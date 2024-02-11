Suddenly, Everyone Is Wearing This Cute Top With Jeans Again

By Natalie Munro
published

During these not-quite spring yet no-longer winter days, it can be hard to make your wardrobe feel functional and exciting. When it's pelting down one minute and beaming the next, finding a wardrobe solution that wears well throughout the day whilst making you feel great is no mean feat.

With the urge to shake up my clothing collection with some new-season pieces that can fair the demands of this time of year, I'm on the hunt for an extra-dramatic oversized collar blouse. Bringing the coverage required for those in between days, whilst indulging in the frills and excess typically reserved for the warmer months, I'm counting on my oversize collar blouse to revive my over-worn knits and inject some spring-time energy into my tired wardrobe.

@styleandtheboys styles an oversized collar blouse

(Image credit: @styleandtheboys)

Across the high street brands have caught on to the joy-sparking potential of an oversized collar blouse. From Damson Madder's two-tone blouse, to Ganni's white cotton-poplin style, the playful style is quietly but quickly saturating the market.

Before the weather starts to lift, style an oversized collar blouse underneath a wool jumper to reawaken your knitwear collection, or wear on its own with blue jeans and a trench coat for a spring-ready silhouette.

@torivanbreugel styles an oversized collar blouse

(Image credit: @torivanbreugel)

Read on to discover our favourite oversized collar blouses to shop now.

SHOP THE BEST OVERSIZED COLLAR BLOUSES

Damson Madder, Nordine Striped Cotton Blouse
Damson Madder
Nordine Striped Cotton Blouse

This dramatic blouse is already an influencer favourite.

Ellery - White
RIXO
Ellery Blouse

Style over a V-neck knit or wear on its own.

Damson Madder Juliette Embroidered Scalloped Collar Cotton Blouse
Damson Madder
Damson Madder Juliette Embroidered Scalloped Collar Cotton Blouse

I'm banking this ahead of Valentine's Day.

FARM RIO ACTIVE, Off-White Richelieu Big Collar Blouse
Farm Rio
Off-White Richelieu Big Collar Blouse

These elegant blouse will add a femine touch to any outfit.

Tie-detail frill-trimmed blouse
H&M
Tie-Detail Frill-Trimmed Blouse

If you only follow one trend this season, make it bow-detailing.

+ NET SUSTAIN Hickory ruffled pintucked embroidered organic cotton-poplin blouse
DÔEN
Hickory Ruffled Pintucked Embroidered Organic Cotton-Poplin Blouse

In a deep blue shade, this cotton blouse is ideal for winter to spring styling.

Ruffled lace-up organic cotton-poplin blouse
Ganni
Ruffled Lace-Up Organic Cotton-Poplin Blouse

Style with denim for an easy, spring ready look.

Nobody's Child Birdie Organic Cotton Blouse, Black
Nobody's Child
Nobody's Child Birdie Organic Cotton Blouse, Black

The dramatic collar does all of the hard work for you. Simply style with some gold hoops. Other accessories optional.

Up Next: Suddenly, Everyone Is Wearing This Elegant Top With Jeans This Season

Natalie Munro
Latest