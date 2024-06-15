I Popped Into COS on My Lunch Break and Tried On 3 Incredible Dresses

Considered, thoughtful, picky—however you describe it, I'm pretty hard to please when it comes to dresses. As a long-standing fan of trousers, I find it takes something particularly special to break me out of a jeans look, and COS has just proved it's up to the challenge. On a recent trip to explore the high street (for research purposes, of course) I found the brand had recently refreshed its dress collection for summer 2024, and three styles in particular seriously impressed.

By now you'll be well aware of our adoration for the high street, with particular brands renowned for select pieces. Need a great black blazer? Head to Arket. Looking for forever denim? & Other Stories is your answer. But COS continues to be a standout for excelling in almost all categories. There's high-end-looking tailoring, cult bags that continue to sell out year after year, impeccable footwear that I've already declared to be the shoe of the summer, and now my attention has been piqued by its dress collection. From floaty everyday styles to elegant evening pieces, these are the 3 COS dresses I think will sell out first.

Keep scrolling to see the 3 COS dresses ready to join your summer 2024 wardrobe.

1. THE COS GATHERED-WAIST MIDI DRESS

Style Notes: I was surprised to be so drawn to a pink style, but the specific sugary shade felt like the perfect injection of colour for summer days. Featuring intricate ruching, the back has a subtle v-shape detail with adjustable straps which can be tied to the perfect length for the wearer. Whilst more of a maxi than a midi on me (I'm 5'2") this only added to the elegant appeal. Oh, and yes, it has pockets! Here I tried a size 36 but as you can adjust the ties at the back I might go for the 34.

SHOP THE DRESS:

COS Gathered-Waist Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW A dress you can easily wear with sandals for day, or elevate with heels for events.

COS Gathered-Waist Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW It also comes in classic black.

2. THE COS DROPPED-WAIST MAXI DRESS

Style Notes: As soon as this dropped online I knew I had to get my hands on it. Every detail from the dropped waist to the delicate pleated skirt to the scoop neckline is carefully considered to create an endlessly sophisticated piece. Honestly, it would be hard to guess this was from the high street. The top is made from a linen and cotton blend, ideal for the warmer months, whilst the ramie skirt adds a lightness to the silhouette which makes it feel much more expensive than the price tag. Here I'm wearing the size 34.

SHOP THE DRESS:

COS Dropped-Waist Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW I'm making plans just to wear this dress.

3. THE COS VOLUMINOUS SLEEVELESS MIDI DRESS

Style Notes: Airy, loose and perfectly minimalist, this COS dress is sure to be a hit this summer. Taking inspiration from the beloved tank dress, COS has added a 2024 edge with a dropped waistline and a wide, relaxed silhouette that gives this dress an easy appeal. Forget spending time figuring out an outfit, this one-and-done dress can be thrown on and just calls for accessories to create a seriously refined look. Here I'm wearing the size small.

SHOP THE DRESS:

COS Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW Summer is all about ease, and this dress perfectly balances laid-back dressing with understated elegance.

COS Voluminous Sleeveless Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW Imagine this navy dress with cream or tan accessories.

SHOP MORE COS DRESSES:

COS Striped A-Line Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW You can't go wrong with eternally chic stripes.

COS Pleated A-Line Midi Shirt Dress £115 SHOP NOW The seaming accentuates the silhouette of this dress.

COS Bow-Detail Linen Midi Dress £85 SHOP NOW This punchy red will liven up all our neutral accessories.

COS Contrast-Panel Maxi Dress £85 SHOP NOW A classic tank dress you'll come back to each and every summer.

COS Open-Back Tiered Midi Dress £95 SHOP NOW I'm into this whole look.

COS Pleated Knitted Maxi Dress £115 SHOP NOW My dream wedding guest dress.

COS Draped Asymmetric Maxi Dress £135 SHOP NOW This dress proves that even simple styles can be seriously effective.