The "Ultra-High Net Worth" Top That Chic People Are Wearing in NYC and Copenhagen
Capes! Funnel necks! Built-in scarves! The fall/winter 2024 season has brought an explosion of new ideas on what kind of neckline we should be wearing and there was one common theme that tied all of these trends together: the higher the neck, the better. Whether that meant swaddled in a cape, wrapped up in a scarf top, or styled in something funnel-neck, this season is proving that the number-one way to achieve a luxurious—and dare I say "expensive-looking"—effect lies in your neckline silhouette. Right now, it seems everyone is reaching specifically for a high neckline top and there's no denying how much of a "rich" vibe the style adds.
Like every fashion person right now, we're in search of all the ways we can maximize how refined and sophisticated our outfits look and reaching for one of these tops might just be the easiest way to achieve it. When it comes to specific styles defining the trend, Toteme's funnel-neck blouse and Carven's roll-neck style are leading the pack as the most in-demand. In addition to funnel-neck styles, blouses with heavy draping as well as scarf tops are quickly emerging as "it" buys. I think it's safe to say these high necklines tops are officially the most elegant trend of winter 2024. See how they're styled on and off the runway and shop our editors' picks.
At Tibi, a crisp white shirt gets reimagined with a high neckline that's reminiscent of all the funnel-neck outerwear styles that are trending at the moment.
While the market is aplenty with high-collar options, tapping into the look can also be as easy as wearing a button-down shirt backwards per Vogue editor Madeline Fass.
The Carven runway featured several looks surrounding their roll-neck blouses. Made from silk-habotai and styled with elegant pencil skirts and almond pumps, the tops have a draped front that folds over to create a rolled scarf-like effect.
Another way to create the high-neck silhouette is through heavy draping. A silk or satin blouse with a draped neckline effortlessly taps into this sophisticated mood.
Come spring, we may retire the funnel-neck coats that are everywhere right now, but the silhouette itself is hardly disappearing—instead, it's simply morphing into more of a lightweight shirt like this stand collar top on the Tommy Hilfiger runway.
All of a sudden, capes and scarves are evolving past the outwear category and are finding their way onto the season's chicest blouses and shirts.
The difference between this trend and a true turtleneck top is that the collars on these shirts stand away from the neck, somewhere between a funnel neck and a mock neck style.
It should come as no surprise that Elsa Hosk's label is behind one of the most viral high-neck tops of the moment: this silk tunic with a detachable scarf.
Bottega Veneta is no stranger to a high neckline—the designer label has featured a number of blazers, coats, and shirt with varying levels of neckline coverage—and the results of its latest tinkering come via a silk maxi dress with heavy draping and gathering.
Come March, we'll be wearing these high-neck tops on their own, but until then, the move is to style one underneath a structured blazer or jacket for even more elegance.
I'm making a note of the way the Marni runway styled high-necked, billowy blouses with another bubbling 2025 trend: cigarette pants.
When it comes to beautiful draping, nobody does it quite like Jacquemus. The brand is home to a number of tops and dresses with this chiffon overlay that has the prettiest draping effect and looks good on everyone who wears it.
As masters of understated elegance, Toteme put forth a number of tops on their spring 2025 runway that featured high stand collars in the form of airy knit separates.
It doesn't get any more sophisticated than a high-neck top styled in monochromatic winter whites.
Anna is an editor on the fashion team at Who What Wear and has been at the company for over five years, having begun her career in the Los Angeles office before relocating to New York, where she's currently based. Having always been passionate about pursuing a career in fashion, she built up her experience interning at the likes of Michael Kors, A.L.C., and College Fashionista before joining the team as a post-graduate assistant editor. Anna has penned a number of interviews with Who What Wear's cover stars over the years, including A-listers Megan Fox, Issa Rae, and Emma Chamberlain. She's earned a reputation for scouting new and emerging brands from across the globe and championing them to our audience of millions. While fashion is her main wheelhouse, Anna led the launch of WWW Travels last year, a new lifestyle vertical that highlights all things travel through a fashion-person lens. She is passionate about shopping vintage, whether it be at a favorite local outpost or an on-the-road discovery, and has amassed a wardrobe full of unique finds. When she's not writing, you can find her shooting street imagery on her film camera, attempting to learn a fourth or fifth language, or planning her next trip across the globe.
