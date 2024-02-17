Shocker: My Stripes Collection Is Already Overflowing But I'm Still Adding These to Cart

By Jennifer Camp Forbes
published

33 Chic Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever

(Image credit: @chrissyford; @smythsisters; @lindatol_)

No matter the year, no matter the season, you will find that chic striped pieces play a huge role in my outfit rotation. The classic print makes everything look immediately more elevated and polished, so can you blame me? That said, I am not ashamed to admit that I have a tendency to overindulge when I come across a chic striped find. I just can't help but keep an eye out when shopping my usual online haunts.

This season, I am all about transitional striped pieces that I can wear straight into spring and even summer. Think lovely sweaters, button-down shirts, and t-shirts in a variety of colors and styles from favorites like J.Crew, Nordstrom, H&M, Mango, and Shopbop. Ahead, take advantage of my stripes-obsession and check out 33 chic striped pieces to buy now and wear forever.

Chrissy Rutherford 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever Leather Blazer Striped Sweater

(Image credit: @chrissyford)

Stripe Recycled Cashmere Blend Sweater
Reformation
Stripe Recycled Cashmere Blend Sweater

A true classic.

Sweater lady jacket in striped brushed yarn
Sweater Lady Jacket in Striped Brushed Yarn

Love the texture.

Crewneck Sweater
& Other Stories
Crewneck Sweater

A minimalist's dream.

Anouk Yve 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever Oversize Striped Sweater Black Pants

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Beige & Black Leon Sweater
by Malene Birger
Beige and Black Leon Sweater

I can't get enough of this style.

Discovery logo t-shirt
mango
Discovery Logo T-Shirt

Very into this neutral option.

Cotton Jersey Top
H&M
Cotton Jersey Top

The sleeves!

Abisola Marvel 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever Stripe Top

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

Striped boat-neck t-shirt
mango
Striped Boat-Neck T-Shirt

Boat-neck tops are a personal favorite.

Drapey Stripe Oversize Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Drapey Stripe Oversize Button-Up Shirt

Madewell has great button-downs.

Stripe Oversize Sweater
FIFTEEN TWENTY
Stripe Oversize Sweater

A fun take on the classic striped sweater.

Linda Tol 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever Over The Shoulder Sweater Trousers European Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

WOOL AND COTTON-BLEND HALF-ZIP SWEATER
Wool and Cotton-Blend Half-Zip Sweater

Perfect moment to borrow from the boys.

Shrunken cashmere crewneck sweater in stripe
Shrunken Cashmere Crewneck Sweater in Stripe

So many styling possibilities.

striped shirt
H&M
Linen Shirt

Eyeing this one for spring and summer.

Marianne Smyth Sister 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever Stripe Button-Down Shirt Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @smythsisters)

Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt
Caslon
Linen Blend Button-Up Shirt

Great worn alone or layered.

Oversize Stripe Cable Stitch Sweater
Madewell
Oversize Stripe Cable Stitch Sweater

Madewell sweaters are also top-notch.

Lakeside Stripe Cotton Top
Alex Mill
Lakeside Stripe Cotton Top

The blue hue caught my attention.

Salome Mory 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever French Outfit Idea Striped T-Shirt Leather Bomber Jacket

(Image credit: @salome.mory)

Anna Stripe Cotton Blend T-Shirt
AllSaints
Anna Stripe Cotton Blend T-Shirt

A great basic.

Knit Striped Sweater Cardigan
English Factory
Knit Striped Sweater Cardigan

French style vibes.

Cashmere classic mariner cloth boatneck sweater
Cashmere Classic Mariner Cloth Boatneck Sweater

For those that like a cropped style.

Amaka Hamelijnck 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever Black White Stripe Sweater

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Stripe Oversize Quarter Zip Sweater
EDIKTED
Stripe Oversize Quarter Zip Sweater

A great under-$100 find.

cotton striped shirt
H&M
Cotton Shirt

Crisp button-downs are a must.

Rollneck sweater in stripe
J.Crew
Rollneck Sweater in Stripe

I could love in this.

Anne Laure Mais 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever French Style Stripe Top Outfit Idea Jeans Loafers

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Sunday Stripe Sweater
Line & Dot
Sunday Stripe Sweater

This one looks designer.

Rollneck™ sweater in stripe
J.Crew
Rollneck Sweater in Stripe

Another chic neutral pick.

Avril Stripe Shirt
Splendid
Avril Stripe Shirt

You'll wear this forever.

Amaka Hamelijnck 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever Casual Outfit Idea Stripe Button Down Adidas Sneakers

(Image credit: @amaka.hamelijnck)

Maxine Stripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt
rag & bone
Maxine Stripe Cotton Button-Up Shirt

So versatile.

Sweater lady jacket in striped brushed yarn
Brushed knits are having a moment.
Sweater Lady Jacket in Striped Brushed Yarn

Stripe Mock Neck Sweater
MANGO
Stripe Mock Neck Sweater

Mango is known for their elevated basics.

Lena Farl 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever Stripe Sweater French Girl Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @lenafarl)

Rib Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Sweater
Nordstrom
Rib Organic Cotton & Merino Wool Sweater

Wear with everything from jeans to skirts.

Oversized Stripe Top
H&M
Oversized Top

Love the wide stripes.

Sails Beach Stripe Cover-Up Tunic
Sea Level
Sails Beach Stripe Cover-Up Tunic

A warm-weather closet staple.

Jessica Skye 30 Striped Pieces to Buy Now and Wear Forever Stripe Button Down Shirt London British Outfit Idea

(Image credit: @_jessicaskye)

Stripe Patch Pocket Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Stripe Patch Pocket Oversize Poplin Button-Up Shirt

This will be worn on heavy rotation.

Stripe Cotton & Cashmere Sweater
Nordstrom
Stripe Cotton and Cashmere Sweater

The collar!

Tessa Stripe Wool & Cotton Quarter-Zip Pullover
Rails
Tessa Stripe Wool & Cotton Quarter-Zip Pullover

How is this under $150?

