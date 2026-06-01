How to Match Your Outfit to Your Interior: The New Rules of Personal Style

Eugénie Trochu is a Who What Wear editor in residence known for her transformative work at Vogue France and her Substack newsletter, where she documents and shares new trends, her no-nonsense approach to fashion and style, plus other musings. She's also working on her upcoming first book that explores fashion as a space of memory, projection, and reinvention.
This morning, I open my wardrobe. I hesitate between the short beige knit cardigan and the long denim shirt. Then I take my shower, eat breakfast, grab my laptop. Direction: my living room. I’ve just moved in. There’s the olive green velvet Togo sofa, the brutalist bookshelf, the beige-khaki walls in such a peculiar shade that I still can’t imagine what I’ll eventually hang on them, the travertine coffee tables I found at the Saint-Ouen flea market, and the globe bar I bought on Le Bon Coin a week ago…
A doubt crosses my mind: does any of this actually go together? But also - does it go with me? With my style, my personality, the way I dress? Because all of this carries meaning, a kind of logic that, in my line of work, has become essential now that journalism blends with influence, photography, embodiment.
I like to think there’s a secret dialogue between what we wear on our bodies and what we place inside our living spaces. Two expressions of the same identity. So how do you move from that feeling of disconnect (“I’m more bohemian than my apartment”) to something fluid and personal, a real harmony?
Here are a few ideas. Ones I’m hoping to test out alongside you.
Take Inventory
Before creating harmony, you have to know yourself. Take a sheet of paper (or your favorite notes app) and answer these three questions:
- What are the three words that best describe your personal style? (Minimalist? Rock? Bohemian chic? Preppy? Artistic?)
- What are the three words that describe your current interior - or the one you dream about? (Brutalist? Scandinavian? English countryside? Wabi-sabi?)
- Which colors keep reappearing in your wardrobe? In your living room? Is there common ground? A navy blue lingering on both sides? A warm beige shared between them?
I’m not looking for perfection. I’m looking for the common thread: a material, an atmosphere, an emotion running through both my wardrobe and my walls.
Four Perfect Harmonies
Here are four character archetypes where fashion and interiors exist in perfect resonance. It may not feel like you entirely, but it might spark ideas.
1. The Serene Minimalist — Japandi & Quiet Luxury
- Look: polished cardigans, straight-leg jeans, linen, silver jewelry or pale wood details, Venetian slippers.
- Interior: white or natural-toned walls, pale wood, concealed storage, a linen pendant lamp, embroidered cushions.
- The magic link: texture. The linen of your shirt is the same linen hanging as your curtains.
Uniqlo
Linen Blend Open Collar Shirt
The Row
Daciana Straight Jeans in Blue
Gerard Darel
Lynaya Microfiber Cardigan
mytheresa
Prisma Sterling Silver Earrings in Silver - Bottega Veneta
HUEY LIGHTSHOP
Estelle Pendant
Gotain
Woven Linen Pillow
2. The Unapologetic Maximalist — Boho / Eclectic / Vintage
- Look: Seventies-inspired silhouettes, patchwork jackets, acid-trip tassel loafers, bohemian influences.
- Interior: wallpapered walls, layers of cushions and rugs, plants everywhere, collections of hand-painted vintage ceramics, incense and mineral stones.
- The magic link: energy and visual richness. The eye drifts from your pearl necklace to the fringe of a floor lamp.
- Tip: repeating the same motif — an Aztec print on both your backpack and a cushion, for example — creates a sense of unity.
Monoki
Yellowstone Kimono
Toral
Nahua Suede Moccasin With Amber Details
Dezso by Sara Beltran
Cowry Bead With Oval Sapphire Surf Cord Anklet
Gergei Erdei
Bowl With Birds
Selency
Large Vintage Sun Mirror Chaty Vallauris France 86cm
Estudi Manel Molina for Nanimarquina
Folded Bench
3. The Sharp Contemporary — Mineral / Brutalist / Graphic
- Look: structured blazer with graphic shoulders, the perfect white top, a silver choker, architectural shoes.
- Interior: concrete-grey or matte black walls, a black leather sofa, a steel table, a geometric lamp.
- The magic link: line and contrast. The geometry of your shoulder pads echoes the lines of a shelving unit. The black-and-white palette of your outfit mirrors the room itself.
SHUSHU/TONG
Layered Flannel Blazer
Dries Van Noten
95 Leather Pumps
Annelise Michelson
Eden Choker