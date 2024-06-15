I Popped Into COS on My Lunch Break and Tried On 3 Incredible Dresses
Considered, thoughtful, picky—however you describe it, I'm pretty hard to please when it comes to dresses. As a long-standing fan of trousers, I find it takes something particularly special to break me out of a jeans look, and COS has just proved it's up to the challenge. On a recent trip to explore the high street (for research purposes, of course) I found the brand had recently refreshed its dress collection for summer 2024, and three styles in particular seriously impressed.
By now you'll be well aware of our adoration for the high street, with particular brands renowned for select pieces. Need a great black blazer? Head to Arket. Looking for forever denim? & Other Stories is your answer. But COS continues to be a standout for excelling in almost all categories. There's high-end-looking tailoring, cult bags that continue to sell out year after year, impeccable footwear that I've already declared to be the shoe of the summer, and now my attention has been piqued by its dress collection. From floaty everyday styles to elegant evening pieces, these are the 3 COS dresses I think will sell out first.
Keep scrolling to see the 3 COS dresses ready to join your summer 2024 wardrobe.
1. THE COS GATHERED-WAIST MIDI DRESS
Style Notes: I was surprised to be so drawn to a pink style, but the specific sugary shade felt like the perfect injection of colour for summer days. Featuring intricate ruching, the back has a subtle v-shape detail with adjustable straps which can be tied to the perfect length for the wearer. Whilst more of a maxi than a midi on me (I'm 5'2") this only added to the elegant appeal. Oh, and yes, it has pockets! Here I tried a size 36 but as you can adjust the ties at the back I might go for the 34.
SHOP THE DRESS:
A dress you can easily wear with sandals for day, or elevate with heels for events.
2. THE COS DROPPED-WAIST MAXI DRESS
Style Notes: As soon as this dropped online I knew I had to get my hands on it. Every detail from the dropped waist to the delicate pleated skirt to the scoop neckline is carefully considered to create an endlessly sophisticated piece. Honestly, it would be hard to guess this was from the high street. The top is made from a linen and cotton blend, ideal for the warmer months, whilst the ramie skirt adds a lightness to the silhouette which makes it feel much more expensive than the price tag. Here I'm wearing the size 34.
SHOP THE DRESS:
3. THE COS VOLUMINOUS SLEEVELESS MIDI DRESS
Style Notes: Airy, loose and perfectly minimalist, this COS dress is sure to be a hit this summer. Taking inspiration from the beloved tank dress, COS has added a 2024 edge with a dropped waistline and a wide, relaxed silhouette that gives this dress an easy appeal. Forget spending time figuring out an outfit, this one-and-done dress can be thrown on and just calls for accessories to create a seriously refined look. Here I'm wearing the size small.
SHOP THE DRESS:
Summer is all about ease, and this dress perfectly balances laid-back dressing with understated elegance.
SHOP MORE COS DRESSES:
This dress proves that even simple styles can be seriously effective.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Whilst studying in Aix-en-Provence, she began to write her dissertation on the history of fashion and the influence of Haute Couture, and landed her first role at Harper’s Bazaar. Following this, she interned for various publications including Elle, Grazia and Marie Claire before joining the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller. There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content.
During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications including Vogue Italy and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping. Florrie actively pursues an in-depth understanding of fashion and jewellery, and after styling a jewellery cover shoot at Conde Nast Traveller chose to complete the De Beers Diamond Foundation course. Florrie first joined Who What Wear UK as a freelancer before becoming the Commerce Writer, blending both editorial and commercial content. Now, as the Acting Affiliates Editor, she monitors current trends, new-in styles, wardrobe heroes and how best to style them. In her downtime, Florrie can be found in her hometown of London, usually with a coffee in hand.
