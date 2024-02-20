I'm A Miami Wellness Expert— 10 Skin and Fashion Faves for Any Beach Vacation
Sana Skin Studio's It Girl founder shares her secrets.
If you've been to Miami, no doubt, you've heard of Sana Skin Studio— the trend-forward, holistic paradise that has given birth to a new wellness mecca amid a massive cultural shift down south. It's a favorite of both local creatives and long-time Miami natives (like myself) in some dire need of rest and relaxation. While wellness may just be this year's buzziest SEO term to some of us, for founder Valentina Hernandez Botero, Sana Skin Studio isn't simply a luxurious skincare spot — it's her whole mantra of being. After getting her first facial well into her 20s after struggling with acne throughout her adolescence, Hernandez Botero realized self-care is more than just skin-deep.
"I craved an experience that felt welcoming, effortless and goal driven while being transparent about what was going on my skin. I wanted a facial that had zero fluff and all the results without the downtime or breaking the bank," she explained to Who What Wear. "That’s when the idea for Sana came in."
What came as a natural, healing journey to embrace her skin evolved into a full-scale brick-and-mortar business, launched weeks before the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic. Since then, Hernandez Botero's Sana Skin Studio has become a solitary mainstay amongst Miami's bubbling holistic scene, opening three studios and a robust online e-commerce platform— all while being a new mom. As a trend-setter, wellness entrepreneur, and Miami creative in her own right, we sat down with Hernandez Botero to dish on all things Sana, skin, and simple, must-have essentials to carry with you on your next journey to Miami.
Given the massive increase in interest around wellness and wellness-adjacent practices like clean beauty, I’m curious to know: What does wellness mean to you?
Wellness to me means being connected to your inner healer, aka your intuition. It’s nourishing your mind, body, and soul to be your most fulfilled self and listening deeply to what you need in each season of life
I’d love to hear about your typical wellness and movement routine— what things do you do to ground yourself or promote a sense of 24/7 mindfulness and self-care?
I rely deeply on my daily rituals to keep me grounded and connected to my best self. In the morning, I like to start my day with lemon water or tea. Then I either pull out my mat and do an online workout or yoga class (I love Sky Ting or Sculpt Society by Megan Roup,) or I’ll go for a walk or Pilates class. After some movement, I’ll do a meditation on Insight Timer or if I’m short for time I’ll take some deep breaths and meet myself where I am. I love to dry brush before my shower and then take my time to indulge in my skincare routine. It’s all about these little moments at the start and end of your day that keep your cup full.
If someone is looking into starting their clean beauty and/or wellness journey in 2024, what steps or tips would you recommend to them?
Start slow and small so that the changes feel good and you are able to build long-term habits. For example, if you want to start a meditation practice, start with a minute meditation for 7 days and increase your time each week. If you start small, the act won’t seem overwhelming and you’ll be able to build it into your routine. For someone looking to start their wellness journey, I recommend starting by building a nourishing morning and evening routine that will support your goals. Drink a large glass of water with lemon upon waking, get some type of movement in that you enjoy, try a 5-minute morning meditation before hopping in the shower, switch out your home cleaning products for non-toxic options. Take a look at your beauty routine and as you run out of things, consider switching to clean, nontoxic brands that you align with and bring you joy. These small changes add up!
Now as you’re curating products for the Sana studio space, what vendors, brands, or products are you looking out for?
We’re always looking for innovative brands that fill a gap in our current curation. We like working with brands that align with our values in terms of their brand philosophy, transparency, and ingredients. We test every single product to not only make sure it meets our standards and provides results, but also “wows” us. That’s the sweet spot for us.
To you, what does the future of small businesses owned by women of color look like as one of the few brands who (in my opinion) seem to do it right as you create an entire lifestyle around Sana? Are there any pointers, tips, or unexpected lessons you’ve learned embarking on a journey as an entrepreneur?
I think the future of small businesses owned by women of color is bright. As the world gets more and more commercialized, people are looking past the big franchises in search of brands and businesses that play a role in their community and act as an enhancement to their own lifestyle. As an entrepreneur, my tips are to never get complacent, always put yourself in your consumers shoes and keep finding ways to evolve and offer more value. Challenge yourself, continually ask for feedback to keep improving and create a solid team that complements your strengths and weaknesses.
Shop Valentina's essentials for the perfect Miami vacation, below:
"Love that these colorful Éliou necklaces can be dressed up for a night out or down for a sunny beach day."
"Of course, you can't forget SPF on vacation. I adore this one by Lesse because it feels amazing on the skin and blends in seamlessly."
"These swimsuits are perfect for a beach vacation. They were my favorite during my pregnancy. They expand with you and look super chic."
"It's hyped for a reason. This face cream keeps your skin moisturized while leaving you with the most beautiful vacation glow."
"Love traveling with packets of Vitamin C to keep my immunity high. These are super effective."
"This is my go-to travel face wash because it doubles as a purifying mask and won't spill in your suitcase since the consistency is of a clay mask. This face wash feels so luxurious and keeps your skin radiant and clear. I also use it as a mask after the airplane to decongest."
"I can't go anywhere without a soothing and hydrating toner. Love this one by Pai Skincare to calm any redness and prep my skin for the rest of my skincare. Ps. put it in the mini bar fridge for that extra healing effect."
"Traveling with a reusable water bottle is a must. Help the environment by not buying plastic bottles everywhere you go and stay hydrated at all times! Your skin will thank you. Plus this one is so cute and keeps your water cold all day. Win"
"I love to travel with my muse pouch to carry all my beauty essentials. It's super cute and fits so many things."
Shop more Miami vacation essentials:
Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
