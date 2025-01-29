9 Chic Essentials Worth Adding to Your Plus-Size Capsule Wardrobe

(Image credit: Who What Wear)

Crafting a wardrobe from the ground up is no joke. As a fashion editor, I know the impact of an outfit. Donning the perfect combo adds a splash of vigor to the day-to-day realities of the world, and nothing beats looking put-together. Sometimes it takes months and even years to find the perfect pieces to round out your wardrobe—oftentimes much longer if you’re plus-size. Since I believe everyone has access to solid, stylish clothing options, I’ve taken it upon myself to highlight some major wardrobe staples and where you can find them in plus sizes from across the internet.

Yes, you heard right. I’m calling all plus-size fashion hopefuls. This is the place for you. Are you on the hunt for the perfect pair of plus jeans? Is sweater weather meaningless without a chic knit? Are you tired of trying on boot after boot and dress after dress and nothing hitting quite right? Well, you’ve come to the right place. Keep scrolling to uncover my top plus-size shopping picks to make crafting your plus-size-friendly capsule wardrobe a walk in the park.

Jeans

Everyone deserves a gorgeous pair of denim. Bonus points if it's the perfect mix of classic and trendy. You can't go wrong with dark-wash styles, but I'm personally a sucker for a light pair. Wide-leg styles are trending big time, and there are so many great options out there.

GOOD AMERICAN Soft-Tech Good Classic Bootcut Jeans | Indigo572 $169 SHOP NOW

MW The Plus Perfect Vintage Wide-Leg Crop Jean $138 SHOP NOW

ELOQUII Tall Cuff Jean $120 $72 SHOP NOW

PAIGE Paige Anessa High-Rise Wide-Leg Jeans $239 SHOP NOW

Pilcro The Kenna Mid-Rise Heritage Barrel Jeans by Pilcro $148 SHOP NOW

Tops

Tops are such a wide-ranging category. I focused on finds that are maybe an elevated version of pieces you've seen. These pieces can mix and match easily with virtually any bottoms and can even layer over some dress styles. Keep scrolling for the perfect vest, a trendy white button-down, and so much more.

Reformation Casey Vest Es $168 SHOP NOW

WRAY Madison Top - Salt $168 SHOP NOW

Reformation Elio Knit Top Es $98 SHOP NOW

Knitwear

There are not many things more satisfying than a chic knit. Since it does happen to be cold-weather season, I focused my market picks on gorgeous sweaters. From the chunkiest styles to the softest cashmere, there's a little dose of cozy for everyone.

Jenni Kayne Everyday Sweater $195 SHOP NOW

Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater - Plus Size $60 SHOP NOW

jcrew Brushed Cashmere Cropped V-Neck Sweater $168 SHOP NOW

Lauren Woman Striped Wool Blend Turtleneck Sweater $245 SHOP NOW

Lauren Woman Aran Knit Cotton Blend Crewneck Sweater $145 SHOP NOW

Trousers

Sometimes you don't want to wear jeans, and that's perfectly okay. In times like these, trousers reign supreme. You can't go wrong with a classic black pair, but I'm also a big fan of stripes, wide-leg styles, fun colors, and more. Dress up your trousers with a chic blouse or button-down or dress it down with a T-shirt or slouchy sweater. The options are truly endless.

Maeve The Avery Pleated Wide-Leg Trousers by Maeve ​ $148 SHOP NOW

Maeve Maeve Tapered Puddle Trousers $148 SHOP NOW

Reformation Mason Pant Es $178 SHOP NOW

H&M Twill Drawstring Pants $25 SHOP NOW

ELOQUII Trouser With Waistband Tabs $100 $60 SHOP NOW

Universal Standard Audrey Tailored Ponte Pants - Black $145 SHOP NOW

Dresses

There's something so satisfying about wearing one item and being done. Dresses are amazing, and a great one makes the world go round (or at the very least rounds out your closet). Do you need a solid everyday LBD? I got you. Wedding-guest options? Perhaps a formal style? Say less.

Reformation Aiko Dress Es $298 SHOP NOW

Reformation Oren Silk Dress Es $328 SHOP NOW

Exquise The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress by Exquise: Mini Edition $178 SHOP NOW

Hutch Lietta Gown $392 SHOP NOW

Coats

Coats make everything look so much better. Need proof? What's the quickest way to elevate your favorite sweatsuit? A coat. Need protection from rain but don't want to sacrifice style? Throw on a trench. Those longline wool-blend beauties make you look chic and keep the shivers at bay.

ASOS Curve Lightweight Longline Formal Coat in Oatmeal $109 SHOP NOW

Hilary MacMillan The Rylan Trench Coat $163 SHOP NOW

H&M Twill Trench Coat $55 SHOP NOW

Jackets/Blazers

Okay, I'll admit I'm partial to a gorgeous leather (or faux-leather) jacket. However, I've included some fun styles that are oh so versatile. Since I live in Southern California, coats aren't always the best outerwear option, but for most mild weather, your favorite light jacket or blazer is appropriate.

Pilcro The Weston Boyfriend Jacket by Pilcro: Faux Leather Edition $128 SHOP NOW

Pilcro Oversized Washed Faux-Leather Jacket $158 SHOP NOW

good american Scuba Blazer 2.0 in Black001 $189 SHOP NOW

Reformation Owen Jacket Es $348 SHOP NOW

Boots

Up until very recently, stylish wide-calf options for boots were almost impossible to find. However, brands like Dolce Vita and Vince Camuto (among others) have really stepped up the extended-size boot options.

DOLCE VITA Auggie Extra Wide Calf Boots Black Leather $250 $160 SHOP NOW

DOLCE VITA Glory H2o Extra Wide Calf Boots Black Leather $250 SHOP NOW

Vince Camuto Sangeti Wide Calf Boot $229 SHOP NOW

Vince Camuto Sutton Wide Calf Boot $229 $105 SHOP NOW

The Frye Company Campus 14l Wide Calf $498 SHOP NOW

Loafers/Flats

Flats have been booming in popularity over the last couple of years. Pretty, wide-width options are slowly but surely starting to appear in the flats-and-loafers category. I actually own a few of the pairs of shoes below, and I think all are really great options that mix and match easily with all the other fashion items you see in this story.

DOLCE VITA Beny Wide Flats White Black Crinkle Patent $120 $80 SHOP NOW

DOLCE VITA Reyes Wide Ballet Flats Red Crinkle Patent $120 SHOP NOW

DOLCE VITA Anisa Wide Ballet Flats Black Leather $120 SHOP NOW