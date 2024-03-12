7 Spring Trends Every Stylish Person Wore During Fashion Month
While we've already been reporting on the biggest trends emerging on the fall 2024 runways from New York to Milan, there is a whole other set of trends that have been unfolding on the street style scene. I'm perpetually invested in what fashion insiders wear throughout fashion month because it translates the best ideas from the runways into real-life outfits and provides an early look at where style is headed.
Early adopters have been integrating some of the major themes of the season into their spring outfits—among them, a return to elegance and personality pieces. We are also seeing the fashion set endorse specific items including capri pants, long leather gloves, and pillbox hats. Even though we've been predicting the rise of many of these trends and items, seeing the fashion set wear them provides new context for how to integrate them into a new-season wardrobe. Ahead, seven major trends from the street style scene at fashion month.
We are seeing a lot of interesting styling ideas happen with knits and scarf details. Sweaters practically double as scarves in the way that they're tied and wrapped around the neck or secured around the shoulders with brooches in some cases. This wrapped-up styling is also extending to tops, jackets, and coats with built-in scarves and capes that have a similar impact.
We've been predicting the return of capri pants since spotting them in the spring 2024 collections last year. There is no denying their return after seeing them on the street style scene. What is most noteworthy is the styling, which feels decidedly grown-up—insiders paired the cropped pants with pieces including tailored jackets, sheer tights, and pointed heels.
We've entered a new age of elegant fashion, and that was evident during fashion month. Insiders took to the streets in pieces like A-line circle skirts, polished satin jackets, and pointed pumps that make it clear fashion is headed in a more sophisticated direction.
Conversation-starting personality pieces took hold of the street style scene as insiders experimented with items such as leather gloves and pillbox hats. Hats, specifically, have been one of the standout trends from the runways, so we're expecting to see them take off even more this year. In particular, we're seeing the style set endorse throwback pillbox styles that feel like they have been plucked from another era.
Shades of eggshell absolutely took over. We mostly saw the creamy off-white color worn head-to-toe in the form of long dresses or coats paired with trousers and shoes from the same palette. The crisp look feels particularly fresh headed into spring.
When in doubt, shop your closet and go back to the basics. It seems that was the approach many showgoers took. Instead of peacocking in trend-driven items, we saw many looks built around staples such as trench coats, turtlenecks, crisp poplin shirts, and baseball caps.
The unexpected color combination that was absolutely everywhere? Black and brown. We spoke with Lauren Santo Domingo ahead of fashion month, and she shared that it would be big, so it comes as no surprise that she was spot-on.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear with over a decade of experience in fashion, editorial, and publishing. She oversees luxury content and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. She also contributes to podcast recordings, social media, and branded content initiatives. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, MyTheresa, and Luisa Via Roma, and rising designers such as Refine and Tove, and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Before Who What Wear, Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on assistant styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.