I Took One Last Look At Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale—These 29 Items Are The Best

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As the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale comes to a close today, I scoured all the final markdowns and found some serious gems. If you don't know, Nordstrom's huge blowout Half-Yearly sale will wrap up on June 1. That means Today is the absolute final day to score deep savings on the best pieces. Don't worry, I've included my findings below to make shopping for the best deals as easy as possible.

Yes, you read that correctly. This is your last chance to take advantage of the top-tier savings on a range of cross-category items today. Whether you need some fresh summer basics, gorgeous summer sandals, or a cute wedding guest dress, there are truly so many chic items still in stock waiting for you. Keep scrolling to uncover all the best last chance Nordstrom Half-Yearly sale deals today.

Shop The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Last Chance Deals