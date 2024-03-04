H&M Just Dropped a $25 Alt For The Row and Toteme's Viral Flats

By Eliza Huber
Black pointed-toe flats

(Image credit: H&M)

More so now than ever before, it can easily feel like a new viral shoe comes out every day. From see-through flats to sky-high stilettos, there's no shortage of options when it comes to buzzy footwear in 2024. So, when a shoe style comes along that somehow manages to feel both of the moment and timeless enough to outlast the trend cycle, I can't stress enough how important it is to hop on board. The fads come and go, but a classic shoe is forever, which is no doubt why all of the pointed-toe flats being released right now by The Row, Prada, and Toteme are garnering so much attention. They check off every box.

Even so, when a single pair of shoes will set you back hundreds of dollars, especially when it's a style that you maybe haven't considered wearing for a couple of years, it can be tricky to press purchase without easing into it a little bit. That's why I was personally so amped up to find out that H&M had just dropped an affordable and in-stock pair of pointed-toe flats that would allow me to test-drive the silhouette before making a bigger investment. This way, I can confirm that the shape will mesh well with my existing wardrobe without having to dole out a significant chunk of my monthly shopping budget on a whim.

Below, shop the $25 H&M alt for Toteme, The Row, and Prada's viral pointed-toe flats. Just do me a favor and do it fast—H&M's footwear has a tendency to move faster than today's trend cycles.

Shop Toteme, The Row, and Prada pointed-toe flats:

Toteme cream-colored pointed-toe flats
TOTEME
Asymmetric Ballerina Leather Point-Toe Flats

Claudette Pointed Toe Ballet Flat
The Row
Claudette Pointed Toe Ballet Flat

Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat
Prada
Loop Bouquet Pointed Toe Flat

Shop H&M's new $25 alt:

H&M black pointed-toe flats
H&M
Pointed Flats

Shop more pointed-toe flats:

Pistil Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Pistil Pointed Toe Flat

These just dropped on Nordstrom in three colors—run.

Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps
COS
Pointed Leather Kitten-Heel Pumps

I loved these online but they're even better IRL.

Emilia Pointed Toe Flat
Stuart Weitzman
Emilia Pointed Toe Flat

Simply lovely.

Idaline Black Leather Pointed Toe Ballet Flat | Women's Flats – Steve Madden
STEVE MADDEN
Idaline Leather Pointed Toe Ballet Flat

I swear, some of my favorite shoes on the market right now are made by Steve Madden.

Black T-Strap The Row Flats
THE ROW
Cyd Suede Point-Toe Flats

This T-strap style is one of those aforementioned viral shoe styles in 2024.

Black Aeyde pointed-toe flats
AEYDE
Moa Leather Point-Toe Flats

There's no need to add embellishments when a shoe is this elegant and clean.

Gabine Leather Ballerinas
Charles & Keith
Gabine Leather Ballerinas

Yes, yes, 1000% yes.

Black Vagabond Mary-Jane pointed-toe flats
Vagabond
Hermine Flat

The Mary-Jane strap detail really did it for me.

Black ankle bracelet pointed-toe flats
FERRAGAMO
Dada T Chain-Embellished Satin Point-Toe Flats

No anklets necessary.

Guilhermina Slingback Flats
Guilhermina
Slingback Flats

Why not opt for a slingback?

Maria Black Leather 3d Floral Ballet Flat | Women's Flats – Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Maria Leather 3d Floral Ballet Flat

Flower power.

Leather Ballet Flats
St. Agni
Leather Ballet Flats

This glove style is seriously effortless.

Metallic Accent Pointed-Toe Mary Janes
Charles & Keith
Metallic Accent Pointed-Toe Mary Janes

Just do it—you know you want to.

Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

