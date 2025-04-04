One of my favourite things about warmer weather is that it enables me to shed my winter wool coats in favour of something lighter. While I love writing about the autumn/winter trends and watching others layer outfits like a pro, when it comes to my personal style, I’m all for a less-is-more approach. So, now that spring has officially arrived, I'm in my element. At least when it comes to outerwear.

And while it might be uncharacteristically sunny and warm outside my office window right now, anyone living in the UK knows that spring is synonymous with lightweight layers. With that in mind, I’ve been thinking about the classic jacket styles hanging in most people's capsule wardrobe and how to create fresh outfits using them this season that are chic yet still practical. From the country jacket to the classic trench, we’re spoilt for choice when it comes to jackets we can rely on in spring, and thankfully, all of them offer the utmost in versatility, working with everything from dresses to tailoring with ease. For me, however, the real test of whether a piece is worth investing in is how well it pairs with even the most simple of outfits and, in my opinion, that means jeans.

When it comes to the best jackets to pair with jeans, there are a few things to consider. Firstly, think about the overall look you want to create. A casual jacket will work in harmony with your denim, offering a laid-back feel, while, a tailored style can be used to elevate your jeans to more than just an everyday wardrobe staple. Fabrics are also useful to consider, contrasting textures are perfect for adding interest to even a simple t-shirt and jeans combo, while a matching denim jacket will give maximalist energy.

If you’re still unsure on which jacket styles to pair with your favourite denim, don’t worry, as I’ve rounded up 5 of my favourite jacket styles to pair with jeans this season as well as some advice on how to style them. Keep scrolling for everything you need to know…

The Best Jackets to Wear with Jeans:

1. Denim Jacket

Style Notes: Denim on denim may seem like overkill but I promise you, this look is a surefire way to always ooze effortlessly cool vibes. While you can definitely go for matching denim tones for a co-ordinated look like Liv above, don’t be afraid to try contrasting washes too (like a white jean with a dark-wash jacket) for a mix-and-match approach to the double-denim trend.

Shop the Look:

Loewe Leather-trimmed denim jacket £1400 SHOP NOW The patch pocket elevates this indigo denim jacket.

Aligne Moto Collarless Denim Jacket £119 SHOP NOW I love this collarless style from Aligne for an elevated option.

Agolde Palmer cropped recycled-denim jacket £340 SHOP NOW For something more classic, try this cropped style from Aligne.

ZARA Z1975 Denim Jacket With Pockets £30 SHOP NOW I love this high-street style.

2. Country Jacket

Style Notes: The barn or country jacket first took over our wardrobe in autumn of last year but it’s still holding sway into SS25 too. For an easy transitional look, simply pair the old-money jacket style with a classic t-shirt, jeans and loafers, as Marilyn has done here, or switch to trainers for a more relaxed finish.

Shop the Look:

Toteme Summer Country cotton jacket £600 SHOP NOW You'll reach for this classic jacket time and time again.

ARKET Lined Canvas Jacket £169 SHOP NOW A really great high-street option.

Soaked In Luxury Jennah Collar Zipper Jacket £200 SHOP NOW This fluted sleeve jacket will look great with straight leg jeans.

Reformation Archer Denim Jacket £268 SHOP NOW Reformation always delivers.

3. Suede Jacket

Style Notes: Another piece that quickly became a wardrobe staple during the autumn/winter months, the suede jacket can still totally belong in your spring/summer wardrobe. Pair with light wash blue denim to give the piece a western-inspired finish, or, switch to darker tones to tap into the boho aesthetic.

Shop the Look:

Reformation Veda Lincoln Suede Shirt Jacket £548 SHOP NOW This longline style will look great with high-waisted jeans to play with the proportions of your look.

Saint Laurent Bomber Jacket in Suede £3950 SHOP NOW This suede bomber is effortlessly cool. It's an investment piece, sure, but it's one you'l reach for year after year, so is sure to pay off from a cost-per-wear point of view.

H&M Single-breasted Blazer £50 SHOP NOW This looks far more expensive than its price tag.

Self-Portrait Cropped suede jacket £550 SHOP NOW I love a cropped jacket paired with horseshoe jeans.

4. Trench Coat

Style Notes: I couldn’t talk about the best jackets to pair with jeans without talking about the hardworking trench coat. A favourite among those in the fashion know, nothing marks the beginning of spring like switching your winter coat for a lighter trench style. Opt for fluid shapes in light shades to embody Parisian-inspired chicness.

Shop the Look:

Sezane Clyde Trench Coat £275 SHOP NOW This trench coat is an influencer favourite.

Ganni Belted bonded cotton-twill trench coat £675 SHOP NOW This belted tench coat is one of the best.

ALIGNE Barnaby Reversible Trench Coat £189 SHOP NOW You technically get two-in-one with this style!

COS Knitted Collar Trench Coat £225 SHOP NOW This lighter colour way offers a fresh take.

5. Blazer

Style Notes: If you want to make your jeans outfit feel more elevated, you simply need to finish your look with a blazer. Offering a sense of polish to even the most simple of outfits, the tailored piece feels both timeless and trend-led in equal measure.

Shop the Look:

The Frankie Shop Aiden oversized blazer £300 £150 SHOP NOW A luxe take on the classic piece.

Arket Oversized Blazer £159 SHOP NOW A brown tone makes a wearable alternative to classic black.

ALIGNE Daphne Scoop Neck Waisted Blazer £175 SHOP NOW Aligne's blazers are some of the best out there right now.