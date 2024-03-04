Fashion People Shop This Site for Discounted Designer Finds, and These Spring Items Are So Chic

As one of my colleagues shared a few months ago, Italist is a go-to source for amazing discounted designer items. And yes, this includes new-season items at a discount. Hence the retailer is such a hit among the fashion editors on the team. To note, Italist sells luxury pieces at the local Italian retail price, which can be about 30% to 40% cheaper than regular retail-priced items. Plus, orders ship for free and fast (within two to four days).

Currently, Italist is running a flash sale on spring 2024 items at 5% to 10% off the retailer’s starting prices (the Italian prices), for an overall savings of up to 45% off retail. Major. Below I rounded up an edit of chic spring items (including discounted bags, shoes, jackets, and more) to inspire any shopping needs if you’re looking to invest in a new designer piece for the season.

Bottega Veneta Andiamo Medium Shoulder Bag $3959 $3763 SHOP NOW Every editor on our team covets this bag.

Golden Goose Leonor Pocket Leather Jacket $1547 $1336 SHOP NOW The epitome of cool.

Saint Laurent Sunglasses $336 $277 SHOP NOW Fresh sunnies, anyone?

Prada Re-Edition 2002 Re-Nylon Bag $1560 $1529 SHOP NOW Adorable.

Miu Miu Cardholder Wallet $352 $320 SHOP NOW Hello, new card case.

Jacquemus Tank $191 $144 SHOP NOW So chic.

Khaite Black Fabric Ballet Flats $733 $622 SHOP NOW It flats.

Toteme Wrap Belt $362 $297 SHOP NOW A great belt is where it's at.

Max Mara Salpa Double-Breasted Coat $1256 $1125 SHOP NOW Talk about elegant.