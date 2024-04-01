Florals Are Apparently “Out” for Spring—These Trending Prints Are Trying to Replace Them

By Natalie Munro
published

Brace yourselves: Word on the street is that florals are on their way out this spring. I'll give you a moment to pick yourself up off the floor before we continue.

When @databutmakeitfashion uncovered the data deficit claiming that florals had decreased in popularity by 15% in the last month, I was initially shocked. Surely florals were as important to a spring wardrobe as sandals are to a summer one? At least, this is what I had been lead to believe.

A post shared by DATA, BUT MAKE IT FASHION

A photo posted by databutmakeitfashion on

There's no denying that those first few weeks of spring fill our wardrobes with new-found energy and a desire to don the joy-sparking items that had been packed away for the winter months, with florals usually featuring heavily in this process. While I'd never go as far as to say that floral prints are out, I can understand that they just not be as prevalent in 2024 as they have been for previous springs. As with all fashion items, florals are destined to ebb and flow in popularity, and whilst florals might not ebb as much as other trends, they can't always be on the up.

Filling the floral void, we've spotted four key prints that are are undeniably having a moment right now. Just as playful, fun and vibrant as any floral print, these motifs offer a fresh take on pattern for the spring months.

Embraced by the fashion crowd and trickling on to the high street, scroll on to see the four trending prints trying to give florals a run for their money this spring.

4 FLORAL PRINT ALTERNATIVES TAKING OFF THIS SPRING

1. ANIMAL EVERYTHING

Influencer styles a leopard print coat.

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Style Notes: It's no secret that leopard print is having a moment this season, but I've also noted that zebra and snakeskin prints are peaking like never before. With a fresh but timeless energy, fashion people are working in a little bit of animal print into all of their best outfits this spring.

Influencer styles snake skin boots.

(Image credit: @sobalera)

Influencer wears a zebra print skirt.

(Image credit: @ilanatorbiner)

SHOP THE TREND:

Milly - Bohemia Leopard
Rixo
Milly Coat

Style with a white tee and blue jeans for a fresh spring look.

Flared Skirt
H&M
Flared Skirt

Be quick. This is destined to sell out shortly.

Cheope Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots
The Attico
Cheope Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots

Snake print shoes are one of the chicest trends blossoming right now.

2. FRUIT SALAD FASHION

Influencer wears a dress with a cherry print.

(Image credit: @styledsara)

Style Notes: The chicest way to get your five-a-day. Style on of the playful cherry dresses or opt for a juicy strawberry style to put a spring '24 twist on your day-to-day styling.

Influencer wears a dress with a strawberry print.

(Image credit: @borislavasekova)

Influencer styles strawberry trousers

(Image credit: @sarah.corbettwinder)

SHOP THE TREND:

Pennington Dress
Reformation
Pennington Dress

Style with heeled mules or wear with a ballet flat.

strawberry dress
Kitri
Sabina Berry Print Shirt Dress

This also comes in an auburn floral print.

Avielle Dress
Reformation
Avielle Dress

I always come back to Reformation for their beautiful summer dresses.

3. GRAVITATING TO GINGHAM

Influencer styles a pink gingham trouser set.

(Image credit: @raissatch)

Style Notes: There's something about gingham that feel inherently light and summery. Able to bring a fresh wash of colour into an outfit in an easy-to-style way, this print has become a favourite of fashion people as of late. Available in any colour you'd like, this newly trending—yet classic, print is set to be everywhere this spring.

Influencer wears a gingham top and shorts.

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

Influencer wears a pink gingham set and sunglasses.

(Image credit: @dianekari)

SHOP THE TREND:

June Gingham Organic Cotton Blouse
Doen
June Gingham Organic Cotton Blouse

This feminine blouse styles well with jeans and cotton skirts.

Black Gingham Starlight Midi Dress
Nobody's Child
Black Gingham Starlight Midi Dress

Wear with knee high boots on chilly early-spring days.

Gingham Linen Patch Pocket Trousers | Garden Green
Toast
Gingham Linen Patch Pocket Trousers

These comfortable trousers will become a mainstay in your collection.

4. JOYFUL STRIPES

Influencers wear striped jumpers with jeans.

(Image credit: @marianne_theodorsen)

Style Notes: Whilst stripes are another trend that never really go our of style, different variations of the print can rift in and our of favour. This season colourful, vivid strips are the ones to know about. The easiest way to bring a smile to your face on an early morning, the playful trend is a comfortable way to add some colour into your wardrobe.

Influencer styles a colourful striped dress.

(Image credit: @iamzoefoster)

Influencer styles striped trousers

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

SHOP THE TREND:

Cropped Striped Mohair-Blend Cardigan
Marni
Cropped Striped Mohair-Blend Cardigan

The perfect lightweight layer for spring.

Patchwork Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt
Polo Ralph Lauren
Patchwork Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt

Style with denim jeans for an easy weekend outfit.

Flowing Printed Poplin Trousers
Stradivarius
Flowing Printed Poplin Trousers

The most comfortable trend to get behind right now.

Explore More:
Patterns, Prints, And Textiles
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸