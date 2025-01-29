9 Chic Essentials Worth Adding to Your Plus-Size Capsule Wardrobe

Chichi wears a layered loo consisting of a satin dress, button down shirt, vest, and faux leather trench, and a green purse

Crafting a wardrobe from the ground up is no joke. As a fashion editor, I know the impact of an outfit. Donning the perfect combo adds a splash of vigor to the day-to-day realities of the world, and nothing beats looking put-together. Sometimes it takes months and even years to find the perfect pieces to round out your wardrobe—oftentimes much longer if you’re plus-size. Since I believe everyone has access to solid, stylish clothing options, I’ve taken it upon myself to highlight some major wardrobe staples and where you can find them in plus sizes from across the internet.

Yes, you heard right. I’m calling all plus-size fashion hopefuls. This is the place for you. Are you on the hunt for the perfect pair of plus jeans? Is sweater weather meaningless without a chic knit? Are you tired of trying on boot after boot and dress after dress and nothing hitting quite right? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to uncover my top plus-size shopping picks to make crafting your plus-size-friendly capsule wardrobe a walk in the park.

Jeans

Everyone deserves a gorgeous pair of denim. Bonus points if it's the perfect mix of classic and trendy. You can't go wrong with dark-wash styles, but I'm personally a sucker for a light pair. Wide-leg styles are trending big time, and there are so many great options out there.

Soft-Tech Good Classic Bootcut Jeans | Indigo572
GOOD AMERICAN
Soft-Tech Good Classic Bootcut Jeans | Indigo572

MW, The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean
MW
The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean

Tall Cuff Jean
ELOQUII
Tall Cuff Jean

Paige Anessa High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans
PAIGE
Paige Anessa High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans

The Kenna Mid-Rise Heritage Barrel Jeans by Pilcro
Pilcro
The Kenna Mid-Rise Heritage Barrel Jeans by Pilcro

Tops

Tops are such a wide-ranging category. I focused on finds that are maybe an elevated version of pieces you've seen. These pieces can mix and match easily with virtually any bottoms and can even layer over some dress styles. Keep scrolling for the perfect vest, a trendy white button-down, and so much more.

Casey Vest Es
Reformation
Casey Vest Es

WRAY, Madison Top - Salt
WRAY
Madison Top - Salt

Elio Knit Top Es
Reformation
Elio Knit Top Es

Giselle Top
GIA/irl
Giselle Top

Knitwear

There are not many things more satisfying than a chic knit. Since it does happen to be cold-weather season, I focused my market picks on gorgeous sweaters. From the chunkiest styles to the softest cashmere, there's a little dose of cozy for everyone.

Jenni Kayne, Everyday Sweater
Jenni Kayne
Everyday Sweater

Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater - Plus Size
Quince
Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater - Plus Size

Brushed Cashmere Cropped V-Neck Sweater
jcrew
Brushed Cashmere Cropped V-Neck Sweater

Striped Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater
Lauren Woman
Striped Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater

Aran Knit Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater
Lauren Woman
Aran Knit Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater

Fine-Knit Sweater
H&M
Fine-Knit Sweater

Trousers

Sometimes you don't want to wear jeans, and that's perfectly okay. In times like these, trousers reign supreme. You can't go wrong with a classic black pair, but I'm also a big fan of stripes, wide-leg styles, fun colors, and more. Dress up your trousers with a chic blouse or button-down or dress it down with a T-shirt or slouchy sweater. The options are truly endless.

The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve ​
Maeve
The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve ​

Maeve Tapered Puddle Trousers
Maeve
Maeve Tapered Puddle Trousers

Mason Pant Es
Reformation
Mason Pant Es

Twill Drawstring Pants
H&M
Twill Drawstring Pants

Trouser With Waistband Tabs
ELOQUII
Trouser With Waistband Tabs

Audrey Tailored Ponte Pants - Black
Universal Standard
Audrey Tailored Ponte Pants - Black

Dresses

There's something so satisfying about wearing one item and being done. Dresses are amazing, and a great one makes the world go round (or at the very least rounds out your closet). Do you need a solid everyday LBD? I got you. Wedding-guest options? Perhaps a formal style? Say less.

Paloma Dress
GIA/irl
Paloma Dress

Aiko Dress Es
Reformation
Aiko Dress Es

Oren Silk Dress Es
Reformation
Oren Silk Dress Es

The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress by Exquise: Mini Edition
Exquise
The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress by Exquise: Mini Edition

Lietta Gown
Hutch
Lietta Gown

Coats

Coats make everything look so much better. Need proof? What's the quickest way to elevate your favorite sweatsuit? A coat. Need protection from rain but don't want to sacrifice style? Throw on a trench. Those longline wool-blend beauties make you look chic and keep the shivers at bay.

Asos Design Curve Lightweight Longline Formal Coat in Oatmeal
ASOS Curve
Lightweight Longline Formal Coat in Oatmeal

The Rylan Trench Coat
Hilary MacMillan
The Rylan Trench Coat

Twill Trench Coat
H&M
Twill Trench Coat

Jackets/Blazers

Okay, I'll admit I'm partial to a gorgeous leather (or faux-leather) jacket. However, I've included some fun styles that are oh so versatile. Since I live in Southern California, coats aren't always the best outerwear option, but for most mild weather, your favorite light jacket or blazer is appropriate.

The Weston Boyfriend Jacket by Pilcro: Faux Leather Edition
Pilcro
The Weston Boyfriend Jacket by Pilcro: Faux Leather Edition

Pilcro Oversized Washed Faux-Leather Jacket
Pilcro
Oversized Washed Faux-Leather Jacket

Scuba Blazer 2.0 | Black001
good american
Scuba Blazer 2.0 in Black001

Owen Jacket Es
Reformation
Owen Jacket Es

Boots

Up until very recently, stylish wide-calf options for boots were almost impossible to find. However, brands like Dolce Vita and Vince Camuto (among others) have really stepped up the extended-size boot options.

Auggie Extra Wide Calf Boots Black Leather
DOLCE VITA
Auggie Extra Wide Calf Boots Black Leather

Glory H2o Extra Wide Calf Boots Black Leather
DOLCE VITA
Glory H2o Extra Wide Calf Boots Black Leather

Sangeti Wide Calf Boot
Vince Camuto
Sangeti Wide Calf Boot

Sutton Wide Calf Boot
Vince Camuto
Sutton Wide Calf Boot

Campus 14l Wide Calf
The Frye Company
Campus 14l Wide Calf

Loafers/Flats

Flats have been booming in popularity over the last couple of years. Pretty, wide-width options are slowly but surely starting to appear in the flats-and-loafers category. I actually own a few of the pairs of shoes below, and I think all are really great options that mix and match easily with all the other fashion items you see in this story.

Beny Wide Flats White Black Crinkle Patent
DOLCE VITA
Beny Wide Flats White Black Crinkle Patent

Reyes Wide Ballet Flats Red Crinkle Patent
DOLCE VITA
Reyes Wide Ballet Flats Red Crinkle Patent

Anisa Wide Ballet Flats Black Leather
DOLCE VITA
Anisa Wide Ballet Flats Black Leather

Kelsi Dagger, Brooklyn Lens Loafer Wide
Kelsi Dagger
Brooklyn Lens Loafer Wide

Chichi Offor
Associate Shopping Editor
Chinazor "Chichi" Offor is a Georgia-born, Los Angeles–based associate editor and model who has recently relocated from Brooklyn, New York, and joined Who What Wear's West Coast offices. For WWW, she utilizes her love of personal style to dish out shopping advice to the masses.After graduating from the University of Georgia's Grady College of Journalism, Chichi moved to Brooklyn and began hustling to make it in the NYC media world. Before landing at WWW, she spent some time at Vice Media Group, where she helped revolutionize Refinery29's plus-size and inclusive fashion coverage and even co-hosted a summer styling series. Prior to R29, she supported Bustle Digital Group's commerce team and freelanced for various publications.Chichi is a multi-passionate, pop culture–obsessed television and music lover who enjoys a good concert and a yummy meal just as much as she loves analyzing cultural trends and throwing together a solid outfit. After work, you can probably find her bopping around the best L.A. restaurants talking about her latest ADHD-fueled hyper-fixation (e.g., Jesse McCartney's underrated career, TikTok black hole discoveries, and theories on the emo-rock music revival).
