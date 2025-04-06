I Thought I'd Worn Jeans With Everything, But These 7 Spring Trends Are Making Denim Feel Fresh Again
From colours to pair with your favourite pairs to tops and shoes that work perfectly.
Rejoice, spring is here! And that means only one thing—time for some outfit refreshes. It feels like I've been living in jeans non-stop for seemingly forever, but as something of a denim devotee, I realistically won't be giving up my favourite jeans any time soon. Luckily, spring is the brilliant kind of transitional season when you can hang on to beloved denim and make it feel new and exciting again by switching out the styling options. So long, chunky knits and wool coats, and hello light layers and warm pops of colour.
The start of the new season also means a reset of the top trends, and while spring is obviously flooded with dress and skirt inspiration, there are also plenty of options that are perfectly suited to pair with jeans. This wardrobe staple can form the ideal foundation for a number of this season's must-haves, from need-to-know colours to trending pieces.
This spring, it feels like the trends are leaning toward the classics, with a kind of nostalgia for preppy looks running through many of the top picks. From the yacht-ready boat shoe to the countryside-worthy barn jacket, refined, classic staples are ranking high on the trending list. Turns out, they work especially well with denim, making jeans of all shades look a touch more elevated.
Here, discover my pick of the very best trends that will give your favourite jeans a new lease of life this spring.
The Best Spring Trends to Wear With Jeans:
1. Barn Jackets
Style Notes: My favourite part of spring is switching out the heavy wool coats I've relied on seemingly forever for a mix of lighter jackets. This season, the nostalgic barn jacket is topping the trend charts for lightweight, versatile spring outerwear, adding a classic, understatedly preppy look to your favourite denim outfits.
Shop the Trend:
I'm such a fan of the slouchy fit, which looks especially cool when styled with straight-leg denim.
While it looks great with jeans, the barn jacket is versatile enough to work with almost any spring outfit.
The cropped fit would make this jacket especially well-suited to wearing with high-waisted jeans.
2. Animal Print Flats
Style Notes: My favourite thing about jeans-based outfits is how simple they can be—throw on a white t-shirt and a jacket and you're set. But to keep it interesting, you always want an accessory that spices it up. This spring, animal print flats are the piece to do the trick, whether you go with leopard, zebra or cow.
Shop the Trend:
These would look especially good with black or white jeans.
Style with blue jeans and a white shirt for an excellent outfit.
3. Hourglass Blazer
Style Notes: To give denim a more polished look, try pairing with the hourglass blazer. With its 50-inspired shape, the cinched waist fit creates a beautiful silhouette when paired with straight leg jeans.
Shop the Trend:
4. Unbuttoned Shirt
Style Notes: Admittedly more a spring styling trick than a trend, the crisp shirt is back but with the addendum that the top few buttons are left open. The undone look of the shirt paired with jeans creates an effortless, Parisian-inspired look that we all aspire to.
Shop the Trend:
5. Pale Yellow
Style Notes: If there's one colour that you need to have in your spring wardrobe this year, it's pale yellow. Warm and sunny, this gorgeous hue pairs beautifully with black, white and blue denim.
Shop the Trend:
6. Boat Shoes
Style Notes: In case you needed further evidence that preppy style is having a heavy influence on spring trends this year, it looks like the boat shoe is set to be this season's must-have flat. Keep it modern and fresh by pairing with leather jackets or wearing with a double denim ensemble.
Shop the Trend:
Suede may not be the most practical option for actually being on a boat, but it's perfect for spring style.
7. Polo Shirts
Style Notes: Preppy or '90s grunge-inspired, the polo shirt is back—and works especially well with jeans. If you want to lean into the 90s vibe, pair with wide-leg, low-waisted jeans and trainers.
Shop the Trend:
Jess Kelham-Hohler is a freelance writer, editor and content strategist. She has been a contributor for Who What Wear UK since 2023. Currently based in London following six years in Washington D.C. and New York, she was previously the Digital Editor for Soho House & Co, an international group of private members’ clubs for creatives. She has interviewed a range of artists, creators and more, including Alighieri founder Rosh Mahtani, photographer Misan Harriman and fashion editor Lindsay Peoples Wagner. Today, she writes primarily about fashion, travel and culture for various publications, and has worked as a copywriter and content strategist for brands such as Belstaff, Olivela and Equinox.