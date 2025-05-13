I Don't Say This Lightly—These 33 Inexpensive Items Look Designer

When it comes to choosing which affordable items to buy from the thousands of options on the internet, the first question I ask myself is, Does this look cheap? If the answer is yes or even maybe, I remove it from my cart immediately. While I support investing in special designer pieces from time to time, a well-rounded, functional wardrobe is one that contains a good mix of high-low pieces.

Since I shop all day for a living and have spotted quite a few incredibly chic, inexpensive pieces that truly look like designer buys lately, I saved them all to share with you. Among them, you'll find versatile wardrobe basics and more statement-making pieces to wear all summer and beyond. Believe it or not, everything is under $150. Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop all of the elevated, wallet-friendly pieces your heart desires. Reformation, Zara, J.Crew, and H&M (to name a few of the brands) are all present and accounted for.

Massimo Dutti Crochet Knit Top $90 SHOP NOW This sophisticated crochet top also comes in black, and I might need both.

H&M Straw Flats $30 SHOP NOW H&M shoes never fail to impress me.

Le Bop Martha Skirt $128 SHOP NOW I have so many things from Shopbop's new in-house brand in my cart—including this dress.

Banana Republic Lightweight Cashmere Off-Shoulder Top $130 SHOP NOW This pretty cashmere top is cool and unique. I'll be wearing it with black linen pants this summer.

Open Edit Crepe Capri Leggings $45 SHOP NOW This is such a good pair of capris, and the trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

J.Crew Malta Handwoven Straw Tote $118 $90 SHOP NOW The Row energy.

Reformation Wren Knit Top in Sundried Tomato $58 SHOP NOW It's so good that you'll want it in every color—trust me.

& Other Stories One-Shoulder Midi Dress in Pastel Yellow $99 SHOP NOW Anyone shopping for a summer vacation dress?

H&M Denim Shorts in Dark Denim Blue $25 SHOP NOW These polished shorts are such a smart buy for summer.

ZARA 50th Anniversary Short Dress $100 SHOP NOW You'll wear this perfect LBD for years to come.

Nordstrom A-Line Maxi Skirt $109 SHOP NOW I honestly would've guessed this was triple the price.

Jenny Bird Mini Florence Earrings $128 SHOP NOW The quality of Jenny Bird jewelry is always excellent. I've been wearing these particular earrings nonstop.

Massimo Dutti 100% Linen Flare Fit Trousers $130 SHOP NOW These aren't your typical drawstring linen pants.

MANGO Knotted-Hem Cotton Top $60 SHOP NOW If it's good enough for Kendall Jenner, it's good enough for me.

J.Crew Gwen Knee-Length Slip Skirt in Viscose Charmeuse in Rich Pear $118 SHOP NOW I just tried this skirt on IRL, and the quality is so good.

Madewell Flat Studded Western Belt in Dried Acorn $88 SHOP NOW No brand does affordable belts better than Madewell.

H&M Knit Top With Collar $27 SHOP NOW Layer it over another polo top for a Miu Miu–coded look.

COS Slim Sculpted Cuff $49 SHOP NOW All of your summer outfits are about to look cooler.

COS Boat-Neck Tank Top in Ivory Brown Striped $39 SHOP NOW I love that the stripes are brown as opposed to the usual black.

Reformation Jessie Thong Sandals in Ruby Suede $128 SHOP NOW I'm obsessed with this color and the fact that they're suede.

Lioness Workwear Jacket in Ivory $119 SHOP NOW The perfect light jacket for this time of year.

Spanx Stretch Twill 5 Shorts in Classic Black $78 SHOP NOW I'd wear these constantly—day or night.

Babaton Record Vest in Nomad Taupe $118 SHOP NOW This vest trend is going in the cropped and boxy direction.

Aligne Natalie Skirt $145 SHOP NOW If you need a new white midi skirt, this one is pretty much perfect.

Open Edit Luxe Sculpt Rib Tank in Pink Beauty $50 SHOP NOW The ribbed fabric makes this pretty basic look pricey.

Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Classic Sport Cap $50 SHOP NOW We all know the price point on this and that it kind of is designer, but it still looks like it'd be more expensive than it is.

Madewell The 1997 Denim Bermuda Shorts in Dove Wash $98 SHOP NOW I've yet to come across a pair of denim Bermuda shorts I like more than these.

Banana Republic High-Rise Linen 3-Inch Shorts in Espresso Brown $90 SHOP NOW Just add a white tee and flat sandals.

Free-est Halo Babydoll Midi Dress in Cherry Tomato $98 SHOP NOW You have to see the back too.

Peachy Den Renee Blouse $115 SHOP NOW It's pretty-white-blouse season.

Wilfred Veil Skirt in Black $128 SHOP NOW Such a pretty, wearable take on the sheer-skirt trend.

Mango Openwork Knitted Jacket $140 SHOP NOW So many pretty outfits will start with this.