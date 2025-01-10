I Just Found 18 Pairs of Heavily Discounted Designer It Flats—Here's Where

I don't know about you but by the time January rolls around, I'm all set in the boot department and the only shoes I have my sights set on for the time being are chic flats—even better if they're designer and even better if they're discounted. Enter Italist, which is my go-to source for luxury brands such as Miu Miu, Saint Laurent, and Bottega Veneta.

If you're into luxury fashion and aren't yet familiar with Italist, you'll be glad you clicked into this story. Italist is a Los Angeles–based company that sells all the best designer brands at Italian retail prices. For us here in the U.S., that means an average of 30 to 40% off. On top of these organic discounts, the site offers free, fast shipping (usually directly from Italy) on every order. It's a beautiful business model that customers greatly benefit from. See why I'm obsessed with it? Not only that, most of the designer items in question are current season.

I just did an Italist deep dive, and the site currently has a jaw-dropping amount of designer It flats that I want. Keep scrolling to shop them along with me—fingers crossed our sizes are in stock.

Shop the Best Designer Flats on Italist

Prada Black Leather Ballerinas $843 SHOP NOW They have them in cream too, which I love equally.

Saint Laurent Carolyn Slippers $822 $699 SHOP NOW Give me all the leopard print.

Maison Margiela Flat Shoes $773 $617 SHOP NOW Such a good price for these It ballerinas.

Chloé Flat Shoes $646 $477 SHOP NOW T-straps are a major S/S 25 trend.

Burberry Check Baby Ballerinas $519 $374 SHOP NOW I honestly can't get over the price.

Bottega Veneta Black Leather Astaire Loafers $968 $692 SHOP NOW No one does hardware like Bottega.

Prada Pink Satin Ballerinas $1115 $835 SHOP NOW Italist is over here making your powder pink Prada dreams come true.

Chloé Black Leather Ballerinas $773 $452 SHOP NOW Everything about these is on-trend.

Miu Miu Black Leather Loafers $802 SHOP NOW Miu Miu's boat shoes are back, and in black.

Saint Laurent Babylone 00 Sandals $817 $695 SHOP NOW The loveliest satin slingbacks.

Gucci Burgundy Leather Loafers $910 $732 SHOP NOW They're not just any Gucci Jordaan loafers—they're burgundy patent leather Jordaan loafers.

Christian Louboutin Ballerina Mamadrague Flats $670 SHOP NOW Elegance to the max.

Saint Laurent Loafers $548 SHOP NOW The perfect winter-to-spring shoe.

Maison Margiela Tabi Babouche $841 SHOP NOW Another season, another Tabi I want and need.

Bottega Veneta Intrecciato Ballerinas $657 SHOP NOW Just when you thought you had enough ballet flats, these came along.

Versace Leopard Medusa '95 Loafers $871 $623 SHOP NOW Leopard print and loafers is the perfect match.

Loro Piana Flat Shoes $998 $847 SHOP NOW These go with absolutely everything.

Prada Logo Detail Leather Loafers $792 $664 SHOP NOW I can only imagine how comfortable these are.