The tans were glorious. The rosé delicious. The IG dump? Absolutely flawless. Summer '25 was one for the books, but with temps dropping and leaves beginning to fall, it's time to turn the page and focus on fashion's favorite season: fall. If you're a person who likes to wear clothes (hi, friend!), it should be your favorite too.
For me, summer is all about exploration and experimentation (read: freaky sunglasses and a print I would never wear in North America), but fall is all about getting back to basics. That means investing in wardrobe essentials that defy trends and will act as the foundation of my wardrobe—not just this season but for countless seasons to come.
A Long Coat
When it comes to coats, if it ain't past the knee, we don't want it. If it's grazing your ankles, that's even better! My advice? Size up at least one size (and sometimes two!) to make your outerwear feel more luxe. Yes, a gorgeous coat carries an investment price tag, but a wise friend once told me that, in New York City, your coat is your car. If it keeps you warm, keeps you chic, and is your primary mode of transportation, it's worth the investment.
ZARA
Oversized Fit Trench Coat
California Arts
Lyndon Oversized Watchcoat in Brown Melange
MM6 Maison Margiela
Gray Felted Coat
Heavyweight Pants
Leave the linen in August. This season, I'm craving pants with some serious heft and a relaxed leg. Think wide-wale corduroy, cushy tailored wool trousers, and heavy-duty chinos, all in deep, earthy shades. The idea here is to pair them with a basic tee and our investment coat from above in September and then start layering with staple knitwear (more on that later) as we move deeper into fall.
COS
Split Wool Wide-Leg Trousers
Celine
Wool-Flannel Trousers
Todd Snyder
Relaxed Wide Wale Corduroy Pant
Dries Van Noten
Wool-Blend Wide-Leg Pants
A Better Bag
No offense to your canvas tote, but nothing makes the commute to work feel more fabulous than carrying a fantastic bag. That's why you should treat yourself to something that feels special. You'll be carrying it every day, so the cost-per-wear math works itself out in no time. When shopping for a bag, my criteria are simple: big enough for a laptop, no obnoxious branding, and a neutral color that I can see myself carrying tomorrow and 10 years from tomorrow.
studio nicholson
Doublet Suede Bag
Marsèll
Sporta Black Leather Tote Bag
Dries Van Noten
Leather-Trimmed Cotton Canvas Tote Bag
The Perfect Black Boots
Every year when fall rolls around, I find myself looking at my closet full of shoes like someone emerging from a coma. Who are you people, and who let you in here? This season, the only thing that feels familiar is my black boots—a category so simple that getting it perfectly right is a lifelong process. This year, I'm forsaking lace-up and Chelsea boots in pursuit of the perfect zip boots.
Bottega Veneta
Jim Ankle Boots
Jacques Solovière
Mark Boots
Frye
Campus Inside Zip Boot
Marsèll
Black Granblocco Ankle Boots
No-Nonsense Knitwear
I like to think of myself as a bit of a sweater savant. I own no fewer than 40 different knits, and in my lifetime, I've proudly worn everything from an argyle turtleneck to a Lurex leopard-print cardigan. (No, I will not show you pictures.) Having been around the block, my focus is now on finding the perfect version of each of my favorite sweaters. This fall, I'm focusing on two key categories: high-V-neck sweaters (emphasis on high—no plunging Vs, please) and chunky, ribbed-collar knits that scratch that The Row itch without the price tag.
Todd Snyder
Relaxed Beechwood V-Neck Sweater
&Daughter
Balla Slouch V-Neck in Derby Grey
COS
Cashmere Crew-Neck Sweater
Margaret Howell
Seamless Crew Neck in Natural Twist