Fashion People Shop This Site for Discounted Designer Finds, and These Spring Items Are So Chic

As one of my colleagues shared a few months ago, Italist is a go-to source for amazing discounted designer items. And yes, this includes new-season items at a discount. Hence the retailer is such a hit among the fashion editors on the team. To note, Italist sells luxury pieces at the local Italian retail price, which can be about 30% to 40% cheaper than regular retail-priced items. Plus, orders ship for free and fast (within two to four days). 

Currently, Italist is running a flash sale on spring 2024 items at 5% to 10% off the retailer’s starting prices (the Italian prices), for an overall savings of up to 45% off retail. Major. Below I rounded up an edit of chic spring items (including discounted bags, shoes, jackets, and more) to inspire any shopping needs if you’re looking to invest in a new designer piece for the season.

Italist bag
Bottega Veneta
Andiamo Medium Shoulder Bag

Every editor on our team covets this bag.

Golden goose leather jacket
Golden Goose
Leonor Pocket Leather Jacket

The epitome of cool.

saint laurent sunglasses
Saint Laurent
Sunglasses

Fresh sunnies, anyone?

Italist prada bag
Prada
Re-Edition 2002 Re-Nylon Bag

Adorable.

Miu Miu card case
Miu Miu
Cardholder Wallet

Hello, new card case.

Jacquemus tank
Jacquemus
Tank

So chic.

Khaite mesh flats
Khaite
Black Fabric Ballet Flats

It flats.

Toteme wrap belt
Toteme
Wrap Belt

A great belt is where it's at.

Max Mara trench coat
Max Mara
Salpa Double-Breasted Coat

Talk about elegant.

Ferragamo heels
Ferragamo
Black Patent Leather Slingbacks

Sleek.

