Calling It: Every Reformation Girl Will Buy One of These 7 New Arrivals Next

Per usual, Reformation has perfect timing with its collaborations. The brand just released the second installment of its Spectator Sport franchise (the first being its tennis-inspired Courtside Collection last summer): Reformation x Umbro. It's undoubtedly fitting to launch a collab with the go-to soccer brand right in the middle of the FIFA World Cup. FYI, the USA is one of the 2026 host countries in case you haven't been on the internet for the past month.
As you'll see, Reformation embraced Umbro's retro side for the seven-piece collection with the iconic sportswear brand. The collaboration, complete with a campaign starring It girl Devon Lee Carlson, features colorful, sporty-chic pieces that can easily be dressed up or down. You have the pull-on Scottie Shorts, which are right in step with this summer's elevated athletic-shorts trend. There are also two jackets, a windbreaker and a track jacket; a pair of track pants; a jersey; a logo tee; and a '90s-inspired knit dress. The limited-edition collection infuses the inherently sporty styles with Reformation's cool-girl energy, and I'm sure you won't be surprised to hear that it's quickly selling out. Keep scrolling to shop it before it does, and be sure to check out the campaign imagery for all the styling inspiration.