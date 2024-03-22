The Under-the-Radar Handbag Fashion People and Editors Can't Stop Carrying

By Florrie Alexander
Handbags have a special place in my heart. Be they designer styles that I've saved up to purchase or high-street gems I've come across on my daily scrolls through the new-in sections, bags are my Achilles heel. Thanks to my obsession (and my job), I've been up close and personal with some of the rarest icons as well as the newest trending styles, making me harder to impress than most.

So when I come to share a new bag stealing the hearts of fashion people everywhere, it's worth taking note, even if I do say so myself. I first came across Reformation's Vittoria Tote when it was released, and quickly noticed that it was making its way onto the shoulders of fashion insiders. It's easy to see why.

Woman wears white linen trousers and carries yellow handbag

(Image credit: @endlesslyloveclub)

The brilliance of Reformation is that its expertise can't be limited to one category. Yes, it broke through with an array of beautiful dresses in interesting cuts and easy-to-love designs, but it has since become synonymous with reliable tailoring, excellent denim, chic footwear and now, swoon-worthy handbags. Entering the handbag arena, Reformation currently has five distinct styles, but the Vittoria has all my attention.

Woman wears a yellow dress and carries yellow handbag

(Image credit: @hannahalmassi)

True to form, Reformation has taken a considered approach to design with the Vittoria. The tote's silhouette is the perfect mix of form and function, and its practical sizing makes it an even more worthy investment. As ever, the brand has considered that we all have personal preferences with our wardrobes, and the Vittoria comes in three sizes, allowing us to decide which roomy style suits our needs. There's even an oversized option for those who carry everything and the kitchen sink.

Inside, you'll find a zip pocket and a cardholder slot for keeping your essentials close to hand. The flat base maintains the overall structure of the bag, whilst the single handle and soft leather add a relaxed ease that makes this tote suitable for running to the shops or finishing an elegant evening look. The strap follows the refined shape, with a slight curve as the bag's body leads into it, adding that design flair that Reformation does so well. Finally, the Vittoria is topped with a coquettish thin leather bow that keeps the refinement of the bag whilst adding a touch of playfulness.

Keep scrolling to explore Reformation's Vittoria Tote.

1. The Small Vittoria Tote Bag

Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote in Black Leather

Crafted to fit neatly under the arm or be carried as a tote.

Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote in Black Suede

Add to any outfit, day or night.

Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote in Couro Suede

There's something so premium about brown suede.

Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote in Parmesan

I've got my sights set on this joyful yellow style.

Model crouched wearing camel turtleneck, blue jeans, and brown handbag
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote in Tobacco Leather

See—brown is surprisingly versatile.

Small Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Small Vittoria Tote in Truffle

For those who like to play with colour in a subtle way.

2. The Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Boss Suede

The slouchy shape is so good.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Black Leather

I have a feeling this style will be particularly popular.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Couro Suede

Yes, it can even fit a laptop.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Leccio Suede

Suede and green? Yes, please.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Natural Raffia

Spring is knocking, and this bag is ready for the new season.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Tobacco Leather

The chicest way to carry your essentials, and much more.

Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
Reformation
Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Truffle

The magnetic closure keeps your valuables in place.

3. The Oversized Vittoria Tote Bag

Oversized Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Oversized Vittoria Tote in Black Leather

Over-packers, rejoice!

Oversized Vittoria Tote
Reformation
Oversized Vittoria Tote in Boss Suede

The super-sized version also comes in a refined suede finish.

Reformation
Florrie Alexander
Acting Affiliates Editor

Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.


There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.

