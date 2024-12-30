The Only 6 Trends British Women Are Adding to Their Closets in 2025

On the international fashion stage, London has always had a reputation for being more rebellious and directional than New York, Milan, and Paris. The shows might not have the same budgets as the major fashion houses, but London-based designers always bring a sense of playfulness and grit—they aren’t exactly known for playing it safe. From JW Anderson to Chopova Lowena, these designers err toward more offbeat styling choices, presenting a very “London” way of getting dressed. You could wear an Arsenal football shirt with a giant Molly Goddard tulle skirt and Anna Wintour–esque sunglasses on the tube and no one would look up from their phones.

Overall, there is a more maximalist, experimental approach to fashion. To put it plainly, anything goes. For this reason many micro-trends bubble up in London first, as Central Saint Martins students and fashion editors are game for trying anything that has hit the runway. I live in East London, and whether I'm on a lunchtime walk in the park or out for a drink in the pub, I'm endlessly people watching and making mental notes of the trends that are gaining momentum.

So what is the next big thing? In 2025, the '90s Britpop look is destined to have a resurgence, as Oasis embark on their much-anticipated reunion tour, while bubble hems, grunge plaids, and dresses over pants feel very London. Keep reading for the trends that I think stylish Brits will be adding to their closets in 2025.

1. Britpop Outerwear

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Burberry spring/summer 2025.

Forget Wimbledon; next summer; it’s all about the Oasis reunion tour. Britpop fever is set to sweep the nation as the Manchester-based band goes on tour in July, which is bound to spark a revival of '90s Gallagher style.

The Burberry spring/summer 2025 collection coincidentally featured a lineup of oversized parkas, while waterproof, shell sports jackets are also having a moment, seen at The Attico, Coperni, and others. Who What Wear UK's Remy Farrell is going all in this Britpop look. "My most-complimented look last fashion week? A nylon track jacket tucked into a pencil skirt that I nabbed from my husband. This spring/summer is all about the perfect balance of practical-meets-polish," she says.

ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner Striped Jersey Straight-Leg Track Pants $200 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Peace Out Backpack Parachute Parka $200 SHOP NOW

BURBERRY Cropped Hooded Checked Twill Jacket $2150 $1290 SHOP NOW

JACQUEMUS Le Bob Embellished Cotton-Canvas Bucket Hat $125 SHOP NOW

ADIDAS ORIGINALS Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers $130 SHOP NOW

2. '90s Plaid

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

ACNE spring/summer 2025.

Plaids are quintessentially British, and so the wave of '90s moody checks is destined to be popular among Brits in 2025. The Dior resort 2025 show, which was staged at Drummond Castle, celebrated Scottish heritage with a rich collection that honored local traditions—Maria Grazia Chiuri worked with Le Kilt designer Samantha McCoach to create a dedicated Dior kilt, for example.

But it's not just about tradition, as designers have also played with tartan's ties with rebellion and punk. Typically an autumnal trend, this take on plaid was rooted in early '90s grunge, with oversized flannel shirts (as seen at Bottega Veneta) and baggy pants. This Kurt Cobain–coded look appalled fashion critics in the early '90s—Marc Jacobs was fired from Perry Ellis for his spring/summer 1993 collection, which combined grunge plaid shirts with floral dresses. However, the mix of plaid prints in ACNE's spring/summer 2025 collection felt inherently London—Marc Jacobs's Perry Ellis collection will no doubt inspire Dalston residents in 2025.

Massimo Dutti Check Jacket With Fabric Detail $280 SHOP NOW

BURBERRY Strapless Leather-Trimmed Checked Wool Mini Dress $3050 $1830 SHOP NOW

Reformation Nancy Skirt $198 SHOP NOW

Isabel Marant Étoile Tilda Plaid Cotton Top $385 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti 100% Wool Check Midi Skirt $100 SHOP NOW

3. Skirt or Dress Over Pants

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ami Paris spring/summer 2025.

Having mined most of the '90s and early '00s for styling inspiration, it was only a matter of time until we revisited the dress or skirt over pants look. It's a divisive styling move, which Fendi, Hermès, and Tove are throwing their weight behind and that is taking hold with Gen Z. British Vogue recently published a piece declaring that "all the cool girls are wearing this divisive Millennial trend for winter," with photographs of how stylish Londoners styled the look at a car boot sale in Peckham.

COS Fringed Wool Midi Wrap Skirt $190 SHOP NOW

COS Relaxed Wool Barrel-Leg Pants $170 SHOP NOW

ZARA Pants With Wrap Skirt $44 SHOP NOW

ZARA Mini Checked Pleated Skirt $46 SHOP NOW

Reformation Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans $168 SHOP NOW

4. Bubble Hems

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

JW Anderson spring/summer 2025.

Brits aren't afraid of a divisive fashion trend, and so it's not surprising that this '80s revival is being driven by London Fashion Week designers, including Simone Rocha, Emilia Wickstead, and JW Anderson, who included embraced bubble-hem silhouettes in their spring/summer 2025 collections. High-shine fabrics make this look even more nostalgic (such as the white satin mini above at JW Anderson), while the knee-length tulip-shaped skirts seen at Victoria Beckham and Emilia Wickstead will appeal to those with a less adventurous personal style. We can expect parachute proportions to dominate the street style scene outside the London shows in 2025.

Reformation Clea Dress $218 SHOP NOW

Lioness Dollhouse Mini Dress $89 SHOP NOW

ZARA Balloon Mini Skirt $46 SHOP NOW

BlankNYC Dancing Queen Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Reformation Brynn Velvet Skirt $178 $89 SHOP NOW

5. Duchess Dresses

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Erdem spring/summer 2025.

This trend was quite simply made for English countryside weddings, which are traditionally staged at stately homes or in beautiful gardens. Dresses had main character energy, with silhouettes that will make you feel like you're in a period drama—think structured petticoats and an emphasis on the waist. This Erdem dress will make you feel like a modern-day Duchess and we hope has a red carpet moment during awards season in 2025.

STAUD Wells Pleated Satin Midi Dress $595 SHOP NOW

Marlies Grace Exclusive Bow-Detailed Satin Midi Dress $675 SHOP NOW

AJE. Etta Appliquéd Off-The-Shoulder Linen-Blend Midi Dress $795 SHOP NOW

BERNADETTE Dette Strapless Sequin-Embellished Embroidered Taffeta Midi Dress $2645 SHOP NOW

ALEXANDER MCQUEEN Asymmetric Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress $2290 SHOP NOW

6. Open Shirts

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

16Arlington spring/summer 2025.

It Brit Edie Campbell opened 16 Arlington's spring/summer 2025 show in a buttery yellow ensemble, with her silken shirt artfully unbuttoned to below the belly button. This undone styling technique is resonating with Who What Wear's London editors, as Rebecca Rhys-Evans wrote, "Taking your shirting to new depths simply by unbuttoning it that little bit lower than what you’d usually deem comfortable is a simple way to elevate something très chic into something très chic and sexy."

TOTEME Embroidered Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt $380 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Long Sleeve Satin Shirt With Vents $60 SHOP NOW

COS Oversized Curved-Hem Shirt $135 SHOP NOW

Reformation Andy Oversized Shirt $128 SHOP NOW