9 Chic Essentials Worth Adding to Your Plus-Size Capsule Wardrobe
Crafting a wardrobe from the ground up is no joke. As a fashion editor, I know the impact of an outfit. Donning the perfect combo adds a splash of vigor to the day-to-day realities of the world, and nothing beats looking put-together. Sometimes it takes months and even years to find the perfect pieces to round out your wardrobe—oftentimes much longer if you’re plus-size. Since I believe everyone has access to solid, stylish clothing options, I’ve taken it upon myself to highlight some major wardrobe staples and where you can find them in plus sizes from across the internet.
Yes, you heard right. I’m calling all plus-size fashion hopefuls. This is the place for you. Are you on the hunt for the perfect pair of plus jeans? Is sweater weather meaningless without a chic knit? Are you tired of trying on boot after boot and dress after dress and nothing hitting quite right? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to uncover my top plus-size shopping picks to make crafting your plus-size-friendly capsule wardrobe a walk in the park.
Jeans
Everyone deserves a gorgeous pair of denim. Bonus points if it's the perfect mix of classic and trendy. You can't go wrong with dark-wash styles, but I'm personally a sucker for a light pair. Wide-leg styles are trending big time, and there are so many great options out there.
Tops
Tops are such a wide-ranging category. I focused on finds that are maybe an elevated version of pieces you've seen. These pieces can mix and match easily with virtually any bottoms and can even layer over some dress styles. Keep scrolling for the perfect vest, a trendy white button-down, and so much more.
Knitwear
There are not many things more satisfying than a chic knit. Since it does happen to be cold-weather season, I focused my market picks on gorgeous sweaters. From the chunkiest styles to the softest cashmere, there's a little dose of cozy for everyone.
Trousers
Sometimes you don't want to wear jeans, and that's perfectly okay. In times like these, trousers reign supreme. You can't go wrong with a classic black pair, but I'm also a big fan of stripes, wide-leg styles, fun colors, and more. Dress up your trousers with a chic blouse or button-down or dress it down with a T-shirt or slouchy sweater. The options are truly endless.
Dresses
There's something so satisfying about wearing one item and being done. Dresses are amazing, and a great one makes the world go round (or at the very least rounds out your closet). Do you need a solid everyday LBD? I got you. Wedding-guest options? Perhaps a formal style? Say less.
Coats
Coats make everything look so much better. Need proof? What's the quickest way to elevate your favorite sweatsuit? A coat. Need protection from rain but don't want to sacrifice style? Throw on a trench. Those longline wool-blend beauties make you look chic and keep the shivers at bay.
Jackets/Blazers
Okay, I'll admit I'm partial to a gorgeous leather (or faux-leather) jacket. However, I've included some fun styles that are oh so versatile. Since I live in Southern California, coats aren't always the best outerwear option, but for most mild weather, your favorite light jacket or blazer is appropriate.
Boots
Up until very recently, stylish wide-calf options for boots were almost impossible to find. However, brands like Dolce Vita and Vince Camuto (among others) have really stepped up the extended-size boot options.
Loafers/Flats
Flats have been booming in popularity over the last couple of years. Pretty, wide-width options are slowly but surely starting to appear in the flats-and-loafers category. I actually own a few of the pairs of shoes below, and I think all are really great options that mix and match easily with all the other fashion items you see in this story.
