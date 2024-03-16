I Just Attended Fashion Month and Need Everything—34 Nordstrom Items I'm Now Inspired to Buy

(Image credit: Michael Kors/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Now that we've reached the 10-day mark post–fashion month, I can finally report that I've properly wrapped my head around everything I witnessed from the fall 2024 shows. Six weeks and over 1000 looks was a lot to take in. However, I've done the work, and now that my inspiration levels are at an all-time high, I'm ready to start the long process of introducing my favorite trends for the season ahead into my already overflowing closet. (What can I say? I work in fashion and love clothes.)

If you thought I would dare to gatekeep my fall picks throughout this process, you were wrong. I would never. Instead, I've curated my ideal fall 2024 shopping list and detailed every last buy in the guide below. To make the shopping process even smoother, I limited myself to just Nordstrom, making it *the* one-stop shop for snagging next season's top trends immediately. You're welcome. Scroll down to start ideating your fall wardrobe way early.

Open Edit Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings $30 SHOP NOW Basically every show featured oversize earrings on at least one model.

STAUD Carson Blazer $495 SHOP NOW It was all about hourglass shapes this season, with various styles showing up at Jil Sander, Carven, and more.

Vince Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants $245 SHOP NOW All hail capri pants.

Jeffrey Campbell Pistil Pointed Toe Flat $150 SHOP NOW It's about to be a court-shoe fall.

Good American Shine Scoop Back Ribbed Tank Dress $189 SHOP NOW This is elegance in dress form.

ESENSHEL The Cuff Woven Cloche $365 SHOP NOW Didn't you hear? Hats are having a moment.

Róhe Turtleneck Merino Wool Top $250 SHOP NOW Take cues from the F/W 24 shows and play around with styling turtlenecks.

Sophie Rue Llyod Peak Lapel Blazer $248 SHOP NOW This blazer's a one-way ticket to snatch town.

Tory Burch Eleanor Leather Satchel $798 SHOP NOW A modern take on the elegant pocketbooks of the '50s and '60s.

Saint Laurent 58mm Square Sunglasses $380 SHOP NOW I'm 100% here for the return of oversize sunglasses.

HOUSE OF CB Sahara Faux Leather Body-Con Maxi Dress $239 SHOP NOW Prepare to put away your structured-leather pieces and invest in styles that are a bit more liquid-y and fluid for fall 2024.

HOUSE OF CB Callie Long Faux Fur Coat $285 SHOP NOW The mob wife aesthetic might come to an end, but fashion's interest in all things furry is staying for the long haul.

Vince Relaxed Plissé Satin Midi Slipdress $495 SHOP NOW If your clothes are chronically wrinkled, this plissé dress is for you.

Jeffrey Campbell Esmerelda Square Toe Mule $160 SHOP NOW Every time I see another satin shoe, I want to buy it. It's getting to be a problem.

Tory Burch 52mm Irregular Optical Glasses $205 SHOP NOW When in doubt, dress like an office siren.

Nordstrom Hammered Satin Button-Up Shirt $99 $70 SHOP NOW Oh look, a sale find!

MANGO Falda Martina Midi Skirt $70 SHOP NOW This skirt is even more reason to buy into the office siren trend.

Reformation Moya Linen Two-Piece Dress $278 SHOP NOW I think about this set a lot—probably too much.

Apparis Tikka Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat $560 SHOP NOW My obsession with leopard print grows by the day.

Madewell Puffed Buckle Leather Belt $55 SHOP NOW Always add a fun belt.

Róhe High Waist Cigarette Leg Pants $290 $232 SHOP NOW I honestly wasn't expecting 2024 to be the year of cigarette pants, but the fall 2024 runways had other plans.

Lié Studio The Olga Cuff Bracelet $315 SHOP NOW A good cuff will always add to your outfit.

Jeffrey Campbell Gallery Sandal $145 SHOP NOW Never shy away from a touch of red.

Open Edit Sheer Button-Up Shirt $59 SHOP NOW Sheer pieces continued to reign supreme this runway season.

Tory Burch Elongated Wave Drop Earrings $348 SHOP NOW All of the S/S 24 jewelry from Tory Burch just dropped on Nordstrom, and I'm going to need one of everything.

Bernardo Button Front Leather Barn Jacket $390 $260 SHOP NOW Buy this on-sale leather blazer before it sells out. You'll regret it if you don't.

Theory Tiny Apex Organic Pima Cotton T-Shirt $75 SHOP NOW It's going to be an all-gray 2024 for me at this rate.

MANGO Flat Front Straight Leg Pants $70 SHOP NOW It's just such a chicer option than black in my opinion.

Tory Burch Classic Flip Flop $178 SHOP NOW After watching the Bally show, I'll be wearing flip-flops exclusively with cigarette pants and blazers this fall.

Falke Virgin Wool Blend Tights $73 SHOP NOW Ferragamo's collection convinced me that it's necessary to match my tights to my outerwear.

FRAME Wool Trench Coat $998 SHOP NOW This 10/10 trench coat is taking over my IG feed right now.

aeyde Delia Pump $345 SHOP NOW I just love how pretty and wearable these are.

Madewell Crop Cargo Denim Jacket $118 SHOP NOW If you haven't yet invested in a barn jacket, this is a great starter option.