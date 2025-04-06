I Thought I'd Worn Jeans With Everything, But These 7 Spring Trends Are Making Denim Feel Fresh Again

Rejoice, spring is here! And that means only one thing—time for some outfit refreshes. It feels like I've been living in jeans non-stop for seemingly forever, but as something of a denim devotee, I realistically won't be giving up my favourite jeans any time soon. Luckily, spring is the brilliant kind of transitional season when you can hang on to beloved denim and make it feel new and exciting again by switching out the styling options. So long, chunky knits and wool coats, and hello light layers and warm pops of colour.

The start of the new season also means a reset of the top trends, and while spring is obviously flooded with dress and skirt inspiration, there are also plenty of options that are perfectly suited to pair with jeans. This wardrobe staple can form the ideal foundation for a number of this season's must-haves, from need-to-know colours to trending pieces.

This spring, it feels like the trends are leaning toward the classics, with a kind of nostalgia for preppy looks running through many of the top picks. From the yacht-ready boat shoe to the countryside-worthy barn jacket, refined, classic staples are ranking high on the trending list. Turns out, they work especially well with denim, making jeans of all shades look a touch more elevated.

Here, discover my pick of the very best trends that will give your favourite jeans a new lease of life this spring.

The Best Spring Trends to Wear With Jeans:

1. Barn Jackets

Style Notes: My favourite part of spring is switching out the heavy wool coats I've relied on seemingly forever for a mix of lighter jackets. This season, the nostalgic barn jacket is topping the trend charts for lightweight, versatile spring outerwear, adding a classic, understatedly preppy look to your favourite denim outfits.

Reformation Archer Denim Jacket £268 SHOP NOW For an updated take on double denim.

TOTEME Corduroy-Trimmed Coated-Canvas Jacket £600 SHOP NOW The minimalist's must-have spring jacket.

ASOS DESIGN Washed Barn Jacket With Leather Look Collar £65 SHOP NOW I'm such a fan of the slouchy fit, which looks especially cool when styled with straight-leg denim.

DÔEN Pascual Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton Jacket £460 SHOP NOW For those who want crisp white this season.

ARKET Lined Canvas Jacket £169 SHOP NOW While it looks great with jeans, the barn jacket is versatile enough to work with almost any spring outfit.

BURBERRY Corduroy-Trimmed Cotton-Twill Jacket £1290 SHOP NOW The cropped fit would make this jacket especially well-suited to wearing with high-waisted jeans.

2. Animal Print Flats

Style Notes: My favourite thing about jeans-based outfits is how simple they can be—throw on a white t-shirt and a jacket and you're set. But to keep it interesting, you always want an accessory that spices it up. This spring, animal print flats are the piece to do the trick, whether you go with leopard, zebra or cow.

& Other Stories Almond-Toe Ballerina Flats £125 SHOP NOW These would look especially good with black or white jeans.

Reformation Prudence Ballet Flat £268 SHOP NOW So elegant.

Sezane Matilda Ballerinas £160 SHOP NOW For a more classic look, opt for a leather snakeskin texture.

ZARA Animal Print Fabric Ballet Flats £28 SHOP NOW For a Scandi-inspired look.

LE MONDE BERYL Stella Leopard-Print Ribbed Velvet Mary Jane Ballet Flats £425 SHOP NOW Style with blue jeans and a white shirt for an excellent outfit.

AEYDE Uma Snake-Effect Leather Ballet Flats £290 SHOP NOW A year-round classic.

3. Hourglass Blazer

Style Notes: To give denim a more polished look, try pairing with the hourglass blazer. With its 50-inspired shape, the cinched waist fit creates a beautiful silhouette when paired with straight leg jeans.

Reformation Bondi Blazer £298 SHOP NOW Such a great neckline.

ALIGNE Daphne Waisted Boucle Blazer £175 SHOP NOW A very on-trend colour.

Malina Carol Wool Blend Blazer £410 SHOP NOW This would also look great with tailored trousers.

ZARA Fitted Round Neck Blazer £60 SHOP NOW The round neckline adds to the 50s style.

WARDROBE.NYC Wool Blazer £1400 SHOP NOW Such a versatile style.

4. Unbuttoned Shirt

Style Notes: Admittedly more a spring styling trick than a trend, the crisp shirt is back but with the addendum that the top few buttons are left open. The undone look of the shirt paired with jeans creates an effortless, Parisian-inspired look that we all aspire to.

COS Oversized Tailored Shirt £65 SHOP NOW A blue shirt is a spring staple.

With Nothing Underneath The Classic: Weave, White £110 SHOP NOW The goes-with-everything shirt.

DISSH Palma Cream Silk Blend Shirt £150 SHOP NOW Wear with jeans this spring, and the matching shorts in summer.

TOTEME Striped Cotton and Silk-Blend Shirt £370 SHOP NOW This would look great with white jeans.

MATTEAU Striped Cotton-Poplin Shirt £310 SHOP NOW A classic print.

H&M Oxford Shirt £20 SHOP NOW Proof that a great shirt doesn't have to break the bank.

5. Pale Yellow

Style Notes: If there's one colour that you need to have in your spring wardrobe this year, it's pale yellow. Warm and sunny, this gorgeous hue pairs beautifully with black, white and blue denim.

ARKET Tie-Belt Cotton Blouse £77 SHOP NOW The adjustable waist tie is a genius touch.

ZARA Zw Collection Cotton Jacket £80 SHOP NOW Wear with your jeans and a vest top.

& Other Stories Tailored Waistcoat £97 SHOP NOW The tailored vest is a wardrobe staple at this point.

Russell & Bromley Harker Heels £245 SHOP NOW Elevate your blue denim looks with a pair of pale yellow heels.

KHAITE Renato Ribbed Wool-Blend Jersey Tank £830 SHOP NOW Supremely elegant.

LE MONDE BERYL Luna Leather Ballet Flats £375 SHOP NOW The Scandi girls would approve.

6. Boat Shoes

Style Notes: In case you needed further evidence that preppy style is having a heavy influence on spring trends this year, it looks like the boat shoe is set to be this season's must-have flat. Keep it modern and fresh by pairing with leather jackets or wearing with a double denim ensemble.

Reformation Kyla Boat Shoe £268 SHOP NOW Suede may not be the most practical option for actually being on a boat, but it's perfect for spring style.

Free People Yachting Day Boat Shoes £140 SHOP NOW Anyone got a spare yacht?

H&M Leather Driving Loafers £70 SHOP NOW I love this white pair.

GIANVITO ROSSI Vandée Suede Boat Shoes £635 SHOP NOW A truly sophisticated boat shoe.

Sezane Caroline Loafers £165 SHOP NOW These also come in a darker brown hue.

Miu Miu Faded Unlined Suede Loafers £710 SHOP NOW All the fashion girlies are after these flats.

7. Polo Shirts

Style Notes: Preppy or '90s grunge-inspired, the polo shirt is back—and works especially well with jeans. If you want to lean into the 90s vibe, pair with wide-leg, low-waisted jeans and trainers.

Reformation Campbell Cotton Polo Sweater £168 SHOP NOW This has such a nostalgic feel.

ZARA Striped Knit Polo Top £26 SHOP NOW This feels super Scandi, don't you think?

LESET James Striped Mélange Merino Wool Sweater £280 SHOP NOW This soft grey is so versatile.

&DAUGHTER Edith Wool Polo Sweater £350 SHOP NOW For a pop of spring colour.

CITIZENS OF HUMANITY Aris Twill-Trimmed Cotton-Jersey Polo Shirt £260 SHOP NOW This oozes preppy style.