I Just Attended Fashion Month and Need Everything—34 Nordstrom Items I'm Now Inspired to Buy
Now that we've reached the 10-day mark post–fashion month, I can finally report that I've properly wrapped my head around everything I witnessed from the fall 2024 shows. Six weeks and over 1000 looks was a lot to take in. However, I've done the work, and now that my inspiration levels are at an all-time high, I'm ready to start the long process of introducing my favorite trends for the season ahead into my already overflowing closet. (What can I say? I work in fashion and love clothes.)
If you thought I would dare to gatekeep my fall picks throughout this process, you were wrong. I would never. Instead, I've curated my ideal fall 2024 shopping list and detailed every last buy in the guide below. To make the shopping process even smoother, I limited myself to just Nordstrom, making it *the* one-stop shop for snagging next season's top trends immediately. You're welcome. Scroll down to start ideating your fall wardrobe way early.
Basically every show featured oversize earrings on at least one model.
It was all about hourglass shapes this season, with various styles showing up at Jil Sander, Carven, and more.
Didn't you hear? Hats are having a moment.
Take cues from the F/W 24 shows and play around with styling turtlenecks.
I'm 100% here for the return of oversize sunglasses.
Prepare to put away your structured-leather pieces and invest in styles that are a bit more liquid-y and fluid for fall 2024.
The mob wife aesthetic might come to an end, but fashion's interest in all things furry is staying for the long haul.
If your clothes are chronically wrinkled, this plissé dress is for you.
Every time I see another satin shoe, I want to buy it. It's getting to be a problem.
When in doubt, dress like an office siren.
My obsession with leopard print grows by the day.
I honestly wasn't expecting 2024 to be the year of cigarette pants, but the fall 2024 runways had other plans.
All of the S/S 24 jewelry from Tory Burch just dropped on Nordstrom, and I'm going to need one of everything.
Buy this on-sale leather blazer before it sells out. You'll regret it if you don't.
After watching the Bally show, I'll be wearing flip-flops exclusively with cigarette pants and blazers this fall.
Ferragamo's collection convinced me that it's necessary to match my tights to my outerwear.
If you haven't yet invested in a barn jacket, this is a great starter option.
I know that this dress is pricey, but it can be worn in more than one way, making it basically two dresses for the price of one.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
