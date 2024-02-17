Shocker: My Stripes Collection Is Already Overflowing But I'm Still Adding These to Cart

No matter the year, no matter the season, you will find that chic striped pieces play a huge role in my outfit rotation. The classic print makes everything look immediately more elevated and polished, so can you blame me? That said, I am not ashamed to admit that I have a tendency to overindulge when I come across a chic striped find. I just can't help but keep an eye out when shopping my usual online haunts.

This season, I am all about transitional striped pieces that I can wear straight into spring and even summer. Think lovely sweaters, button-down shirts, and t-shirts in a variety of colors and styles from favorites like J.Crew, Nordstrom, H&M, Mango, and Shopbop. Ahead, take advantage of my stripes-obsession and check out 33 chic striped pieces to buy now and wear forever.

Reformation Stripe Recycled Cashmere Blend Sweater $168 SHOP NOW A true classic.

Sweater Lady Jacket in Striped Brushed Yarn $178 SHOP NOW Love the texture.

& Other Stories Crewneck Sweater $119 SHOP NOW A minimalist's dream.

by Malene Birger Beige and Black Leon Sweater $380 SHOP NOW I can't get enough of this style.

mango Discovery Logo T-Shirt $46 SHOP NOW Very into this neutral option.

H&M Cotton Jersey Top $55 SHOP NOW The sleeves!

mango Striped Boat-Neck T-Shirt $26 SHOP NOW Boat-neck tops are a personal favorite.

Madewell Drapey Stripe Oversize Button-Up Shirt $88 SHOP NOW Madewell has great button-downs.

FIFTEEN TWENTY Stripe Oversize Sweater $132 SHOP NOW A fun take on the classic striped sweater.

Wool and Cotton-Blend Half-Zip Sweater $170 SHOP NOW Perfect moment to borrow from the boys.

Shrunken Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Stripe $148 SHOP NOW So many styling possibilities.

H&M Linen Shirt $35 SHOP NOW Eyeing this one for spring and summer.

Caslon Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt $60 SHOP NOW Great worn alone or layered.

Madewell Oversize Stripe Cable Stitch Sweater $98 SHOP NOW Madewell sweaters are also top-notch.

Alex Mill Lakeside Stripe Cotton Top $110 SHOP NOW The blue hue caught my attention.

AllSaints Anna Stripe Cotton Blend T-Shirt $75 SHOP NOW A great basic.

English Factory Knit Striped Sweater Cardigan $120 SHOP NOW French style vibes.

Cashmere Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck Sweater $188 SHOP NOW For those that like a cropped style.

EDIKTED Stripe Oversize Quarter Zip Sweater $67 SHOP NOW A great under-$100 find.

H&M Cotton Shirt $32 SHOP NOW Crisp button-downs are a must.

J.Crew Rollneck Sweater in Stripe $90 SHOP NOW I could love in this.

Line & Dot Sunday Stripe Sweater $106 SHOP NOW This one looks designer.

J.Crew Rollneck Sweater in Stripe $90 SHOP NOW Another chic neutral pick.

Splendid Avril Stripe Shirt $158 $126 SHOP NOW You'll wear this forever.

rag & bone Maxine Stripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt $195 SHOP NOW So versatile.

Brushed knits are having a moment. Sweater Lady Jacket in Striped Brushed Yarn $178 SHOP NOW

MANGO Stripe Mock Neck Sweater $60 SHOP NOW Mango is known for their elevated basics.

Nordstrom Rib Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Sweater $129 SHOP NOW Wear with everything from jeans to skirts.

H&M Oversized Top $46 SHOP NOW Love the wide stripes.

Sea Level Sails Beach Stripe Cover-Up Tunic $105 SHOP NOW A warm-weather closet staple.

Madewell Stripe Patch Pocket Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt $85 SHOP NOW This will be worn on heavy rotation.

Nordstrom Stripe Cotton and Cashmere Sweater $119 SHOP NOW The collar!