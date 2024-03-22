The Under-the-Radar Handbag Fashion People and Editors Can't Stop Carrying

Handbags have a special place in my heart. Be they designer styles that I've saved up to purchase or high-street gems I've come across on my daily scrolls through the new-in sections, bags are my Achilles heel. Thanks to my obsession (and my job), I've been up close and personal with some of the rarest icons as well as the newest trending styles, making me harder to impress than most.

So when I come to share a new bag stealing the hearts of fashion people everywhere, it's worth taking note, even if I do say so myself. I first came across Reformation's Vittoria Tote when it was released, and quickly noticed that it was making its way onto the shoulders of fashion insiders. It's easy to see why.

The brilliance of Reformation is that its expertise can't be limited to one category. Yes, it broke through with an array of beautiful dresses in interesting cuts and easy-to-love designs, but it has since become synonymous with reliable tailoring, excellent denim, chic footwear and now, swoon-worthy handbags. Entering the handbag arena, Reformation currently has five distinct styles, but the Vittoria has all my attention.

True to form, Reformation has taken a considered approach to design with the Vittoria. The tote's silhouette is the perfect mix of form and function, and its practical sizing makes it an even more worthy investment. As ever, the brand has considered that we all have personal preferences with our wardrobes, and the Vittoria comes in three sizes, allowing us to decide which roomy style suits our needs. There's even an oversized option for those who carry everything and the kitchen sink.

Inside, you'll find a zip pocket and a cardholder slot for keeping your essentials close to hand. The flat base maintains the overall structure of the bag, whilst the single handle and soft leather add a relaxed ease that makes this tote suitable for running to the shops or finishing an elegant evening look. The strap follows the refined shape, with a slight curve as the bag's body leads into it, adding that design flair that Reformation does so well. Finally, the Vittoria is topped with a coquettish thin leather bow that keeps the refinement of the bag whilst adding a touch of playfulness.

Keep scrolling to explore Reformation's Vittoria Tote.

1. The Small Vittoria Tote Bag

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote in Black Leather £398 SHOP NOW Crafted to fit neatly under the arm or be carried as a tote.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote in Black Suede £398 SHOP NOW Add to any outfit, day or night.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote in Couro Suede £398 SHOP NOW There's something so premium about brown suede.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote in Parmesan £398 SHOP NOW I've got my sights set on this joyful yellow style.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote in Tobacco Leather £398 SHOP NOW See—brown is surprisingly versatile.

Reformation Small Vittoria Tote in Truffle £398 SHOP NOW For those who like to play with colour in a subtle way.

2. The Medium Vittoria Tote Bag

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Boss Suede £498 SHOP NOW The slouchy shape is so good.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Black Leather £498 SHOP NOW I have a feeling this style will be particularly popular.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Couro Suede £498 SHOP NOW Yes, it can even fit a laptop.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Leccio Suede £498 SHOP NOW Suede and green? Yes, please.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Natural Raffia £498 SHOP NOW Spring is knocking, and this bag is ready for the new season.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Tobacco Leather £498 SHOP NOW The chicest way to carry your essentials, and much more.

Reformation Medium Vittoria Tote Bag in Truffle £498 SHOP NOW The magnetic closure keeps your valuables in place.

3. The Oversized Vittoria Tote Bag

Reformation Oversized Vittoria Tote in Black Leather £698 SHOP NOW Over-packers, rejoice!