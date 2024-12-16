The "Ultra-High Net Worth" Top That Chic People Are Wearing in NYC and Copenhagen

Capes! Funnel necks! Built-in scarves! The fall/winter 2024 season has brought an explosion of new ideas on what kind of neckline we should be wearing and there was one common theme that tied all of these trends together: the higher the neck, the better. Whether that meant swaddled in a cape, wrapped up in a scarf top, or styled in something funnel-neck, this season is proving that the number-one way to achieve a luxurious—and dare I say "expensive-looking"—effect lies in your neckline silhouette. Right now, it seems everyone is reaching specifically for a high neckline top and there's no denying how much of a "rich" vibe the style adds.

Like every fashion person right now, we're in search of all the ways we can maximize how refined and sophisticated our outfits look and reaching for one of these tops might just be the easiest way to achieve it. When it comes to specific styles defining the trend, Toteme's funnel-neck blouse and Carven's roll-neck style are leading the pack as the most in-demand. In addition to funnel-neck styles, blouses with heavy draping as well as scarf tops are quickly emerging as "it" buys. I think it's safe to say these high necklines tops are officially the most elegant trend of winter 2024. See how they're styled on and off the runway and shop our editors' picks.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tibi)

At Tibi, a crisp white shirt gets reimagined with a high neckline that's reminiscent of all the funnel-neck outerwear styles that are trending at the moment.

Tibi Silk Cotton Shirred Neck Blouse $475 SHOP NOW

Toteme Funnel-Neck Organza Blouse $620 SHOP NOW

While the market is aplenty with high-collar options, tapping into the look can also be as easy as wearing a button-down shirt backwards per Vogue editor Madeline Fass.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

The Carven runway featured several looks surrounding their roll-neck blouses. Made from silk-habotai and styled with elegant pencil skirts and almond pumps, the tops have a draped front that folds over to create a rolled scarf-like effect.

Carven Washed Habotai Silk Shirt $1150 $575 SHOP NOW

Massimo Dutti Wool Blend Shirt With Collar Detail $70 SHOP NOW

Another way to create the high-neck silhouette is through heavy draping. A silk or satin blouse with a draped neckline effortlessly taps into this sophisticated mood.

Saint Laurent Drape Back Top $3200 SHOP NOW

ZW Collection Draped Satin Effect Top $70 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tommy Hilfiger)

Come spring, we may retire the funnel-neck coats that are everywhere right now, but the silhouette itself is hardly disappearing—instead, it's simply morphing into more of a lightweight shirt like this stand collar top on the Tommy Hilfiger runway.

Shopbop Rosetta Getty Funnel Neck Torqued Top $625 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Draped Virgin Wool Crêpe Top $1900 SHOP NOW

All of a sudden, capes and scarves are evolving past the outwear category and are finding their way onto the season's chicest blouses and shirts.

COS The Sheer Sleeveless Top $190 SHOP NOW

The Row Aria Top $1099 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Rachel Comey)

The difference between this trend and a true turtleneck top is that the collars on these shirts stand away from the neck, somewhere between a funnel neck and a mock neck style.

ZW Collection Sleeveless Wrinkled Top $60 SHOP NOW

AREA Sleeveless Twisted Top $755 SHOP NOW

It should come as no surprise that Elsa Hosk's label is behind one of the most viral high-neck tops of the moment: this silk tunic with a detachable scarf.

Helsa Silk Tunic With Detachable Scarf $358 SHOP NOW

Mango Turtleneck Draped Satin Blouse $60 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta)

Bottega Veneta is no stranger to a high neckline—the designer label has featured a number of blazers, coats, and shirt with varying levels of neckline coverage—and the results of its latest tinkering come via a silk maxi dress with heavy draping and gathering.

TOVE Katana Cape-Effect Ruched Silk-Blend Satin Top $1100 $550 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Nominee Satin Blouse $88 SHOP NOW

Come March, we'll be wearing these high-neck tops on their own, but until then, the move is to style one underneath a structured blazer or jacket for even more elegance.

Helsa Natasha Silk Halter $288 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Proenza Schouler Alexis Top $890 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Marni)

I'm making a note of the way the Marni runway styled high-necked, billowy blouses with another bubbling 2025 trend: cigarette pants.

COS Pinstriped Funnel-Neck Blouse $150 SHOP NOW

Pleats Please Issey Miyake Pleated Funnel Neck Top $300 SHOP NOW

H&M Mock Turtleneck Jersey Top $11 SHOP NOW

When it comes to beautiful draping, nobody does it quite like Jacquemus. The brand is home to a number of tops and dresses with this chiffon overlay that has the prettiest draping effect and looks good on everyone who wears it.

COS Asymmetric Satin Blouse $100 SHOP NOW

Aritzia Carter Blouse $78 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Toteme)

As masters of understated elegance, Toteme put forth a number of tops on their spring 2025 runway that featured high stand collars in the form of airy knit separates.

Varley Barton Sweater $99 SHOP NOW

ZW Collection High Neck Top $50 SHOP NOW

It doesn't get any more sophisticated than a high-neck top styled in monochromatic winter whites.

RUE SOPHIE Mika Cowl Neck Sleeveless Top $128 $70 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lindy Knit Top $98 SHOP NOW