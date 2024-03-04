Fashion People Shop This Site for Discounted Designer Finds, and These Spring Items Are So Chic
As one of my colleagues shared a few months ago, Italist is a go-to source for amazing discounted designer items. And yes, this includes new-season items at a discount. Hence the retailer is such a hit among the fashion editors on the team. To note, Italist sells luxury pieces at the local Italian retail price, which can be about 30% to 40% cheaper than regular retail-priced items. Plus, orders ship for free and fast (within two to four days).
Currently, Italist is running a flash sale on spring 2024 items at 5% to 10% off the retailer’s starting prices (the Italian prices), for an overall savings of up to 45% off retail. Major. Below I rounded up an edit of chic spring items (including discounted bags, shoes, jackets, and more) to inspire any shopping needs if you’re looking to invest in a new designer piece for the season.
Bobby Schuessler is a fashion editor with over a decade of editorial experience covering shopping, style, and beauty. He's spent over seven years at Who What Wear, currently leading the market team to deliver highly covetable and convertible content. He creates data-driven shopping guides featuring top retialers like Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter and is at the forefront of Who What Wear's shopping tentpole strategies, including Amazon Prime Day. He also works on branded content initiatives and appears on camera in video and shopping livestream franchises. He has also worked across a variety of other media brands and fashion retailers like Refinery29, PureWow, Men's Health, and Gilt covering commerce, trend reporting, women's and men's fashion, home, and lifestyle.
