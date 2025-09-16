I Live in Paris and New York, and I'd Wear These Stylish Fall Picks in Either City

Melanie Masarin is a Who What Wear Editor in residence; the founder and CEO of Ghia; writer of Night Shade, her Substack newsletter chronicling founder life, treasure hunting, fashion musings, and food diaries; and the author of the forthcoming cookbook, Riviera.

After a few months of living in printed tees and sarongs, I'm excited to be back in a New York groove. Something about September feels like coming home to yourself—physically, sure, but also emotionally. September is about the softness of familiarity. I grieve summer for a couple of days, and then I'm immediately welcomed back by my routine. My very own fluffy pillows, the forgotten favorite tees in my closet, the excitement of being home, and drinking coffee in my favorite mug. My cashmere sweaters have been waiting patiently in my closet, like old friends ready to pick up where we left off.

I'm excited to put a hair mask in my hair and dress up again, but not in the performative way of spring. Give me "soft pants" to bike from the place I know to the place I love, and layers for comfort to hug me through the busiest days of the year. These boots—no tights—were made for walking very fast. My mixed metal jewelry is clinking, adding sparkle over the suede and layers. Here's everything on my wishlist this pre-fall.

Wearing: Chan Luu Techno Taffeta Barrel Pant in Sage ($275)

Wearing: Comme Si The Silk Bias Pants ($385); Carolina Bucci Soho Downtown Necklace ($6130); Co Small Leather Clutch ($775); The Row Liisa Kitten Heels ($990)

Wearing: Chava Oversized Shirt ($575); Comme Si The Silk Bias Pants ($385); Co Asymmetric Toe Ring Gladiator Sandals ($139); Alaïa Click E/W Small Shoulder Bag ($2490); Heaven Mayhem Sloan Sunglasses ($190); Dorsey James Bezel Necklace ($775)

Wearing: Tory Burch Tank Top ($330); Tibi Crispy Nylon Wilt Pull on Jogger ($395); Kule The Modern Long Tee ($118); Co Large Leather Clutch ($940) and Asymmetric Toe Ring Gladiator Sandals; Heaven Mayhem Archer Earrings ($54)

