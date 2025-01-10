I Just Found 18 Pairs of Heavily Discounted Designer It Flats—Here's Where
I don't know about you but by the time January rolls around, I'm all set in the boot department and the only shoes I have my sights set on for the time being are chic flats—even better if they're designer and even better if they're discounted. Enter Italist, which is my go-to source for luxury brands such as Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta.
If you're into luxury fashion and aren't yet familiar with Italist, you'll be glad you clicked into this story. Italist is a Los Angeles–based company that sells all the best designer brands at Italian retail prices. For us here in the U.S., that means an average of 30 to 40% off. On top of these organic discounts, the site offers free, fast shipping (usually directly from Italy) on every order. It's a beautiful business model that customers greatly benefit from. See why I'm obsessed with it? Not only that, most of the designer items in question are current season.
I just did an Italist deep dive, and the site currently has a jaw-dropping amount of designer It flats that I want. Keep scrolling to shop them along with me—fingers crossed our sizes are in stock.
Shop the Best Designer Flats on Italist
They have them in cream too, which I love equally.
They're not just any Gucci Jordaan loafers—they're burgundy patent leather Jordaan loafers.
Just when you thought you had enough ballet flats, these came along.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
