I Live in Paris and New York, and I'd Wear These Stylish Fall Picks in Either City

After a few months of living in printed tees and sarongs, I'm excited to be back in a New York groove. Something about September feels like coming home to yourself—physically, sure, but also emotionally. September is about the softness of familiarity. I grieve summer for a couple of days, and then I'm immediately welcomed back by my routine. My very own fluffy pillows, the forgotten favorite tees in my closet, the excitement of being home, and drinking coffee in my favorite mug. My cashmere sweaters have been waiting patiently in my closet, like old friends ready to pick up where we left off.
I'm excited to put a hair mask in my hair and dress up again, but not in the performative way of spring. Give me "soft pants" to bike from the place I know to the place I love, and layers for comfort to hug me through the busiest days of the year. These boots—no tights—were made for walking very fast. My mixed metal jewelry is clinking, adding sparkle over the suede and layers. Here's everything on my wishlist this pre-fall.
Sézane
Manolia Jacket
I love the utilitarian rope ties and warm bronze of this jacket, and Sézane does a great job of making pieces at friendly prices.
Sapir Bachar
Wave Necklace
I fell in love with this necklace two years ago and was so happy to find it at home last week for another season of being around my neck.
Chan Luu
Techno Taffeta Barrel Pant Bronze
I wore these in pistachio all summer and just got a darker shade to get me through fall. The barely shiny fabric is beautiful, and they are anything but fragile.
Jenni Kayne
Burke Cashmere Polo Sweater
The cashmere is so soft, and I love to layer the polo for a more polished look.
Crown Affair
The Overnight Repair Serum Treatment for Dry, Damaged Hair
Another hit from Crown Affair. This really does what it says, especially after a summer of salt and sun.
Gucci
New Sol GG Canvas Clogs
After too many months of standing in very flat shoes, these are so fun and comfortable.
Co
Large Leather Clutch in Burgundy
I love elevating a very casual outfit with a clutch. Over the years, I've collected the small white and espresso ones, but my true love of this fall is the large red one. It's very large, larger than I need; it fits my phone and two cans of Ghia.
La Bonne Brosse
N.01 the Small Universal Hair Brush
Because September is about elevating and cherishing my rituals. They have a helpful quiz to find out which brush is good for you.
Ossou
Noon Jean in Dusk Wash
I fell in love with the hardware on these gorgeous pants that make my legs look very long. I'll be living in these for the foreseeable future.
Róhe
Oversized Checked Cotton-Flannel Shirt
I love this brand and how thick yet delicate this shirt is.
Comme Si
The Silk Bias Pant
I admit to having three colors of these, but the cold brown ones are my most worn. They are impossibly flattering and good for an office day or a hot date.
Co
Leather Over-the-Knee Boots
It's early in the season, but I missed out on them last year! I'm excited for very flat boots and pencil skirts.
Liffner
Belted Bucket Bag Large Cream
The cream leather is so gorgeous, and this bag fits my laptop and so much more.
Tory Burch
Reva Ballet in Red
Because what could possibly be more nostalgic than a fresh pair of Tory Burch Revas?
Tibi
Crispy Nylon Wilt Pull on Jogger
These pants are my most-worn item this September. I love the eggplant color and the elastic at the ankle to show a little foot.
The Park
Heather Tee
This is the most luxurious long-sleeve—the fabric is thick and really flattering. I have the navy and love to mix it with browns, red, and denim.
Attersee
The Ven Bag
I reach over and over again for my Attersee pieces, and this schleppy bag will be no exception.
Nour Hammour
Briar Jacket
I love the cinched waist and cropped look. It's resolutely '90s and elegant.
Melanie Masarin brings a unique perspective shaped by her experience as an entrepreneur, writer, and creative force in the lifestyle-and-food space. She is the founder and CEO of Ghia, the acclaimed nonalcoholic aperitif brand recognized by Fast Company as one of 2024's Brands That Matter, Esquire's Drink of the Year, and a top 10 most innovative consumer goods companies. Alongside her work at Ghia, Masarin writes Night Shade, her Substack newsletter chronicling founder life, treasure hunting, fashion musings, and food diaries, and is the author of the forthcoming cookbook Riviera, set to be published April 2026.