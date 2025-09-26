I'm a Men's Stylist, and These Are the 5 Fall Staples I'm Actually Shopping

Wardrobe essentials ahead.

Collage of men&#039;s outfit ideas.
(Image credit: Tyler Lee Sparling)
Jump to category:
Tyler Lee Sparling's avatar
By
published
in News

The tans were glorious. The rosé delicious. The IG dump? Absolutely flawless. Summer '25 was one for the books, but with temps dropping and leaves beginning to fall, it's time to turn the page and focus on fashion's favorite season: fall. If you're a person who likes to wear clothes (hi, friend!), it should be your favorite too.

For me, summer is all about exploration and experimentation (read: freaky sunglasses and a print I would never wear in North America), but fall is all about getting back to basics. That means investing in wardrobe essentials that defy trends and will act as the foundation of my wardrobe—not just this season but for countless seasons to come.

A Long Coat

When it comes to coats, if it ain't past the knee, we don't want it. If it's grazing your ankles, that's even better! My advice? Size up at least one size (and sometimes two!) to make your outerwear feel more luxe. Yes, a gorgeous coat carries an investment price tag, but a wise friend once told me that, in New York City, your coat is your car. If it keeps you warm, keeps you chic, and is your primary mode of transportation, it's worth the investment.

Heavyweight Pants

Leave the linen in August. This season, I'm craving pants with some serious heft and a relaxed leg. Think wide-wale corduroy, cushy tailored wool trousers, and heavy-duty chinos, all in deep, earthy shades. The idea here is to pair them with a basic tee and our investment coat from above in September and then start layering with staple knitwear (more on that later) as we move deeper into fall.

A Better Bag

No offense to your canvas tote, but nothing makes the commute to work feel more fabulous than carrying a fantastic bag. That's why you should treat yourself to something that feels special. You'll be carrying it every day, so the cost-per-wear math works itself out in no time. When shopping for a bag, my criteria are simple: big enough for a laptop, no obnoxious branding, and a neutral color that I can see myself carrying tomorrow and 10 years from tomorrow.

The Perfect Black Boots

Every year when fall rolls around, I find myself looking at my closet full of shoes like someone emerging from a coma. Who are you people, and who let you in here? This season, the only thing that feels familiar is my black boots—a category so simple that getting it perfectly right is a lifelong process. This year, I'm forsaking lace-up and Chelsea boots in pursuit of the perfect zip boots.

No-Nonsense Knitwear

I like to think of myself as a bit of a sweater savant. I own no fewer than 40 different knits, and in my lifetime, I've proudly worn everything from an argyle turtleneck to a Lurex leopard-print cardigan. (No, I will not show you pictures.) Having been around the block, my focus is now on finding the perfect version of each of my favorite sweaters. This fall, I'm focusing on two key categories: high-V-neck sweaters (emphasis on high—no plunging Vs, please) and chunky, ribbed-collar knits that scratch that The Row itch without the price tag.

Tyler Lee Sparling
Tyler Lee Sparling
Contributing Editor

Tyler Lee Sparling is a writer, stylist, and editor covering all things menswear. As a stylist, he's worked with clients including The New Yorker, T Magazine, and Todd Snyder. He began his career as the men's fashion editor at Moda Operandi and has maintained an online shopping wish list with near-religious fervor ever since. When he's not plumbing the depths of Ssense's sale section, you can find him sharing runway reviews, shopping tips, and exhaustive markdown roundups on both TikTok and Instagram. Sparling lives in NYC but is learning to tolerate Los Angeles.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸