The Only 6 Trends British Women Are Adding to Their Closets in 2025

On the international fashion stage, London has always had a reputation for being more rebellious and directional than New York, Milan, and Paris. The shows might not have the same budgets as the major fashion houses, but London-based designers always bring a sense of playfulness and grit—they aren’t exactly known for playing it safe. From JW Anderson to Chopova Lowena, these designers err toward more offbeat styling choices, presenting a very “London” way of getting dressed. You could wear an Arsenal football shirt with a giant Molly Goddard tulle skirt and Anna Wintour–esque sunglasses on the tube and no one would look up from their phones.

Overall, there is a more maximalist, experimental approach to fashion. To put it plainly, anything goes. For this reason many micro-trends bubble up in London first, as Central Saint Martins students and fashion editors are game for trying anything that has hit the runway. I live in East London, and whether I'm on a lunchtime walk in the park or out for a drink in the pub, I'm endlessly people watching and making mental notes of the trends that are gaining momentum.

So what is the next big thing? In 2025, the '90s Britpop look is destined to have a resurgence, as Oasis embark on their much-anticipated reunion tour, while bubble hems, grunge plaids, and dresses over pants feel very London. Keep reading for the trends that I think stylish Brits will be adding to their closets in 2025.

1. Britpop Outerwear

spring summer 2025 runway looks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Burberry spring/summer 2025.

Forget Wimbledon; next summer; it’s all about the Oasis reunion tour. Britpop fever is set to sweep the nation as the Manchester-based band goes on tour in July, which is bound to spark a revival of '90s Gallagher style.

The Burberry spring/summer 2025 collection coincidentally featured a lineup of oversized parkas, while waterproof, shell sports jackets are also having a moment, seen at The Attico, Coperni, and others. Who What Wear UK's Remy Farrell is going all in this Britpop look. "My most-complimented look last fashion week? A nylon track jacket tucked into a pencil skirt that I nabbed from my husband. This spring/summer is all about the perfect balance of practical-meets-polish," she says.

+ Wales Bonner Striped Jersey Straight-Leg Track Pants
ADIDAS ORIGINALS + Wales Bonner
Striped Jersey Straight-Leg Track Pants

Peace Out Backpack Parachute Parka
FP Movement
Peace Out Backpack Parachute Parka

Cropped Hooded Checked Twill Jacket
BURBERRY
Cropped Hooded Checked Twill Jacket

Le Bob Embellished Cotton-Canvas Bucket Hat
JACQUEMUS
Le Bob Embellished Cotton-Canvas Bucket Hat

Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers
ADIDAS ORIGINALS
Gazelle Indoor Leather-Trimmed Nubuck Sneakers

2. '90s Plaid

spring summer 2025 runway looks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

ACNE spring/summer 2025.

Plaids are quintessentially British, and so the wave of '90s moody checks is destined to be popular among Brits in 2025. The Dior resort 2025 show, which was staged at Drummond Castle, celebrated Scottish heritage with a rich collection that honored local traditions—Maria Grazia Chiuri worked with Le Kilt designer Samantha McCoach to create a dedicated Dior kilt, for example.

But it's not just about tradition, as designers have also played with tartan's ties with rebellion and punk. Typically an autumnal trend, this take on plaid was rooted in early '90s grunge, with oversized flannel shirts (as seen at Bottega Veneta) and baggy pants. This Kurt Cobain–coded look appalled fashion critics in the early '90s—Marc Jacobs was fired from Perry Ellis for his spring/summer 1993 collection, which combined grunge plaid shirts with floral dresses. However, the mix of plaid prints in ACNE's spring/summer 2025 collection felt inherently London—Marc Jacobs's Perry Ellis collection will no doubt inspire Dalston residents in 2025.

Massimo Dutti, Check Jacket With Fabric Detail
Massimo Dutti
Check Jacket With Fabric Detail

Strapless Leather-Trimmed Checked Wool Mini Dress
BURBERRY
Strapless Leather-Trimmed Checked Wool Mini Dress

Nancy Skirt
Reformation
Nancy Skirt

Tilda Plaid Cotton Top
Isabel Marant Étoile
Tilda Plaid Cotton Top

Massimo Dutti, 100% Wool Check Midi Skirt
Massimo Dutti
100% Wool Check Midi Skirt

3. Skirt or Dress Over Pants

spring summer 2025 runway looks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Ami Paris spring/summer 2025.

Having mined most of the '90s and early '00s for styling inspiration, it was only a matter of time until we revisited the dress or skirt over pants look. It's a divisive styling move, which Fendi, Hermès, and Tove are throwing their weight behind and that is taking hold with Gen Z. British Vogue recently published a piece declaring that "all the cool girls are wearing this divisive Millennial trend for winter," with photographs of how stylish Londoners styled the look at a car boot sale in Peckham.

Fringed Wool Midi Wrap Skirt
COS
Fringed Wool Midi Wrap Skirt

cos,

COS
Relaxed Wool Barrel-Leg Pants
ZARA
Pants With Wrap Skirt

Mini Checked Pleated Skirt
ZARA
Mini Checked Pleated Skirt

Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans
Reformation
Cary High Rise Slouchy Wide Leg Jeans

4. Bubble Hems

spring summer 2025 runway looks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

JW Anderson spring/summer 2025.

Brits aren't afraid of a divisive fashion trend, and so it's not surprising that this '80s revival is being driven by London Fashion Week designers, including Simone Rocha, Emilia Wickstead, and JW Anderson, who included embraced bubble-hem silhouettes in their spring/summer 2025 collections. High-shine fabrics make this look even more nostalgic (such as the white satin mini above at JW Anderson), while the knee-length tulip-shaped skirts seen at Victoria Beckham and Emilia Wickstead will appeal to those with a less adventurous personal style. We can expect parachute proportions to dominate the street style scene outside the London shows in 2025.

Clea Dress
Reformation
Clea Dress

Lioness Dollhouse Mini Dress
Lioness
Dollhouse Mini Dress

Balloon Mini Skirt
ZARA
Balloon Mini Skirt

Blanknyc Dancing Queen
BlankNYC
Dancing Queen Skirt

Brynn Velvet Skirt
Reformation
Brynn Velvet Skirt

5. Duchess Dresses

spring summer 2025 runway looks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Erdem spring/summer 2025.

This trend was quite simply made for English countryside weddings, which are traditionally staged at stately homes or in beautiful gardens. Dresses had main character energy, with silhouettes that will make you feel like you're in a period drama—think structured petticoats and an emphasis on the waist. This Erdem dress will make you feel like a modern-day Duchess and we hope has a red carpet moment during awards season in 2025.

Wells Pleated Satin Midi Dress
STAUD
Wells Pleated Satin Midi Dress

Exclusive Bow-Detailed Satin Midi Dress
Marlies Grace
Exclusive Bow-Detailed Satin Midi Dress

Etta Appliquéd Off-The-Shoulder Linen-Blend Midi Dress
AJE.
Etta Appliquéd Off-The-Shoulder Linen-Blend Midi Dress

Dette Strapless Sequin-Embellished Embroidered Taffeta Midi Dress
BERNADETTE
Dette Strapless Sequin-Embellished Embroidered Taffeta Midi Dress

Asymmetric Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress
ALEXANDER MCQUEEN
Asymmetric Pleated Cotton-Poplin Midi Dress

6. Open Shirts

spring summer 2025 runway looks

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

16Arlington spring/summer 2025.

It Brit Edie Campbell opened 16 Arlington's spring/summer 2025 show in a buttery yellow ensemble, with her silken shirt artfully unbuttoned to below the belly button. This undone styling technique is resonating with Who What Wear's London editors, as Rebecca Rhys-Evans wrote, "Taking your shirting to new depths simply by unbuttoning it that little bit lower than what you’d usually deem comfortable is a simple way to elevate something très chic into something très chic and sexy."

Shirt
H&M
Shirt

Embroidered Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt
TOTEME
Embroidered Organic Cotton Oxford Shirt

Long Sleeve Satin Shirt With Vents
Massimo Dutti
Long Sleeve Satin Shirt With Vents

Oversized Curved-Hem Shirt
COS
Oversized Curved-Hem Shirt

Andy Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Andy Oversized Shirt

