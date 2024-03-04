H&M Just Dropped a $25 Alt For The Row and Toteme's Viral Flats
More so now than ever before, it can easily feel like a new viral shoe comes out every day. From see-through flats to sky-high stilettos, there's no shortage of options when it comes to buzzy footwear in 2024. So, when a shoe style comes along that somehow manages to feel both of the moment and timeless enough to outlast the trend cycle, I can't stress enough how important it is to hop on board. The fads come and go, but a classic shoe is forever, which is no doubt why all of the pointed-toe flats being released right now by The Row, Prada, and Toteme are garnering so much attention. They check off every box.
Even so, when a single pair of shoes will set you back hundreds of dollars, especially when it's a style that you maybe haven't considered wearing for a couple of years, it can be tricky to press purchase without easing into it a little bit. That's why I was personally so amped up to find out that H&M had just dropped an affordable and in-stock pair of pointed-toe flats that would allow me to test-drive the silhouette before making a bigger investment. This way, I can confirm that the shape will mesh well with my existing wardrobe without having to dole out a significant chunk of my monthly shopping budget on a whim.
Below, shop the $25 H&M alt for Toteme, The Row, and Prada's viral pointed-toe flats. Just do me a favor and do it fast—H&M's footwear has a tendency to move faster than today's trend cycles.
Shop Toteme, The Row, and Prada pointed-toe flats:
Shop H&M's new $25 alt:
Shop more pointed-toe flats:
I swear, some of my favorite shoes on the market right now are made by Steve Madden.
This T-strap style is one of those aforementioned viral shoe styles in 2024.
There's no need to add embellishments when a shoe is this elegant and clean.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
