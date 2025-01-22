9 J.Crew Basics I Bought Immediately After Seeing These Elegant Outfits

As someone with expensive taste, it's the elegant outfits that inspire me the most. And sure, based on the S/S 25 runways, we're leaning more toward maximalism, but that certainly doesn't mean that elegance in fashion is dead—and it never will be. I'm reminded of this every time I scroll through my Instagram feed (which always features a bevy of stylish people).

I've been taking stock of my basics as of late, and the first place I'll be placing an order is J.Crew—in part, because of eight elegant outfits I recently came across that each feature a standout basic that J.Crew just happens to stock. As you'll see, some of the basics I'm shopping are trendier than others, but a great wardrobe is all about balance. And I think we can all agree that a great wardrobe is also one that's filled with elevated, affordable basics. Keep scrolling to shop the J.Crew ones that I think are elite.

White Jeans

If you ask me, white jeans are for year-round wear, and this outfit really inspired me to order a fresh pair. Luckily, J.Crew has plenty of them to choose from.

Influencer wearing a fur coat and white jeans

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Shop the Basic

J.Crew, High-Rise Slim-Wide Jeans in 1996 Semi-Stretch
J.Crew
High-Rise Slim-Wide Jeans in 1996 Semi-Stretch in White Denim

New High-Rise Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch
J.Crew
New High-Rise Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch in White Denim

Suede Belt

Specifically, I want a new brown suede belt to wear with an all-black outfit. Look how ridiculously chic this particular outfit is.

Influencer wearing a brown suede blazer and black jeans

(Image credit: @cassdimicco)

Shop the Basic

Suede Roller-Buckle Belt
J.Crew
Suede Roller-Buckle Belt in Cocoa Berry

Thin Suede Belt
J.Crew
Thin Suede Belt in English Saddle

Denim Button-Down

I have a hunch that denim button-downs are going to overthrow the white button-down in 2025, and I'm preparing my wardrobe for it.

Influencer wearing a camel coat and Canadian tuxedo

(Image credit: @sasha.mei)

Shop the Basic

Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Storm Wash
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Storm Wash

Wren Slim Western Chambray Shirt in Villere Wash
J.Crew
Wren Slim Western Chambray Shirt in Villere Wash

Neck Tie

Some would argue that a neck tie is far more of a trend than a basic, but ties have been a menswear basic for as long as anyone can remember, so doesn't that make it a basic no matter who's wearing it?

Influencer wearing a tie and trench coat

(Image credit: @angelafink)

Shop the Basic

English Silk Tie in Diagonal Stripe
J.Crew
English Silk Tie in Diagonal Stripe in Wine Navy

American Wool Tie
J.Crew
American Wool Tie in Charcoal

Black Long-Sleeve Tee

A long-sleeve black tee is one of the easiest items to layer and dress up or down. Bonus points if it's fitted like this one.

Influencer wearing a black tee and jeans

(Image credit: @tylynnnguyen)

Shop the Basic

Perfect-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt in Black

Pointelle Long-Sleeve T-Shirt
J.Crew
Pointelle Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Black

Miniskirt

Unlike other skirt styles, I find that miniskirts look good with every single type of shoe. Plus, as someone on the petite side, short is the most flattering length in my opinion.

Influencer wearing a camel outfit with knee boots

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop the Basic

Belted Mini Skirt in Duchesse Satin
J.Crew
Belted Mini Skirt in Duchesse Satin

Collection Cashmere Cable-Knit Mini Skirt
J.Crew
Collection Cashmere Cable-Knit Mini Skirt

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

V-neck sweaters are still one of the biggest basics trends of the season, and I think I need another one now.

Influencer wearing a brown sweater and leather skirt

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

Shop the Basic

Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater in Heather Ash

Cashmere Shrunken V-Neck Sweater
J.Crew
Cashmere Shrunken V-Neck Sweater in Hthr Chocolate

Trench Coat

We talk about trench coats a lot in fashion, and that's because they're one of the most timeless, elegant basics there is. Styling one with a pair of long shorts and a T-shirt is an outfit combination I will be copying come spring.

Influencer wearing

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Shop the Basic

New Icon Trench
J.Crew
New Icon Trench in Vintage Khaki

Cropped Icon Trench Coat
J.Crew
Cropped Icon Trench Coat in Honey Brown

Classic Black Trousers

I wear jeans a lot, and I'm planning on mixing things up a bit more this year. First step: Ordering a pair of classic black trousers from J.Crew

Influencer wearing an all-black outfit in NYC

(Image credit: @champagnemani)

Shop the Basic

Essential Pant in City Crepe
J.Crew
Essential Pant in City Crepe in Black

High-Rise Portia Pant in Italian Bi-Stretch Wool Blend
J.Crew
High-Rise Portia Pant in Italian Bi-Stretch Wool Blend in Black

