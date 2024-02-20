I Desperately Want These 15 Items for Spring, But I *Need* These 15

When you see as many fashion items as I do, it can be tricky to compartmentalize it all in your brain. I probably look at over 500 different pieces—from shoes, jewelry, and handbags to skirts, dresses, and jackets—on any given day. That's a lot to keep track of, which is why I've had to create a unique organizational strategy that assists me in classifying everything into designated sections in my head. Of course, I have areas where I store items that would work well for existing stories as well as future ones, and then there's my own personal internal storage unit. It's there that I keep a reserve of wishlist items. And in that space, lies two categories: Wants and needs.

For spring 2024—the season that I'm currently allocating all of my shopping-related attention to—my wants and needs lists feature very different items, some of which I first saw on the runways back in September and others that have popped up since then from more affordable brands like Mango, COS, H&M, and Massimo Dutti. On one end are all of the statement pieces that have caught my eye, from brightly colored jackets and shoes to pieces that feature interesting textures like feathers and leather. On the other, you'll find a slightly more pragmatic selection, including elevated wardrobe essentials like tees and jeans, as well as timeless accessories, from belts to kitten heels. In my opinion, a well-rounded, balanced closet must include a bit from both departments. At least, that's the only way I know how to get dressed in the morning.

Keep scrolling to see which spring items made it onto my needs and wants lists for 2024.

(Image credit: Zara; Mango; The Row; Saint Laurent/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Carven/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

The word need indicates a certain level of practicality when it comes to fashion purchases and should be taken with a Maldon-size grain of salt. I have a hefty collection of clothes, shoes, and handbags in my closet as it is, so I don't necessarily need anything new at the moment. But if I did, these would be the ones I'd invest in for spring, from the runways and beyond. Think classic kitten heels and easy sneakers, trenches that could and would complete any outfit, and the jeans that every denim collector will be talking about in 2024. Basically, they are to be the backbones of my spring wardrobe. And maybe, just maybe, they'll play the same role in yours.

Zara Oversized T-Shirt Minimalist $28 SHOP NOW Every spring wardrobe starts with a perfectly crisp and structured white tee, which you could easily spend hundreds of dollars on or buy this one from Zara. Your choice. I know mine.

Tibi Denim Tuck Jean $495 SHOP NOW I still remember the first time I saw these Tibi jeans while backstage at the brand's spring show back in September. They caught my attention right away. This fashion week, I got the chance to test them out, and now I'm attached, which means that I won't be complete until they live full time in my closet.

Massimo Dutti Round-Toe Slingback Heeled Shoes $149 SHOP NOW I've been thinking about these Massimo Dutti slingbacks for weeks now, mostly because they remind me of The Row's almond pumps but without the super expensive price tag. I also trust the Spanish brand's shoes with my life—they're surprisingly very comfortable, something I can only say about a handful of my 50+ pairs of shoes.

Toteme Glossed-Leather Belt $410 SHOP NOW Though belts are practical in nature, this one is that and so much more. The wraparound effect is such that it can turn even the simplest of outfits into something.

Zara Semi-Sheer Microrib Shirt $26 SHOP NOW Red might seem more like a want than a need given how trendy it is right now, but I've actually found the color to be one of the only ones I can easily style with my go-to neutrals, which sort of makes it one itself. A tee like this can pull a whole outfit together, something I need help with now and then.

Levi's '90s 501 $98 SHOP NOW Even though I have at least a dozen pairs of 501s at this point, I don't have any that are white or ecru, so of course, I've been eyeing these intensely.

H&M Rib-Knit Halterneck Dress $38 SHOP NOW I needed this H&M halter dress so much that I went ahead and already got it, knowing all too well that I probably couldn't wear it until spring. But hey, no one was ever punished for thinking too far ahead, right?

J.Crew Edie Structured Bag $268 SHOP NOW Every time I see this new J.Crew bag I think of Prada's iconic 1995 Re-Edition purse that pays homage to Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy and the one she carried back in the day. And what's more necessary than a stylish nod to CBK in 2024?

Tory Burch Cotton Poplin Tunic $398 $199 SHOP NOW I keep seeing people trade in their white poplin shirts for black ones and the idea's stuck with me. And since I've been burned by too thin or flimsy options in the past, I thought it best to go straight to a brand I trust for quality and fit: Tory Burch. As a bonus, this one involves no annoying buttons and is on sale.

Reformation Percy Linen Dress $248 SHOP NOW This white, linen halter dress is one of those easy, throw-on-and-go wardrobe items that seriously comes in handy when you're in a time crunch and feeling uninspired. Plus, it looks very similar to the Alaïa halter that Kylie Jenner wore all over Paris last summer. So chic.

Zara Derby-Style Sneakers $50 SHOP NOW If you thought Sambas were low key and minimalist, you were wrong. These are that times a thousand, which is probably why I need them so much.

FRAME Wool Trench Coat $998 SHOP NOW I recently saw Hannah from Threads wearing this Frame trench during NYFW and found it to be *the* trench coat I've been searching practically my entire life for.

Madewell Shrunken Blazer $178 SHOP NOW I'm so over the oversize-blazer look. This fitted alternative is far more tailored and intentional. Plus, no matter what it's paired with, it'll look chic.

Open Edit Suited Midi Column Skirt $59 SHOP NOW I'm personally very invested in the office-siren look in 2024, so a tailored pencil skirt being on my need list isn't exactly surprising, is it?

mango Pointed-Toe Leather Slingback Shoes $140 SHOP NOW It's surprisingly difficult to find classic, walking-friendly heels, but this just-launched pair from Mango's Heritage collection checks off both boxes and then some.

(Image credit: Tove/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Proenza Schouler/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Prada/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Altuzarra/Launchmetrics Spotlight; Mango; Tory Burch)

Wants, on the other hand, are a touch frivolous and extravagant but nonetheless enticing. In my case for spring, they include items like satin, square-toe Prada mules in one of the many vibrant shades they were made in (including brown, green, orange, and pink); a feather-trim midi skirt from Tove; a bright-red Proenza Schouler dress that can be worn in two ways (see—wants can be practical too); and a leather pencil skirt–and–jacket set that's so '90s it hurts (in a good way). My wardrobe will celebrate their arrival, though it would perhaps survive without them. It's really too bad, though, that I'm terrible at resisting urges when it comes to shopping.

Proenza Schouler Lara Convertible Cutout Bouclé Maxi Dress $1790 SHOP NOW When I first saw this red, knotted halter dress on the runway way back in September, I was smitten, but it wasn't until I saw how many ways it can be worn that it transitioned from just another aesthetically pleasing runway piece to one of my most-wanted items of the season—maybe even the year. You see, the knotted part is actually two sleeves, meaning that it goes from a classic long-sleeved dress to a very unique, sleeveless one in a matter of seconds. Genius.

Zara Semi-Circular Earrings $28 SHOP NOW Everyone at the WWW office has been going on and on about these swirl-effect oversize earrings from Zara, so much so that now I have my finger hovering over the purchase button for them.

Beaufille Anise Blouse $190 SHOP NOW This desired item has a long history for me. You see, Beaufille had a similar top a few seasons ago that I literally dream about still but it was a bit out of my price range. Then, miraculously, this slightly more affordable option dropped. I think it's meant to be.

Mango 100% Leather Midi Skirt $300 SHOP NOW Prada's spring/summer 2023 leather pencil skirt sets live rent free in my brain, so naturally, when I spotted this far cheaper alternative at Mango a few weeks ago, I perked up and subsequently added it into my shopping cart for spring/summer 2024.

Reformation Nicola Slingback Wedge $298 SHOP NOW I'm standing firm in my belief that gray is the unexpected color of 2024.

Calzedonia Little Diamond Pattern Mesh Tights $20 SHOP NOW If you love fishnets but want pairs that feel different than what everyone else is wearing right now, you've come to the right place.

Blazé Milano Gliss Cotton and Linen Velvet Jacket $1360 SHOP NOW I stumbled across this pink velvet blazer on MyTheresa while working on another story and the color and fabric stood out to me immediately. I'm pretty smitten with anything velvet right now but am particularly enthralled by fuchsia at the moment.

mango Capri Leggings $50 SHOP NOW Capris are back, and every time I see someone wearing them, my desire to add a pair into my wardrobe grows tenfold.

Tory Burch Swing Satchel $698 SHOP NOW I recently obtained one of Tory Burch's Lee Radziwell Cat-Eye handbags and adore it. It's one of the few designer handbags right now that doesn't cost over $1,000 but still feels just as luxurious as my expensive purses. I particularly love this one for its shape and the unique shade of yellow.

Tove Renee Feather-Trimmed Silk Maxi Skirt $1440 SHOP NOW The amount of times this feather-trim Tove skirt has graced my Instagram feed should be illegal. It's tempting me at ever turn, drawing me closer and closer to a serious purchase.

Mango Ballerinas with Mesh Bracelet $80 SHOP NOW I've been wanting a pair of fishnet flats for a while now, and though I've certainly considered splurging on a pair from Alaïa, for some reason, I've held off in the hope that another, equally buy-worthy style would come along that curbed my appetite for the trend without setting me back so much financially. Thankfully I did, and just long enough to stumble across this perfect ankle-bracelet alt at Mango.

Ducie Opal Leather Jacket $1111 SHOP NOW I just discovered this London-based outerwear brand Ducie and now that I have, I know for a fact that my mind will tangled up in this leather jacket until I splurge on it. It's a problem, I know.

Savette Symmetry Pochette Leather Tote $1190 SHOP NOW Sure, I could live without this gorgeous burgundy Savette bag, but that doesn't mean that I want to and wouldn't get loads of use out of it probably for the rest of my life.

Zara Satin-Effect Skirt $90 SHOP NOW I stopped into my favorite New York City Zara the other day because I am never nearby it anymore and was randomly in between shows. While there, I spotted this brown, heavy-satin midi skirt that felt so expensive and luxurious.