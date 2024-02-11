Suddenly, Everyone Is Wearing This Cute Top With Jeans Again

During these not-quite spring yet no-longer winter days, it can be hard to make your wardrobe feel functional and exciting. When it's pelting down one minute and beaming the next, finding a wardrobe solution that wears well throughout the day whilst making you feel great is no mean feat.

With the urge to shake up my clothing collection with some new-season pieces that can fair the demands of this time of year, I'm on the hunt for an extra-dramatic oversized collar blouse. Bringing the coverage required for those in between days, whilst indulging in the frills and excess typically reserved for the warmer months, I'm counting on my oversize collar blouse to revive my over-worn knits and inject some spring-time energy into my tired wardrobe.

Across the high street brands have caught on to the joy-sparking potential of an oversized collar blouse. From Damson Madder's two-tone blouse, to Ganni's white cotton-poplin style, the playful style is quietly but quickly saturating the market.

Before the weather starts to lift, style an oversized collar blouse underneath a wool jumper to reawaken your knitwear collection, or wear on its own with blue jeans and a trench coat for a spring-ready silhouette.

Read on to discover our favourite oversized collar blouses to shop now.

SHOP THE BEST OVERSIZED COLLAR BLOUSES

Damson Madder Nordine Striped Cotton Blouse £70 SHOP NOW This dramatic blouse is already an influencer favourite.

RIXO Ellery Blouse £145 SHOP NOW Style over a V-neck knit or wear on its own.

Damson Madder Damson Madder Juliette Embroidered Scalloped Collar Cotton Blouse £85 SHOP NOW I'm banking this ahead of Valentine's Day.

Farm Rio Off-White Richelieu Big Collar Blouse £250 £200 SHOP NOW These elegant blouse will add a femine touch to any outfit.

H&M Tie-Detail Frill-Trimmed Blouse £30 SHOP NOW If you only follow one trend this season, make it bow-detailing.

DÔEN Hickory Ruffled Pintucked Embroidered Organic Cotton-Poplin Blouse £261 SHOP NOW In a deep blue shade, this cotton blouse is ideal for winter to spring styling.

Ganni Ruffled Lace-Up Organic Cotton-Poplin Blouse £155 SHOP NOW Style with denim for an easy, spring ready look.

Nobody's Child Nobody's Child Birdie Organic Cotton Blouse, Black £45 SHOP NOW The dramatic collar does all of the hard work for you. Simply style with some gold hoops. Other accessories optional.

