9 J.Crew Basics I Bought Immediately After Seeing These Elegant Outfits

As someone with expensive taste, it's the elegant outfits that inspire me the most. And sure, based on the S/S 25 runways, we're leaning more toward maximalism, but that certainly doesn't mean that elegance in fashion is dead—and it never will be. I'm reminded of this every time I scroll through my Instagram feed (which always features a bevy of stylish people).

I've been taking stock of my basics as of late, and the first place I'll be placing an order is J.Crew—in part, because of eight elegant outfits I recently came across that each feature a standout basic that J.Crew just happens to stock. As you'll see, some of the basics I'm shopping are trendier than others, but a great wardrobe is all about balance. And I think we can all agree that a great wardrobe is also one that's filled with elevated, affordable basics. Keep scrolling to shop the J.Crew ones that I think are elite.

White Jeans

If you ask me, white jeans are for year-round wear, and this outfit really inspired me to order a fresh pair. Luckily, J.Crew has plenty of them to choose from.

J.Crew High-Rise Slim-Wide Jeans in 1996 Semi-Stretch in White Denim $148 $120 SHOP NOW

J.Crew New High-Rise Denim Trouser in 1996 Semi-Stretch in White Denim $158 SHOP NOW

Suede Belt

Specifically, I want a new brown suede belt to wear with an all-black outfit. Look how ridiculously chic this particular outfit is.

J.Crew Suede Roller-Buckle Belt in Cocoa Berry $80 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Thin Suede Belt in English Saddle $60 SHOP NOW

Denim Button-Down

I have a hunch that denim button-downs are going to overthrow the white button-down in 2025, and I'm preparing my wardrobe for it.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Chambray Shirt in Storm Wash $98 $83 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Wren Slim Western Chambray Shirt in Villere Wash $98 $65 SHOP NOW

Neck Tie

Some would argue that a neck tie is far more of a trend than a basic, but ties have been a menswear basic for as long as anyone can remember, so doesn't that make it a basic no matter who's wearing it?

J.Crew English Silk Tie in Diagonal Stripe in Wine Navy $70 SHOP NOW

J.Crew American Wool Tie in Charcoal $60 SHOP NOW

Black Long-Sleeve Tee

A long-sleeve black tee is one of the easiest items to layer and dress up or down. Bonus points if it's fitted like this one.

J.Crew Perfect-Fit Long-Sleeve Crewneck T-Shirt in Black $40 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Pointelle Long-Sleeve T-Shirt in Black $60 $50 SHOP NOW

Miniskirt

Unlike other skirt styles, I find that miniskirts look good with every single type of shoe. Plus, as someone on the petite side, short is the most flattering length in my opinion.

J.Crew Belted Mini Skirt in Duchesse Satin $90 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Collection Cashmere Cable-Knit Mini Skirt $198 $135 SHOP NOW

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

V-neck sweaters are still one of the biggest basics trends of the season, and I think I need another one now.

J.Crew Cashmere Relaxed V-Neck Sweater in Heather Ash $158 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cashmere Shrunken V-Neck Sweater in Hthr Chocolate $128 $100 SHOP NOW

Trench Coat

We talk about trench coats a lot in fashion, and that's because they're one of the most timeless, elegant basics there is. Styling one with a pair of long shorts and a T-shirt is an outfit combination I will be copying come spring.

J.Crew New Icon Trench in Vintage Khaki $348 $280 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Cropped Icon Trench Coat in Honey Brown $298 $180 SHOP NOW

Classic Black Trousers

I wear jeans a lot, and I'm planning on mixing things up a bit more this year. First step: Ordering a pair of classic black trousers from J.Crew

J.Crew Essential Pant in City Crepe in Black $158 $65 SHOP NOW