the retrograde rodeo, you might want to yell, "Olive martini, please!"Part of that has to do with the fact that you've had Jupiter and Mars in your sign throughout the summer, along with Uranus going retrograde in Taurus [until April 2026]. These transists have likely left you wanting to disassociate from the dramatic changes in your life—albeit your shifting relationships with authority figures at work or the reality of situationships gone awry. But Gemini, as much as you want to escape from what’s making you uncomfortable, indulging in vices and escapism will not improve things. Ultimately, these challenges you're facing are the universe's way of testing if you're ready to see the full spectrum of color in your life. There's no better way to head to that call than by adopting the color-trend olive green we've seen in F/W 24 collections of Remain, Bottega Veneta, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Ferragamo, Chloé, and others. By embracing this color, you’ll give yourself the emotional comfort of ordering that second dirty martini without going off the rails. The shade is the perfect way to signal to the universe that you'll pass whatever tests are in store with flying colors.

ALIGNE Stella Wool Coat $495 SHOP NOW

JW PEI Hana Medium Faux Suede Tote Bag in Dark Olive $129 SHOP NOW

ZARA 100% Wool Knit Scarf Top $60 SHOP NOW

Cancer, it's time to wrap it up! Fall marks the end of sixteen years in which Pluto was in Capricorn, pushing a cycle of death and rebirth for all cardinal signs, including you. Although the last few years felt like you were living in the eye of the storm, understand that the changes in your career, relationships, finances, and health have allowed you to build a stronger sense of self. All those lessons you've learned can be transformed into action as Mars, the planet of war, has moved into your sign [September 4th-November]. If you've needed to wrap up some loose ends, you'll finally have the energy to step into a new era—whether that looks like making a career shift, editing your close circle, or embracing spontaneity. It's time to call a wrap on tendencies that no longer serve you so you can step out of your shell. But if you find wading into new waters scary, start with small changes to your style. There’s no better way to show you’ve emerged from the storm, born anew, by adopting one specific fall trend: wrap coats. Throughout the F/W 24 collections, we saw models donning dramatically draped coats with built-in scarves, billowing capes, and even just extra-long scarfs swaddled around the shoulders—refer to Lovechild1979, Alberta Ferretti, Proenza Schouler, Tibi, The Garment, and Bottega Veneta’s shows. Each felt like a visual manifestation of an "outer shell," making it the perfect fall trend for you.

Max Mara Pepaia Wool-Cashmere Coat $6690 SHOP NOW

& Other Stories Asymmetric Wool-Blend Cape $379 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight; PICTURED: Baum und Pferdgarten; Michael Kors; Tory Burch; Tom Ford; Jacquemus; Zimmermann)

Leo, have you been feeling testy? You can blame the stars for that. Since your birthday season, the vibe has been giving "poke the bear"—spoiler, you're the bear. There's been so much happening astrologically, as Mercury spent much of its retrograde in your first house, Uranus is currently in retrograde in your tenth house of career, Mars has moved into your twelfth house, and Pluto is retrograding through your seventh house of relationships to your sixth house of work and wellness. While these transits have brought up frustrations, please do not use them as an excuse to make rash decisions or communicate with others bluntly. Understand that whatever feelings are coming up for you are meant to pique your curiosity so that you can question what changes you need to make in the coming months. If you take the time to "tame" some of those feelings, you can tap into the energy of the partial eclipse to explore new territories—whether that means pursuing an unexpected job opportunity, changing your relationship status, or embracing a few new trends. With the latter, you'd benefit from channeling your wild side by adopting the animal print trend. Expanding beyond typical “animal prints," we saw exotics come in the form of elegant separates made from crocodile-embossed leather, pony-hair textiles, textured cotton, or sheer organza throughout F/W 24 collections. By embracing texture, designers explored another side of the animal print trend, allowing you to embrace something different for yourself, too, Leo.

MANGO Leopard Straight Coat $160 SHOP NOW

Brahmin Dayan Croc Embossed Leather Satchel $325 SHOP NOW