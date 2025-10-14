My Chicest Colleague Just Tipped Me Off—This Expensive-Looking Zara Jacket Will Have Sold Out by the Weekend

There are many perks that come with working alongside the stylish women who breeze through the Who What Wear offices each day, but my favourite has to be the shopping tip-offs that roll off the tongue. And today’s discovery is too good to keep to myself.
Divulging one of my favourite tips of the season, my chicest colleague let me in on her latest purchase—a knitted bomber jacket from Zara that looks far more expensive than its £60 price tag would suggest. With a refined funnel neck and an elegant double-breasted closure, the Double-Breasted Knit Bomber Jacket (£60) has all the makings of Zara’s next sell-out piece.
Cut to a flattering cropped length and spun in a rich black wool, this jacket elevates denim and looks just as polished with tailored trousers. Tapping into the funnel-neck jacket trend that’s been gaining momentum all season, this piece brings a level of poise and sophistication that your average leather or windbreaker style just can’t compete with.
The office's buzziest buy, I have a feeling it won’t stay in stock for long. The perfect lightweight layer for these in-between-weather days, read on to shop Zara's Wool Jacket here—as well as my other favourite wool jackets below.
Shop Zara's Wool Bomber Jacket
Zara
Double-Breasted Knit Bomber Jacket
With a funnel neck cut and elegant double-breasted closure, I really can't see this jacket staying in stock for long.
Shop My Other Favourite Wool Jackets
COS
Wool-Tweed Funnel-Neck Jacket
The funnel neck jacket trend is set to be the season's favourite silhouette, and this elegant grey wool style will wear so well with jeans.
& Other Stories
Asymmetric Wool Jacket
This warm shade of mole brown is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
Short BouclÉ Coat With Scarf
Bundle up in style—the scarf jacket trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Soeur
Brown Olympe Jacket
Style with cream or with trousers for a little contrast, or pair this with your favourite pair of pale jeans.
Topshop
Wool Look Bomber Jacket With Tab Detail
I'm ditching scarves this season and shopping the funnel neck jacket trend instead.
Massimo Dutti
Short Alpaca and Wool Blend Cardigan
Layer this over a turtleneck for a chic two-piece look, otherwise style it over a fresh white tee.
Reformation
Owen Jacket
While I love this in the light mole shade, this also comes in three other hues.
Sézane
Mia Jacket
Style this with denim or pair with a long-line skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.