I Just Attended Fashion Month and Need Everything—34 Nordstrom Items I'm Now Inspired to Buy

By Eliza Huber
published

Amber Valletta modeling a leopard-print coat at the FW24 Michael Kors show.

(Image credit: Michael Kors/Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Now that we've reached the 10-day mark post–fashion month, I can finally report that I've properly wrapped my head around everything I witnessed from the fall 2024 shows. Six weeks and over 1000 looks was a lot to take in. However, I've done the work, and now that my inspiration levels are at an all-time high, I'm ready to start the long process of introducing my favorite trends for the season ahead into my already overflowing closet. (What can I say? I work in fashion and love clothes.)

If you thought I would dare to gatekeep my fall picks throughout this process, you were wrong. I would never. Instead, I've curated my ideal fall 2024 shopping list and detailed every last buy in the guide below. To make the shopping process even smoother, I limited myself to just Nordstrom, making it *the* one-stop shop for snagging next season's top trends immediately. You're welcome. Scroll down to start ideating your fall wardrobe way early.

Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings
Open Edit
Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings

Basically every show featured oversize earrings on at least one model.

Carson Blazer
STAUD
Carson Blazer

It was all about hourglass shapes this season, with various styles showing up at Jil Sander, Carven, and more.

Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants
Vince
Pintuck Detail Slim Fit Capri Pants

All hail capri pants.

Pistil Pointed Toe Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Pistil Pointed Toe Flat

It's about to be a court-shoe fall.

Shine Scoop Back Ribbed Tank Dress
Good American
Shine Scoop Back Ribbed Tank Dress

This is elegance in dress form.

The Cuff Woven Cloche
ESENSHEL
The Cuff Woven Cloche

Didn't you hear? Hats are having a moment.

Turtleneck Merino Wool Top
Róhe
Turtleneck Merino Wool Top

Take cues from the F/W 24 shows and play around with styling turtlenecks.

Llyod Peak Lapel Blazer
Sophie Rue
Llyod Peak Lapel Blazer

This blazer's a one-way ticket to snatch town.

Eleanor Leather Satchel
Tory Burch
Eleanor Leather Satchel

A modern take on the elegant pocketbooks of the '50s and '60s.

58mm Square Sunglasses
Saint Laurent
58mm Square Sunglasses

I'm 100% here for the return of oversize sunglasses.

Sahara Faux Leather Body-Con Maxi Dress
HOUSE OF CB
Sahara Faux Leather Body-Con Maxi Dress

Prepare to put away your structured-leather pieces and invest in styles that are a bit more liquid-y and fluid for fall 2024.

Callie Long Faux Fur Coat
HOUSE OF CB
Callie Long Faux Fur Coat

The mob wife aesthetic might come to an end, but fashion's interest in all things furry is staying for the long haul.

Relaxed Plissé Satin Midi Slipdress
Vince
Relaxed Plissé Satin Midi Slipdress

If your clothes are chronically wrinkled, this plissé dress is for you.

Esmerelda Square Toe Mule
Jeffrey Campbell
Esmerelda Square Toe Mule

Every time I see another satin shoe, I want to buy it. It's getting to be a problem.

52mm Irregular Optical Glasses
Tory Burch
52mm Irregular Optical Glasses

When in doubt, dress like an office siren.

Hammered Satin Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Hammered Satin Button-Up Shirt

Oh look, a sale find!

Falda Martina Midi Skirt
MANGO
Falda Martina Midi Skirt

This skirt is even more reason to buy into the office siren trend.

Moya Linen Two-Piece Dress
Reformation
Moya Linen Two-Piece Dress

I think about this set a lot—probably too much.

Tikka Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat
Apparis
Tikka Leopard Print Faux Fur Coat

My obsession with leopard print grows by the day.

Puffed Buckle Leather Belt
Madewell
Puffed Buckle Leather Belt

Always add a fun belt.

High Waist Cigarette Leg Pants
Róhe
High Waist Cigarette Leg Pants

I honestly wasn't expecting 2024 to be the year of cigarette pants, but the fall 2024 runways had other plans.

The Olga Cuff Bracelet
Lié Studio
The Olga Cuff Bracelet

A good cuff will always add to your outfit.

Gallery Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Gallery Sandal

Never shy away from a touch of red.

Sheer Button-Up Shirt
Open Edit
Sheer Button-Up Shirt

Sheer pieces continued to reign supreme this runway season.

Elongated Wave Drop Earrings
Tory Burch
Elongated Wave Drop Earrings

All of the S/S 24 jewelry from Tory Burch just dropped on Nordstrom, and I'm going to need one of everything.

Button Front Leather Barn Jacket
Bernardo
Button Front Leather Barn Jacket

Buy this on-sale leather blazer before it sells out. You'll regret it if you don't.

Tiny Apex Organic Pima Cotton T-Shirt
Theory
Tiny Apex Organic Pima Cotton T-Shirt

It's going to be an all-gray 2024 for me at this rate.

Flat Front Straight Leg Pants
MANGO
Flat Front Straight Leg Pants

It's just such a chicer option than black in my opinion.

Classic Flip Flop
Tory Burch
Classic Flip Flop

After watching the Bally show, I'll be wearing flip-flops exclusively with cigarette pants and blazers this fall.

Virgin Wool Blend Tights
Falke
Virgin Wool Blend Tights

Ferragamo's collection convinced me that it's necessary to match my tights to my outerwear.

Wool Trench Coat
FRAME
Wool Trench Coat

This 10/10 trench coat is taking over my IG feed right now.

Delia Pump
aeyde
Delia Pump

I just love how pretty and wearable these are.

Crop Cargo Denim Jacket
Madewell
Crop Cargo Denim Jacket

If you haven't yet invested in a barn jacket, this is a great starter option.

Lara Long Sleeve Bouclé Knit Convertible Dress
Proenza Schouler
Lara Long Sleeve Bouclé Knit Convertible Dress

I know that this dress is pricey, but it can be worn in more than one way, making it basically two dresses for the price of one.

Explore More:
Nordstrom Online Shopping
Eliza Huber
Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸