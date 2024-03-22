The Under-the-Radar Handbag Fashion People and Editors Can't Stop Carrying
Handbags have a special place in my heart. Be they designer styles that I've saved up to purchase or high-street gems I've come across on my daily scrolls through the new-in sections, bags are my Achilles heel. Thanks to my obsession (and my job), I've been up close and personal with some of the rarest icons as well as the newest trending styles, making me harder to impress than most.
So when I come to share a new bag stealing the hearts of fashion people everywhere, it's worth taking note, even if I do say so myself. I first came across Reformation's Vittoria Tote when it was released, and quickly noticed that it was making its way onto the shoulders of fashion insiders. It's easy to see why.
The brilliance of Reformation is that its expertise can't be limited to one category. Yes, it broke through with an array of beautiful dresses in interesting cuts and easy-to-love designs, but it has since become synonymous with reliable tailoring, excellent denim, chic footwear and now, swoon-worthy handbags. Entering the handbag arena, Reformation currently has five distinct styles, but the Vittoria has all my attention.
True to form, Reformation has taken a considered approach to design with the Vittoria. The tote's silhouette is the perfect mix of form and function, and its practical sizing makes it an even more worthy investment. As ever, the brand has considered that we all have personal preferences with our wardrobes, and the Vittoria comes in three sizes, allowing us to decide which roomy style suits our needs. There's even an oversized option for those who carry everything and the kitchen sink.
Inside, you'll find a zip pocket and a cardholder slot for keeping your essentials close to hand. The flat base maintains the overall structure of the bag, whilst the single handle and soft leather add a relaxed ease that makes this tote suitable for running to the shops or finishing an elegant evening look. The strap follows the refined shape, with a slight curve as the bag's body leads into it, adding that design flair that Reformation does so well. Finally, the Vittoria is topped with a coquettish thin leather bow that keeps the refinement of the bag whilst adding a touch of playfulness.
Keep scrolling to explore Reformation's Vittoria Tote.
1. The Small Vittoria Tote Bag
Crafted to fit neatly under the arm or be carried as a tote.
There's something so premium about brown suede.
2. The Medium Vittoria Tote Bag
I have a feeling this style will be particularly popular.
Spring is knocking, and this bag is ready for the new season.
The chicest way to carry your essentials, and much more.
3. The Oversized Vittoria Tote Bag
The super-sized version also comes in a refined suede finish.
Florrie embarked on her fashion journey while studying French and History at university. Her career began with an initial role at Harper's Bazaar, followed by a stint with the fashion team at Conde Nast Traveller.
There, she contributed to international photoshoots, styled pages and covers, and produced engaging digital content. During a freelance period, Florrie honed her skills in editorial work in various digital and print publications like Vogue Italy, Stylist, and Departures magazine, as well as styling e-commerce photoshoots and personal shopping.
-
Reformation Finally Launched Swimwear, and the Collection Is Pure Elegance
*Orders every suit.*
By Eliza Huber
-
Sydney Sweeney Displayed How Great This Newly Trending Bag Is for the Airport
I'm pulling mine back out of storage.
By Allyson Payer
-
This 1950s Bag Trend is The Blueprint For Spring's Most Sought-After Carryalls
Prepare to see this shape everywhere.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
6 Effortless Outfit Formulas I Swear By When I'm in a Major Style Rut
Easy and chic.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
What to Buy From Reformation If Your Vibe Is Chic Mom and Your Budget Is $250
No one does it better.
By Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour
-
Sabrina Carpenter Wore a $128 Reformation Dress on a Date With Barry Keoghan
And no, it's not sold out yet.
By Eliza Huber
-
Fashion People Are Relentless When It Comes to Chic Basics—These Get the Nod
Approved.
By Natalie Cantell
-
This Subtle, It Girl–Approved Trend Looks So 2024 With Jeans
All of our editors are already on board.
By Ana Escalante