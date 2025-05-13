I Don't Say This Lightly—These 33 Inexpensive Items Look Designer

When it comes to choosing which affordable items to buy from the thousands of options on the internet, the first question I ask myself is, Does this look cheap? If the answer is yes or even maybe, I remove it from my cart immediately. While I support investing in special designer pieces from time to time, a well-rounded, functional wardrobe is one that contains a good mix of high-low pieces.

Since I shop all day for a living and have spotted quite a few incredibly chic, inexpensive pieces that truly look like designer buys lately, I saved them all to share with you. Among them, you'll find versatile wardrobe basics and more statement-making pieces to wear all summer and beyond. Believe it or not, everything is under $150. Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop all of the elevated, wallet-friendly pieces your heart desires. Reformation, Zara, J.Crew, and H&M (to name a few of the brands) are all present and accounted for.

Crochet Knit Top
Massimo Dutti
Crochet Knit Top

This sophisticated crochet top also comes in black, and I might need both.

Straw Flats
H&M
Straw Flats

H&M shoes never fail to impress me.

Le Bop Martha Skirt
Le Bop
Martha Skirt

I have so many things from Shopbop's new in-house brand in my cart—including this dress.

Lightweight Cashmere Off-Shoulder Top
Banana Republic
Lightweight Cashmere Off-Shoulder Top

This pretty cashmere top is cool and unique. I'll be wearing it with black linen pants this summer.

Crepe Capri Leggings
Open Edit
Crepe Capri Leggings

This is such a good pair of capris, and the trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Malta Handwoven Straw Tote
J.Crew
Malta Handwoven Straw Tote

The Row energy.

Wren Knit Top
Reformation
Wren Knit Top in Sundried Tomato

It's so good that you'll want it in every color—trust me.

One-Shoulder Midi Dress
& Other Stories
One-Shoulder Midi Dress in Pastel Yellow

Anyone shopping for a summer vacation dress?

Denim Shorts
H&M
Denim Shorts in Dark Denim Blue

These polished shorts are such a smart buy for summer.

50th Anniversary Short Dress
ZARA
50th Anniversary Short Dress

You'll wear this perfect LBD for years to come.

A-Line Maxi Skirt
Nordstrom
A-Line Maxi Skirt

I honestly would've guessed this was triple the price.

Jenny Bird Mini Florence Earrings
Jenny Bird
Mini Florence Earrings

The quality of Jenny Bird jewelry is always excellent. I've been wearing these particular earrings nonstop.

Massimo Dutti, 100% Linen Flare Fit Trousers
Massimo Dutti
100% Linen Flare Fit Trousers

These aren't your typical drawstring linen pants.

MANGO, Knotted-Hem Cotton Top
MANGO
Knotted-Hem Cotton Top

If it's good enough for Kendall Jenner, it's good enough for me.

Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse
J.Crew
Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse in Rich Pear

I just tried this skirt on IRL, and the quality is so good.

Madewell, Flat Studded Western Belt in Dried Acorn
Madewell
Flat Studded Western Belt in Dried Acorn

No brand does affordable belts better than Madewell.

Knit Top With Collar
H&M
Knit Top With Collar

Layer it over another polo top for a Miu Miu–coded look.

Slim Sculpted Cuff
COS
Slim Sculpted Cuff

All of your summer outfits are about to look cooler.

Boat-Neck Tank Top
COS
Boat-Neck Tank Top in Ivory Brown Striped

I love that the stripes are brown as opposed to the usual black.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals
Reformation
Jessie Thong Sandals in Ruby Suede

I'm obsessed with this color and the fact that they're suede.

Lioness Workwear Jacket
Lioness
Workwear Jacket in Ivory

The perfect light jacket for this time of year.

Spanx Stretch Twill 5 Shorts
Spanx
Stretch Twill 5 Shorts in Classic Black

I'd wear these constantly—day or night.

Aritzia, Babaton Record Vest in Nomad Taupe
Babaton
Record Vest in Nomad Taupe

This vest trend is going in the cropped and boxy direction.

Aligne Natalie Skirt
Aligne
Natalie Skirt

If you need a new white midi skirt, this one is pretty much perfect.

Luxe Sculpt Rib Tank
Open Edit
Luxe Sculpt Rib Tank in Pink Beauty

The ribbed fabric makes this pretty basic look pricey.

Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Classic Sport Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Twill Classic Sport Cap

We all know the price point on this and that it kind of is designer, but it still looks like it'd be more expensive than it is.

Madewell, The 1997 Denim Bermuda Shorts in Dove Wash
Madewell
The 1997 Denim Bermuda Shorts in Dove Wash

I've yet to come across a pair of denim Bermuda shorts I like more than these.

High-Rise Linen 3" Short
Banana Republic
High-Rise Linen 3-Inch Shorts in Espresso Brown

Just add a white tee and flat sandals.

Halo Babydoll Midi Dress
Free-est
Halo Babydoll Midi Dress in Cherry Tomato

You have to see the back too.

Peachy Den Renee Blouse
Peachy Den
Renee Blouse

It's pretty-white-blouse season.

Aritzia, Wilfred Veil Skirt in Black
Wilfred
Veil Skirt in Black

Such a pretty, wearable take on the sheer-skirt trend.

Mango, Openwork Knitted Jacket
Mango
Openwork Knitted Jacket

So many pretty outfits will start with this.

Organic Cotton Midi Skirt
Damson Madder
Organic Cotton Midi Skirt in Yellow

Everyone's talking about this affordable UK brand.

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

