The Only 6 Trends British Women Are Adding to Their Closets in 2025
On the international fashion stage, London has always had a reputation for being more rebellious and directional than New York, Milan, and Paris. The shows might not have the same budgets as the major fashion houses, but London-based designers always bring a sense of playfulness and grit—they aren’t exactly known for playing it safe. From JW Anderson to Chopova Lowena, these designers err toward more offbeat styling choices, presenting a very “London” way of getting dressed. You could wear an Arsenal football shirt with a giant Molly Goddard tulle skirt and Anna Wintour–esque sunglasses on the tube and no one would look up from their phones.
Overall, there is a more maximalist, experimental approach to fashion. To put it plainly, anything goes. For this reason many micro-trends bubble up in London first, as Central Saint Martins students and fashion editors are game for trying anything that has hit the runway. I live in East London, and whether I'm on a lunchtime walk in the park or out for a drink in the pub, I'm endlessly people watching and making mental notes of the trends that are gaining momentum.
So what is the next big thing? In 2025, the '90s Britpop look is destined to have a resurgence, as Oasis embark on their much-anticipated reunion tour, while bubble hems, grunge plaids, and dresses over pants feel very London. Keep reading for the trends that I think stylish Brits will be adding to their closets in 2025.
1. Britpop Outerwear
Burberry spring/summer 2025.
Forget Wimbledon; next summer; it’s all about the Oasis reunion tour. Britpop fever is set to sweep the nation as the Manchester-based band goes on tour in July, which is bound to spark a revival of '90s Gallagher style.
The Burberry spring/summer 2025 collection coincidentally featured a lineup of oversized parkas, while waterproof, shell sports jackets are also having a moment, seen at The Attico, Coperni, and others. Who What Wear UK's Remy Farrell is going all in this Britpop look. "My most-complimented look last fashion week? A nylon track jacket tucked into a pencil skirt that I nabbed from my husband. This spring/summer is all about the perfect balance of practical-meets-polish," she says.
2. '90s Plaid
ACNE spring/summer 2025.
Plaids are quintessentially British, and so the wave of '90s moody checks is destined to be popular among Brits in 2025. The Dior resort 2025 show, which was staged at Drummond Castle, celebrated Scottish heritage with a rich collection that honored local traditions—Maria Grazia Chiuri worked with Le Kilt designer Samantha McCoach to create a dedicated Dior kilt, for example.
But it's not just about tradition, as designers have also played with tartan's ties with rebellion and punk. Typically an autumnal trend, this take on plaid was rooted in early '90s grunge, with oversized flannel shirts (as seen at Bottega Veneta) and baggy pants. This Kurt Cobain–coded look appalled fashion critics in the early '90s—Marc Jacobs was fired from Perry Ellis for his spring/summer 1993 collection, which combined grunge plaid shirts with floral dresses. However, the mix of plaid prints in ACNE's spring/summer 2025 collection felt inherently London—Marc Jacobs's Perry Ellis collection will no doubt inspire Dalston residents in 2025.
3. Skirt or Dress Over Pants
Ami Paris spring/summer 2025.
Having mined most of the '90s and early '00s for styling inspiration, it was only a matter of time until we revisited the dress or skirt over pants look. It's a divisive styling move, which Fendi, Hermès, and Tove are throwing their weight behind and that is taking hold with Gen Z. British Vogue recently published a piece declaring that "all the cool girls are wearing this divisive Millennial trend for winter," with photographs of how stylish Londoners styled the look at a car boot sale in Peckham.
4. Bubble Hems
JW Anderson spring/summer 2025.
Brits aren't afraid of a divisive fashion trend, and so it's not surprising that this '80s revival is being driven by London Fashion Week designers, including Simone Rocha, Emilia Wickstead, and JW Anderson, who included embraced bubble-hem silhouettes in their spring/summer 2025 collections. High-shine fabrics make this look even more nostalgic (such as the white satin mini above at JW Anderson), while the knee-length tulip-shaped skirts seen at Victoria Beckham and Emilia Wickstead will appeal to those with a less adventurous personal style. We can expect parachute proportions to dominate the street style scene outside the London shows in 2025.
5. Duchess Dresses
Erdem spring/summer 2025.
This trend was quite simply made for English countryside weddings, which are traditionally staged at stately homes or in beautiful gardens. Dresses had main character energy, with silhouettes that will make you feel like you're in a period drama—think structured petticoats and an emphasis on the waist. This Erdem dress will make you feel like a modern-day Duchess and we hope has a red carpet moment during awards season in 2025.
6. Open Shirts
16Arlington spring/summer 2025.
It Brit Edie Campbell opened 16 Arlington's spring/summer 2025 show in a buttery yellow ensemble, with her silken shirt artfully unbuttoned to below the belly button. This undone styling technique is resonating with Who What Wear's London editors, as Rebecca Rhys-Evans wrote, "Taking your shirting to new depths simply by unbuttoning it that little bit lower than what you’d usually deem comfortable is a simple way to elevate something très chic into something très chic and sexy."
-
The 30 Items That Will Define Style in 2025
A complete list.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Didn't Think These 5 Controversial Trends Would Make It, But They're Still Going Strong
You'll either love or loathe them.
By Emma Spedding
-
Sorry, But the UK Is Ahead of the U.S. With Trends—Here's What's Coming Up Next
The looks I see every time I leave the house.
By Emma Spedding
-
Even If They Tried, These 7 Outfits Could Never Go Out of Style
Flawless formulas.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
This Is the Only Color That Looks Better With Burgundy Than Black—Period
Rich hues unite.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
We're Fashion Editors With High Standards—5 Elegant Trends We'll Be Shopping for in 2025
The "worth it" trends.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Here's How Fashion People Are Already Wearing 2025's Biggest Color Trend
It evokes Grace Kelly–level glamour.
By Emma Spedding
-
My Friend Wants to Elevate Her 2025 Wardrobe—I Sent Her These 15 Key Buys
Polished style coming right up.
By Emma Spedding