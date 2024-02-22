We're Transitioning Our Wardrobes to Spring With This Editor-Favorite Brand

Longer days and more sunshine… That's what my Who What Wear co-workers are looking forward to this spring—well, that, and updating their closets. (We do work in fashion, after all!) I chatted with a few L.A.- and NYC-based editors about the anticipation of their warm-weather wardrobes to get the inside scoop on where I should look for pieces. California-based PAIGE made everyone's must-shop list. The brand's latest collection has it all: midi dresses, dark-wash denim, woven sandals, and more. And true to form, my co-workers already test-drove some of the brand's new arrivals. Keep scrolling for three looks that need to be on your radar for spring.

"Once spring temperatures descend, there's nothing I desire more than ditching the layers for a lightweight dress. This PAIGE dress is perfect for transitional temperatures in the city because it's form-fitting without being too tight, allowing your skin to breathe. The silhouette is also fantastic. It's versatile enough to wear during the workweek or on the weekend, which is when I wore it. I love the idea of pairing this dress with minimalist woven slide sandals, a woven shoulder bag, sunglasses, and silver jewelry for a casual Saturday spent running to the farmers market or grabbing brunch with friends. The dress and shoes strike that perfect balance between elevated and effortless, which is all an editor wants from their spring pieces!" — Jasmine Fox-Suliaman, Editor

Paige Aida Midi Dress $279 SHOP NOW

Paige Dakota Sandal $198 SHOP NOW

"Styling these two pieces together made getting ready such a breeze. I'll be living in this outfit come spring, adding a top underneath or outerwear over the pieces as needed. The double-denim look is so fun on its own but versatile enough to be styled in a bunch of ways by adding accessories and layers. I plan to dress this look down for daytime activities like shopping, brunch, or picnics, but I'll be dressing it up with bold jewelry for nights out just as often. The tailored look and classic fit give me the confidence boost I'm always looking for when getting dressed." — Kayla Allen, Associate Social Media Editor

Paige Antonella Vest $209 SHOP NOW

Paige Sawyer Pump $298 SHOP NOW

"Maybe it's my Californian roots, but when it comes to putting together an outfit, I like denim to take the spotlight. So when I saw the Harper Cargo Jean, I knew the wide-leg silhouette, dark wash, and vintage-inspired utility pockets were the ultimate combination. And the high waistline makes my legs feel long and fabulous. I decided to style the jeans with the faded-black Ren Tee. It's simple, and the loose fit makes the shirt extra comfortable. (I've already received so many compliments!) To complete the outfit, I wore a pair of classic black espadrilles, which are a springtime staple. Prepare to see me running around L.A. in this effortless outfit whether I'm grabbing brunch with my girlfriends or exploring the city's live-music scene." — Raina Mendonça, Associate Editor

Paige Ren Tee $109 SHOP NOW

Paige Harper Cargo $279 SHOP NOW

Paige Skyler Wedge $298 SHOP NOW

