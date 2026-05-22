Recently, I wore a Yohji Yamamoto asymmetrical, backless blazer for an evening out dancing with my close friend, who wore an asymmetric minidress that had cascading tulle from one side to the other. It wasn't until later, looking at the photos we took together, that I noticed the similarity between our two outfits and realized just how subtly a trend can reveal itself. I'd seen how asymmetry could work on the runway but hadn't yet consciously connected it to real-life dressing, yet here it was, playing out in reality with ease.
It made me think of Lii, a New York–based brand known for its color-blocked, sporty designs that often feature seam extensions that create elongated flaps, folds, and tucks. Jonathan Anderson is likewise known for designing off-kilter shapes that trick the eye with his drapery at both Dior, where he's the creative director, and JW Anderson, the ready-to-wear brand he founded in 2008. And of course, there's Colleen Allen, whose wispy blouses and dresses err on a more gentle asymmetry. Her fall/winter 2026 collection is a master class in wrapping and creating shapes.
Embracing clothing that feels shifted, interrupted, or imperfect is trending on the resale market just as much, with searches for "asymmetry" up 34% by global eBay users, according to the most recent eBay Watchlist Trend Report, which is informed by current trends and based on global eBay search, sales, and listing data. I've also ever-so-subtly inserted the trend into my work with clients. Case in point: the Lanvin dress Katie Holmes just wore to the Carnegie Hall Concert of the Century in May, which included an asymmetric velvet bodice, a single bow at the shoulder, and a skirt made up of skinny strips of leather dotted with tiny jewels.
But how does one actually wear a trend that may feel too avant-garde in an everyday, natural way? That's what I dove into below.
My Tips for Styling the Asymmetric-Outfit Trend
Tip 1: Start Small
Start with one item of clothing that plays with asymmetry, like a skirt, and pair it with your favorite tee for a simple intro to disruption. Investing in a statement skirt will do the heavy lifting all summer long.
BALENCIAGA
Asymmetrical Miniskirt
JW Anderson
Striped Asymmetric Skirt
COMME des GARÇONS
Shirred Skirt
Tip 2: Lean Into Accessories
Try playing around with scarves and pareos! In a crunch, I've often tied a silk or cotton pareo as a top, creating instant drapery that you can tuck for asymmetrical flair. Searches for "scarf halter tops" are up 97% on eBay!
Ralph Lauren Black Label
Nautical Silk Halter Top
Tory Burch
Silk Pareo
Hermès
Pareo
Tip 3: Blazers Are Key
Take inspiration from me (and global eBay shoppers) with an asymmetrical blazer, which has grown by 18% on eBay year over year from March 2025 to March 2026. This feels like a good iteration to dip your toe in. The blazer is a closet staple, so finding one that eases into the trend, where the hemline is slightly askew, will make an outfit with jeans way more interesting!
Brie Welch is a New York–based stylist, costume designer, and creative consultant known for her effortlessly refined, quietly directional approach to fashion. After studying Fashion and Textile Design at California State University, Long Beach, she moved to New York to pursue a creative career, eventually becoming Fashion Director for Garance Doré before branching into editorial, commercial, and celebrity styling. Her client list includes Katie Holmes, and she currently serves as eBay’s Resident Stylist and creative force behind eBay Watchlist, a quarterly trend report powered by shopper data. With an eye for craftsmanship and a philosophy rooted in intentional dressing, Welch blends classic ease with modern relevance—creating looks that feel aspirational, lived-in, and distinctly her own.