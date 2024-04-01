Florals Are Apparently “Out” for Spring—These Trending Prints Are Trying to Replace Them

Brace yourselves: Word on the street is that florals are on their way out this spring. I'll give you a moment to pick yourself up off the floor before we continue.

When @databutmakeitfashion uncovered the data deficit claiming that florals had decreased in popularity by 15% in the last month, I was initially shocked. Surely florals were as important to a spring wardrobe as sandals are to a summer one? At least, this is what I had been lead to believe.

There's no denying that those first few weeks of spring fill our wardrobes with new-found energy and a desire to don the joy-sparking items that had been packed away for the winter months, with florals usually featuring heavily in this process. While I'd never go as far as to say that floral prints are out, I can understand that they just not be as prevalent in 2024 as they have been for previous springs. As with all fashion items, florals are destined to ebb and flow in popularity, and whilst florals might not ebb as much as other trends, they can't always be on the up.

Filling the floral void, we've spotted four key prints that are are undeniably having a moment right now. Just as playful, fun and vibrant as any floral print, these motifs offer a fresh take on pattern for the spring months.

Embraced by the fashion crowd and trickling on to the high street, scroll on to see the four trending prints trying to give florals a run for their money this spring.

4 FLORAL PRINT ALTERNATIVES TAKING OFF THIS SPRING

1. ANIMAL EVERYTHING

Style Notes: It's no secret that leopard print is having a moment this season, but I've also noted that zebra and snakeskin prints are peaking like never before. With a fresh but timeless energy, fashion people are working in a little bit of animal print into all of their best outfits this spring.

Rixo Milly Coat £485 SHOP NOW Style with a white tee and blue jeans for a fresh spring look.

H&M Flared Skirt £28 SHOP NOW Be quick. This is destined to sell out shortly.

The Attico Cheope Snake-Effect Leather Knee Boots £1320 SHOP NOW Snake print shoes are one of the chicest trends blossoming right now.

2. FRUIT SALAD FASHION

Style Notes: The chicest way to get your five-a-day. Style on of the playful cherry dresses or opt for a juicy strawberry style to put a spring '24 twist on your day-to-day styling.

Reformation Pennington Dress £298 SHOP NOW Style with heeled mules or wear with a ballet flat.

Kitri Sabina Berry Print Shirt Dress £175 SHOP NOW This also comes in an auburn floral print.

Reformation Avielle Dress £128 SHOP NOW I always come back to Reformation for their beautiful summer dresses.

3. GRAVITATING TO GINGHAM

Style Notes: There's something about gingham that feel inherently light and summery. Able to bring a fresh wash of colour into an outfit in an easy-to-style way, this print has become a favourite of fashion people as of late. Available in any colour you'd like, this newly trending—yet classic, print is set to be everywhere this spring.

Doen June Gingham Organic Cotton Blouse £176 SHOP NOW This feminine blouse styles well with jeans and cotton skirts.

Nobody's Child Black Gingham Starlight Midi Dress £89 SHOP NOW Wear with knee high boots on chilly early-spring days.

Toast Gingham Linen Patch Pocket Trousers £130 SHOP NOW These comfortable trousers will become a mainstay in your collection.

4. JOYFUL STRIPES

Style Notes: Whilst stripes are another trend that never really go our of style, different variations of the print can rift in and our of favour. This season colourful, vivid strips are the ones to know about. The easiest way to bring a smile to your face on an early morning, the playful trend is a comfortable way to add some colour into your wardrobe.

Marni Cropped Striped Mohair-Blend Cardigan £895 SHOP NOW The perfect lightweight layer for spring.

Polo Ralph Lauren Patchwork Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt £190 SHOP NOW Style with denim jeans for an easy weekend outfit.