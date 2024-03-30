I'm Thinking Ahead—Here's Everything I Already Know I'll Buy Come Fall 2024

There are two lists that I create every fashion season in my phone's Notes app, and I furiously type new inclusions to both as looks walk down the runway, during the short period of time between the final look and the designer's appearance, and in whatever mode of transport I take from that show to the next. One of the lists is for work, where I write down every unique attribute and reoccurring silhouettes, colors, and accessories to ultimately discover which trends will end up dominating in the season ahead. It's my starting point for every runway report, from spring/summer 2024 to fall/winter 2024, and has thus far proven foolproof. It's the other list, however, that brought me here today.

In another folder, I keep a running list of all the items I see on the runway, in presentations, or at re-see appointments each season that I want and/or need in roughly six months when they become available for purchase. After the shows end and I'm able to really unpack everything I've seen, I go back to my photos from the shows and previews and create physical visuals of my wish list, putting them in priority order and editing the number of must-buy items to something more achievable that I can begin saving up for. Of course, I probably won't buy them all right away, but throughout the next year, I can pick them off one by one or find something similar at a more cost-effective price, be it a vintage version from the same brand or a tweaked iteration from a more affordable label.

Below, find each of the items I already know I'll buy come fall 2024 when the pieces I fell in love with during the most recent fashion-month tour drop in stores and even shop "available now" alternatives.

Altuzarra's pillbox hat:

If you ask any fashion editor about the accessory that's been haunting them ever since the fall/winter 2024 runway shows wrapped in early March, a majority will name some sort of hat. Featured at Prada, Schiaparelli, Fforme, and more, headgear made a major splash this season, but it was Altuzarra's structured styles that especially resonated with the style set, sending many on a search for something similar to add into their wardrobes—myself included. Though it isn't technically a pillbox hat, this Esenshel woven option from Nordstrom is my top pick for both right now and next fall.

Shop a replacement for Altuzarra's fall hat:

Bally's satin blazer:

Ever since Simone Bellotti signed on as Bally's creative director in 2023, the Swiss brand has had the fashion world in a permanent state of excitement over its new pieces, which perfectly combine ease and sensibility with fun touches and unexpected styling ideas (Flip-flops with straight-leg trousers? I'm here for it.) For fall 2024, the Gucci alum played around with one particular satiny blazer in a few different looks, all of which I have saved in multiple places, including my camera roll, my IG Saved folder, and, of course, my wish list for the upcoming season. While I save up for the two-tone version by Bellotti, I fully plan on filling the void in my wardrobe with the below Zara option, which I can't wait to style tucked into a black column skirt à la Bally.

Shop a replacement for Bally's satin blazer:

Bevza funnel-neck trench coat:

Bevza's fall collection, which debuted at the Ukrainian Institute of America in Manhattan, was filled to the brim with buy-worthy items, specifically in the outerwear department. One piece in particular has me pulling the pennies out from between my couch cushions and is convincing me to stop buying daily coffees in an effort to afford it when it drops in a few months. This shockingly elegant white trench coat with a floor-length hem and a funnel neck is currently living rent-free in my brain and probably will until I make it mine. For now, though, I just might have to snag the below Banana Republic alt while I wait. I swear I'm weak to anything with a funnel neck right now.

Shop a replacement for Bevza's trench coat:

Proenza Schouler mesh flats:

(Image credit: @katcollings)

Though I'll surely be copying Proenza Schouler's sheer-turtleneck styling trick from the NYC-based brand's NYFW show, the item I'm most excited to buy come fall is a pair of the red mesh flats above. I've been trying to find the perfect way to get in on the trend for a while now, so it felt kismet that they made an appearance in one of my favorite collections of the season. At the moment, everyone at WWW is talking about the Jeffrey Campbell version below, so if you don't want to wait for Proenza's pair to arrive in stores, you won't regret snatching up this $145 option with an adorable strap and almond-shaped toe.

Shop a replacement for Proenza Schouler's mesh flats:

Carven's textured skirt:

(Image credit: Carven)

Carven's last two collections have topped my seasonal "best of fashion month" lists, with the trend beginning right when Louise Trotter took on the role of creative director at the French brand just over one year ago. My co-worker Kristen Nichols, who I wrote WWW's fall/winter 2024 trend report alongside, and I agreed that this all-green ensemble was the winner of the designer's most recent offering, with the textured green skirt making its way onto our mutual wish list for the end of the year. I wish I could say that another fuzzy green pencil skirt was ready to buy now, but Trotter's take is an original one, so I instead shopped out an equally alluring textured organza skirt from Zara's latest Studio Collection. I've seen it IRL, and it's very, very good.

Shop a replacement for Carven's textured skirt:

Kallmeyer leather gloves:

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Everyone in fashion is on the hunt for long leather gloves right now, but their mutual hunt was over the second that they stepped inside of La Mercerie, the SoHo restaurant where Kallmeyer held its F/W 24 presentation. Away from the chaos of Canal Street, models walked around casually, chatting and playing games with each other, with almost every single one wearing the buttery-soft hand accessories, only furthering the trend's popularity among the city's most stylish.

Shop a replacement for Kallmeyer's leather gloves:

Khaite camel coat:

(Image credit: Khaite/Hanna Tveite)

Take it from someone who just saw and felt this exact coat at Khaite's re-see: You and I both need it. No really, it's a piece of art with rounded shoulders and delicate stitching along both sleeves. Personally, I'll need all the time I can get to save up for one of my own, but if you'd rather check off the camel-coat box right this second, I went ahead and sourced a beautiful Mango alternative that just so happens to be on sale. You're welcome.

Shop a replacement for Khaite's camel coat:

Prada cropped leather jacket:

(Image credit: Prada)

Immediately after the livestream of Prada's fall show wrapped, I began posting screenshots of this immaculate cropped leather jacket on my Instagram Stories. Within minutes, I'd received at least a dozen direct messages about it. Clearly, everyone I know in fashion is equally smitten with the rugged yet elegant piece of outerwear, a combination that's been making the rounds for a few seasons now. Case in point: the below COS alternative, which is on its way to selling out. Act fast if you want to get the Prada look for a fraction of the price.

Shop a replacement for Prada's leather jacket:

Magda Butrym's bandana:

When I tell you that this photo took my breath away when I scrolled past it on Instagram during Paris Fashion Week, I'm not exaggerating. Something about the shade of this Magda Butrym scarf and the angle of the image aligned with everything it is that I enjoy aesthetically, causing me to immediately run to my Notes app and add the bandana to my running wish list. I nearly then pressed purchase on the below Tibi wool alt before realizing that the red version was all sold out (probably because it was severely discounted). If you're not in the mood to wait or would prefer a more neutral option, Tibi's take is still in stock in ivory, a perfect hue for every season.

Shop a replacement for Magda Butrym's red bandana:

Colleen Allen's velvet hook-and-eye jacket:

Colleen Allen's debut New York Fashion Week presentation was met with an abundance of praise and excited future shoppers, and this ivory velvet jacket was among the most talked-about items in the fall 2024 collection. Allen, who got her start in menswear and spent years designing for The Row, clearly knows what people in fashion want to fill their closets with, which is one of a few reasons why she's fast becoming *the* designer to watch on the New York fashion scene.

Shop a replacement for Colleen Allen's velvet jacket:

Prada satin pumps:

I may have been quick to sign off of Prada's livestream to post about the aforementioned leather jacket, but it was the show's selection of pastel satin footwear that had me texting Editorial Director Lauren Eggertsen—who had Prada boots (just kidding, they were F/W 22 Mary Janes) on the ground in Milan—for photos and videos of the swan-like shoe styles following her appointment to re-see the latest creations by Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada.

Shop a replacement for Prada's satin heels:

Tory Burch velvet blazer:

(Image credit: Tory Burch)

If you know me, then you're probably well aware of my Tory Burch shopping habits—not to mention my obsession over a certain velvet blazer from fall/winter 2023 that's sold out in my size and impossible to find elsewhere. (I post about it a lot.) Because of that, when I spotted a similar but updated style at the brand's NYFW show back in February, I couldn't have been more excited if I tried. Plus, this time, it has a matching knee-length skirt that I now know better than to hold off on buying. It'll just sell out and haunt me forever.

Shop a replacement for Tory Burch's velvet blazer:

Loro Piana's tortoiseshell Rebecca flats:

I want pretty much everything that Jasmine Tookes posts about. Recently, a lot of what she's been uploading on IG has included Loro Piana's Rebecca flats, almond-toe flats with a slight heel that I am dying to get my hands on. And I'm not the only one. The white, brown, and black versions are all but sold out, so when I saw this tortoiseshell pair on Tookes's feed from the fall/winter 2024 presentation, I knew I had to add them to my shopping list. As for spring, I'm considering buying myself the below alt from Zara that my co-worker Anna LaPlaca bought and can't stop raving about.

Shop a replacement for Loro Piana's Rebecca flats:

Saint Laurent belt:

Is it just me, or have the last few fashion seasons seen an abundance of stellar waist décor in the form of belts of all materials, buckle shapes, and styles? While I'm certainly here for the louder options going around (I'm looking at you, Chloé!), I was especially drawn to the far more versatile alternatives that plenty of models at Saint Laurent's fall show wore on top of their mesh pencil skirts and dresses. What's better is that similar belts were released as part of the French brand's spring collection, which means that I can purchase one right this second and wear it long into 2024 and beyond.

Shop a replacement for Saint Laurent's belts:

Brandon Maxwell workwear bomber jacket:

(Image credit: Brandon Maxwell)

Never does a Brandon Maxwell collection debut that doesn't include at least one look that goes on to play on a loop in my head for months afterward. This workwear-inspired skirt set is that look from the fall/winter 2024 offering, and the tan bomber was especially alluring to me. Though, I wouldn't say no to the matching skirt either. I love the way it combines a sense of utility with elegance, especially when it's styled with bright-red pumps.

Shop a replacement for Brandon Maxwell's bomber jacket: