I Just Found 18 Pairs of Heavily Discounted Designer It Flats—Here's Where

Allyson Payer
Miu Miu leather logo flats

I don't know about you but by the time January rolls around, I'm all set in the boot department and the only shoes I have my sights set on for the time being are chic flats—even better if they're designer and even better if they're discounted. Enter Italist, which is my go-to source for luxury brands such as Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta.

If you're into luxury fashion and aren't yet familiar with Italist, you'll be glad you clicked into this story. Italist is a Los Angeles–based company that sells all the best designer brands at Italian retail prices. For us here in the U.S., that means an average of 30 to 40% off. On top of these organic discounts, the site offers free, fast shipping (usually directly from Italy) on every order. It's a beautiful business model that customers greatly benefit from. See why I'm obsessed with it? Not only that, most of the designer items in question are current season.

I just did an Italist deep dive, and the site currently has a jaw-dropping amount of designer It flats that I want. Keep scrolling to shop them along with me—fingers crossed our sizes are in stock.

Shop the Best Designer Flats on Italist

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Prada Black Leather Ballerinas
Prada
Black Leather Ballerinas

They have them in cream too, which I love equally.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Saint Laurent Carolyn Slippers
Saint Laurent
Carolyn Slippers

Give me all the leopard print.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Maison Margiela Flat Shoes
Maison Margiela
Flat Shoes

Such a good price for these It ballerinas.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Chloé Flat Shoes
Chloé
Flat Shoes

T-straps are a major S/S 25 trend.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Burberry Check Baby Ballerinas
Burberry
Check Baby Ballerinas

I honestly can't get over the price.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Bottega Veneta Black Leather Astaire Loafers
Bottega Veneta
Black Leather Astaire Loafers

No one does hardware like Bottega.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Prada Pink Satin Ballerinas
Prada
Pink Satin Ballerinas

Italist is over here making your powder pink Prada dreams come true.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Chloé Black Leather Ballerinas
Chloé
Black Leather Ballerinas

Everything about these is on-trend.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Miu Miu Black Leather Loafers
Miu Miu
Black Leather Loafers

Miu Miu's boat shoes are back, and in black.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Saint Laurent Babylone 00 Sandal
Saint Laurent
Babylone 00 Sandals

The loveliest satin slingbacks.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Gucci Burgundy Leather Loafers
Gucci
Burgundy Leather Loafers

They're not just any Gucci Jordaan loafers—they're burgundy patent leather Jordaan loafers.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Christian Louboutin Ballerina Mamadrague Flat
Christian Louboutin
Ballerina Mamadrague Flats

Elegance to the max.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Saint Laurent Loafers
Saint Laurent
Loafers

The perfect winter-to-spring shoe.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Maison Margiela Tabi Babouche
Maison Margiela
Tabi Babouche

Another season, another Tabi I want and need.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Ballerinas
Bottega Veneta
Intrecciato Ballerinas

Just when you thought you had enough ballet flats, these came along.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Versace Leopard Medusa '95 Loafers
Versace
Leopard Medusa '95 Loafers

Leopard print and loafers is the perfect match.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Loro Piana Flat Shoes
Loro Piana
Flat Shoes

These go with absolutely everything.

Best Price on the Market at Italist | Prada Logo Detail Leather Loafers
Prada
Logo Detail Leather Loafers

I can only imagine how comfortable these are.

