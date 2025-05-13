I Don't Say This Lightly—These 33 Inexpensive Items Look Designer
When it comes to choosing which affordable items to buy from the thousands of options on the internet, the first question I ask myself is, Does this look cheap? If the answer is yes or even maybe, I remove it from my cart immediately. While I support investing in special designer pieces from time to time, a well-rounded, functional wardrobe is one that contains a good mix of high-low pieces.
Since I shop all day for a living and have spotted quite a few incredibly chic, inexpensive pieces that truly look like designer buys lately, I saved them all to share with you. Among them, you'll find versatile wardrobe basics and more statement-making pieces to wear all summer and beyond. Believe it or not, everything is under $150. Without further ado, keep scrolling to shop all of the elevated, wallet-friendly pieces your heart desires. Reformation, Zara, J.Crew, and H&M (to name a few of the brands) are all present and accounted for.
This sophisticated crochet top also comes in black, and I might need both.
I have so many things from Shopbop's new in-house brand in my cart—including this dress.
This pretty cashmere top is cool and unique. I'll be wearing it with black linen pants this summer.
This is such a good pair of capris, and the trend isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
It's so good that you'll want it in every color—trust me.
Anyone shopping for a summer vacation dress?
The quality of Jenny Bird jewelry is always excellent. I've been wearing these particular earrings nonstop.
If it's good enough for Kendall Jenner, it's good enough for me.
I just tried this skirt on IRL, and the quality is so good.
No brand does affordable belts better than Madewell.
I love that the stripes are brown as opposed to the usual black.
I'm obsessed with this color and the fact that they're suede.
The ribbed fabric makes this pretty basic look pricey.
We all know the price point on this and that it kind of is designer, but it still looks like it'd be more expensive than it is.
I've yet to come across a pair of denim Bermuda shorts I like more than these.
Just add a white tee and flat sandals.
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
