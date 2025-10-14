My Chicest Colleague Just Tipped Me Off—This Expensive-Looking Zara Jacket Will Have Sold Out by the Weekend

I have it on good authority that this £60 jacket won't stay in stock for long. Read on to discover the elegant silhouette before it sells out.

Zara wool bomber jacket
(Image credit: Courtesy of Zara)
There are many perks that come with working alongside the stylish women who breeze through the Who What Wear offices each day, but my favourite has to be the shopping tip-offs that roll off the tongue. And today’s discovery is too good to keep to myself.

Divulging one of my favourite tips of the season, my chicest colleague let me in on her latest purchase—a knitted bomber jacket from Zara that looks far more expensive than its £60 price tag would suggest. With a refined funnel neck and an elegant double-breasted closure, the Double-Breasted Knit Bomber Jacket (£60) has all the makings of Zara’s next sell-out piece.

Cut to a flattering cropped length and spun in a rich black wool, this jacket elevates denim and looks just as polished with tailored trousers. Tapping into the funnel-neck jacket trend that’s been gaining momentum all season, this piece brings a level of poise and sophistication that your average leather or windbreaker style just can’t compete with.

Zara double breasted wool jacket

(Image credit: Courtesy of Zara)

The office's buzziest buy, I have a feeling it won’t stay in stock for long. The perfect lightweight layer for these in-between-weather days, read on to shop Zara's Wool Jacket here—as well as my other favourite wool jackets below.

Shop Zara's Wool Bomber Jacket

Shop My Other Favourite Wool Jackets

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

