Of all the Black Friday and Cyber Monday fashion sales I've been keeping tabs on this year, J.Crew's is easily one of the most impressive. The retailer has long been a go-to for fashion people with a penchant for polished, expensive-looking style, and there's arguably no better time to shop its selection than during Cyber Week. If you missed the J.Crew Black Friday sale, you're in luck: The J.CrewCyber Monday sale is even better. Now through November 30, shoppers can score 40% off select sale styles, plus an additional10% off with the code CYBER.
As a fashion editor, I tend to approach Black Friday and Cyber Monday shopping with a discerning eye, prioritizing elevated wardrobe staples that I'll reach for long after the excitement of the sale has worn off. Naturally, J.Crew's Cyber Monday offerings tick all the boxes. From sophisticated winter essentials to the kind of expensive-looking accessories that make even the simplest outfits feel intentional, there's no shortage of chic finds worth adding to your cart. Below, I've narrowed down the best J.Crew Cyber Monday deals to 27 pieces that practically scream well-dressed with impeccable taste. Happy shopping.
J.Crew Black Friday Sale Tops
J.Crew
Cashmere Short-Sleeve Cable-Knit Cardigan
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit Three-Quarter Sleeve T-Shirt
Extra 50% off sale + extra 10% off with code CYBER
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor known for her sharp takes on fashion and culture. She’s covered everything from Copenhagen Fashion Week to Roe v. Wade protests as the Editorial Assistant at Glamour after earning her journalism degree at the University of Florida in 2021. At Who What Wear, Ana mixes wit with unapologetic commentary in long-form fashion and beauty content, creating pieces that resonate with a digital-first generation. If it’s smart, snarky, and unexpected, chances are her name’s on it.