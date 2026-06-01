As the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale comes to a close today, I scoured all the final markdowns and found some serious gems. If you don't know, Nordstrom's huge blowout Half-Yearly sale will wrap up on June 1. That means Today is the absolute final day to score deep savings on the best pieces. Don't worry, I've included my findings below to make shopping for the best deals as easy as possible.
Yes, you read that correctly. This is your last chance to take advantage of the top-tier savings on a range of cross-category items today. Whether you need some fresh summer basics, gorgeous summer sandals, or a cute wedding guest dress, there are truly so many chic items still in stock waiting for you. Keep scrolling to uncover all the best last chance Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale deals today.
Shop The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Last Chance Deals
Reformation
Mackenzie Silk Midi Dress
A pretty wedding guest dress perhaps?
Levi's
Wedgie High Waist Slim Jeans
Light wash denim is perfect for the summer months ahead.
Nordstrom
Classic Cotton Pajamas
Rising temperatures means It's time to switch to breathable cotton jammies.
Madewell
Smocked Short Sleeve Top
Switch up your go-to basics by adding this smocked tee to the rotation.
Sam Edelman
Bianka Slingback Pump
This bestselling Sam Edelman style is now avialble in this gorgeous brown textured colorway.
adidas
X C.p. Company Italia 70s Shoe
Caslon®
Casual Linen Button-Up Shirt
It's officially linen season.
Caslon®
Easy Wide Leg Linen Pants
These are a must for the hot weather ahead.
Open Edit
The Icon Trousers
Vince
Barcelona Jelly Cage Mule
Score these for over 25% off.
Steve Madden
Ramos Slingback Sandal
FARM Rio
Cherry Blossom Linen Minidress
Summer in the Amalfi coast anyone?
Marc Fisher LTD
Sidnee 3 Woven Sandal
Bring on all the raffia accessories.
MANGO
Tity Lace Trim Camisole
Perfect for layering or wearing as is.