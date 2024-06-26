The Coolest Summer Outfits Feature One of These 5 Shorts, Pants, or Skirt Trends

Look, I'm not about to sit here and say that denim cutoffs are dead. (If you ask me, they've just taken on a new form in jorts.) But I will propose that I've been noticing—or rather, not noticing—a certain lack of denim shorts this summer. It's something that's been slowly snowballing over the course of the last year or so and lately, when I go to scan the outfits I see in my feed, I can't help but notice fashion people reaching for several alternatives to denim shorts—five items, to be exact.

Seeing as they've been the go-to staple for decades, it takes a lot for us to set them aside, but this summer, several cooler alts are gunning for the top spot in our wardrobes. And I hate to say it, but they're kind of winning out right now. From capri pants to bloomers (yes, you read that right), these five summer trends are outweighing denim shorts right now.

Tailored Bermuda Shorts

Tailored Bermuda shorts may not be the newest trend, but they're definitely proving to be the most popular shorts silhouette already this summer. The long tailored look is one we first spotted on the runways during w last winter, but is proving to be the winning pick both for their office-friendly length and as a fresher alt to denim shorts. They're comfortable, ultra-polished, and easy to dress up and down, so no matter your thoughts on the once-controversial style, there's no question they're the moment.

Make classics like a leather belt and button-down a go-to combination for looking put-together in the summer heat.

Give the shorts a glam spin with a pair of slingback heels and a pretty draped top for an after-hours feel.

Capris

Whether you've warmed up to the nostalgic pants or they still give you middle-school-era trauma, Capri pants have had a meteoric rise this year and it feels like they've reached a fever pitch this summer with cool styling that ranges from elevated suiting to matching sets and, almost always, paired with some sort of retro kitten heels.

Fashion people are establishing a uniform that makes wearing the pedal pushers so easy: a big blazer, kitten heels, and little evening bag.

More and more Capri-pant sets are beginning to bubble up with fun options that feature details like corset tops, retro prints, and pretty lace trimming.

Bloomers

Hear me out: bloomers are happening. You've seen the boxer-shorts trend emerge and now the internet is giving us another underwear-as-outerwear trend to chew on just in time for the kind of weather that makes us want to wear nothing at all. No doubt a divisive style, bloomer shorts à la 19th century undergarments are officially the most hotly-debated piece of the moment but no matter your thoughts or feelings, our editors are spotting them all over in New York, proving just how far they've evolved outside of the house.

Reformation is behind one of the leading pieces, a matching shorts and bra top set, that comes in a red gingham print giving all sorts of cottagecore energy.

Hailey Bieber's take on the trend is naturally a chilled one. She went with a more wearable version that doesn't cinch in around the legs for a more pajama-inspired vibe.

Poplin Skirts

Let it be known that summer '24 is the summer of the poplin skirt. Airy maxi skirts cut from crisp poplin and cotton blends have been trending most of the year but, really, they were made for summer dressing. It can be tricky to look polished throughout multiple heatwaves, but these skirts bring an immediate elegance that makes dressing for hot weather downright effortless.

By and large, fashion people are styling their airy poplin skirts with pretty ballet flats and simple tops.

Keep things refined by opting for a clean palette of whites and blacks with this trend.

Linen Trousers

There's no world in which we're not wearing linen this time of year, and sure enough linen trousers are proliferating once again. They're classic, they're practical, and they're never not put-together. Pairs with billowy, wide-leg fits are what we're seeing the most of right now and the best part is that they pull double duty—wear them to the office and keep them in rotation for vacation.

The number one way to pull a linen-pant look together is by throwing a belt on. The singular addition breaks up the look visually and creates a nice shape at the waist.

The Scandi-girl uniform of a striped shirt and linen pants is one that truly never fails us.

