The "Ultra-High Net Worth" Top That Chic People Are Wearing in NYC and Copenhagen

Runway images of Carven models and an Instagram image of Vogue editor Madeline Fass wearing the high-neckline trend.
(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven; @mfass)
Capes! Funnel necks! Built-in scarves! The fall/winter 2024 season has brought an explosion of new ideas on what kind of neckline we should be wearing and there was one common theme that tied all of these trends together: the higher the neck, the better. Whether that meant swaddled in a cape, wrapped up in a scarf top, or styled in something funnel-neck, this season is proving that the number-one way to achieve a luxurious—and dare I say "expensive-looking"—effect lies in your neckline silhouette. Right now, it seems everyone is reaching specifically for a high neckline top and there's no denying how much of a "rich" vibe the style adds.

Like every fashion person right now, we're in search of all the ways we can maximize how refined and sophisticated our outfits look and reaching for one of these tops might just be the easiest way to achieve it. When it comes to specific styles defining the trend, Toteme's funnel-neck blouse and Carven's roll-neck style are leading the pack as the most in-demand. In addition to funnel-neck styles, blouses with heavy draping as well as scarf tops are quickly emerging as "it" buys. I think it's safe to say these high necklines tops are officially the most elegant trend of winter 2024. See how they're styled on and off the runway and shop our editors' picks.

a model walks the Tibi runway wearing the high neckline trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tibi)

At Tibi, a crisp white shirt gets reimagined with a high neckline that's reminiscent of all the funnel-neck outerwear styles that are trending at the moment.

Silk Cotton Shirred Neck Blouse - White / Xxs / W124sc7869
Tibi
Silk Cotton Shirred Neck Blouse

Funnel-Neck Organza Blouse
Toteme
Funnel-Neck Organza Blouse

Vogue shopping editor Madeline Fass wearing a high neckline top

(Image credit: @mfass)

While the market is aplenty with high-collar options, tapping into the look can also be as easy as wearing a button-down shirt backwards per Vogue editor Madeline Fass.

Funnel-Neck Wool-Flannel Shirt
COS
Funnel-Neck Wool-Flannel Shirt

Highneck T-Shirt
ALAÏA
Highneck T-Shirt

Carven model walking the fall/winter 2024 runway wearing a high roll-neck top

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Carven)

The Carven runway featured several looks surrounding their roll-neck blouses. Made from silk-habotai and styled with elegant pencil skirts and almond pumps, the tops have a draped front that folds over to create a rolled scarf-like effect.

Carven, Washed Habotai Silk Shirt
Carven
Washed Habotai Silk Shirt

Massimo Dutti, Wool Blend Shirt With Collar Detail
Massimo Dutti
Wool Blend Shirt With Collar Detail

Jasmine Tookes wearing a high neckline Saint Laurent silk top with black pants

(Image credit: @jastookes)

Another way to create the high-neck silhouette is through heavy draping. A silk or satin blouse with a draped neckline effortlessly taps into this sophisticated mood.

Drape Back Top
Saint Laurent
Drape Back Top

Draped Satin Effect Top Zw Collection
ZW Collection
Draped Satin Effect Top

a model walks the Tommy Hilfiger runway wearing the high neckline trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Tommy Hilfiger)

Come spring, we may retire the funnel-neck coats that are everywhere right now, but the silhouette itself is hardly disappearing—instead, it's simply morphing into more of a lightweight shirt like this stand collar top on the Tommy Hilfiger runway.

Rosetta Getty Funnel Neck Torqued Top
Shopbop
Rosetta Getty Funnel Neck Torqued Top

Draped Virgin Wool Crêpe Top
Bottega Veneta
Draped Virgin Wool Crêpe Top

@styledsara wearing a brown scarf top from Helsa

(Image credit: @styledsara)

All of a sudden, capes and scarves are evolving past the outwear category and are finding their way onto the season's chicest blouses and shirts.

The Sheer Sleeveless Top
COS
The Sheer Sleeveless Top

Aria Top
The Row
Aria Top

a model walks the Rachel Comey runway wearing the high neckline trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Rachel Comey)

The difference between this trend and a true turtleneck top is that the collars on these shirts stand away from the neck, somewhere between a funnel neck and a mock neck style.

Sleeveless Wrinkled Top Zw Collection
ZW Collection
Sleeveless Wrinkled Top

Sleeveless Twisted Top
AREA
Sleeveless Twisted Top

fashion influencer Kristin Cabat wearing a high neckline draped top from Helsa

(Image credit: @kristincabat)

It should come as no surprise that Elsa Hosk's label is behind one of the most viral high-neck tops of the moment: this silk tunic with a detachable scarf.

Silk Tunic With Detachable Scarf
Helsa
Silk Tunic With Detachable Scarf

Turtleneck Draped Satin Blouse - Women | Mango Usa
Mango
Turtleneck Draped Satin Blouse

a model walks the Bottega Veneta runway wearing the high neckline trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Bottega Veneta)

Bottega Veneta is no stranger to a high neckline—the designer label has featured a number of blazers, coats, and shirt with varying levels of neckline coverage—and the results of its latest tinkering come via a silk maxi dress with heavy draping and gathering.

Katana Cape-Effect Ruched Silk-Blend Satin Top
TOVE
Katana Cape-Effect Ruched Silk-Blend Satin Top

Aritzia, Nominee Satin Blouse
Aritzia
Nominee Satin Blouse

Elsa Hosk wearing a high neckline top from Helsa

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

Come March, we'll be wearing these high-neck tops on their own, but until then, the move is to style one underneath a structured blazer or jacket for even more elegance.

Natasha Silk Halter
Helsa
Natasha Silk Halter

Proenza Schouler Alexis Top
Shopbop
Proenza Schouler Alexis Top

a model walks the Marni runway wearing the high neckline trend

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Marni)

I'm making a note of the way the Marni runway styled high-necked, billowy blouses with another bubbling 2025 trend: cigarette pants.

Pinstriped Funnel-Neck Blouse
COS
Pinstriped Funnel-Neck Blouse

Pleated Funnel Neck Top
Pleats Please Issey Miyake
Pleated Funnel Neck Top

Mock Turtleneck Jersey Top
H&M
Mock Turtleneck Jersey Top

fashion influencer Sandra Shehab wearing a ruched neckline Jacquemus top

(Image credit: @sandrashehab)

When it comes to beautiful draping, nobody does it quite like Jacquemus. The brand is home to a number of tops and dresses with this chiffon overlay that has the prettiest draping effect and looks good on everyone who wears it.

Asymmetric Satin Blouse - Women | Mango Usa
COS
Asymmetric Satin Blouse

Aritzia, Carter Blouse
Aritzia
Carter Blouse

a model walks the Toteme spring/summer 2025 runway wearing a high neckline top

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight/Toteme)

As masters of understated elegance, Toteme put forth a number of tops on their spring 2025 runway that featured high stand collars in the form of airy knit separates.

Barton Sweater
Varley
Barton Sweater

High Neck Top Zw Collection
ZW Collection
High Neck Top

fashion influencer @lefevrediary wearing the high neckline trend

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

It doesn't get any more sophisticated than a high-neck top styled in monochromatic winter whites.

Mika Cowl Neck Sleeveless Top
RUE SOPHIE
Mika Cowl Neck Sleeveless Top

Lindy Knit Top
Reformation
Lindy Knit Top

