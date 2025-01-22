9 J.Crew Basics I Bought Immediately After Seeing These Elegant Outfits
As someone with expensive taste, it's the elegant outfits that inspire me the most. And sure, based on the S/S 25 runways, we're leaning more toward maximalism, but that certainly doesn't mean that elegance in fashion is dead—and it never will be. I'm reminded of this every time I scroll through my Instagram feed (which always features a bevy of stylish people).
I've been taking stock of my basics as of late, and the first place I'll be placing an order is J.Crew—in part, because of eight elegant outfits I recently came across that each feature a standout basic that J.Crew just happens to stock. As you'll see, some of the basics I'm shopping are trendier than others, but a great wardrobe is all about balance. And I think we can all agree that a great wardrobe is also one that's filled with elevated, affordable basics. Keep scrolling to shop the J.Crew ones that I think are elite.
White Jeans
If you ask me, white jeans are for year-round wear, and this outfit really inspired me to order a fresh pair. Luckily, J.Crew has plenty of them to choose from.
Shop the Basic
Suede Belt
Specifically, I want a new brown suede belt to wear with an all-black outfit. Look how ridiculously chic this particular outfit is.
Shop the Basic
Denim Button-Down
I have a hunch that denim button-downs are going to overthrow the white button-down in 2025, and I'm preparing my wardrobe for it.
Shop the Basic
Neck Tie
Some would argue that a neck tie is far more of a trend than a basic, but ties have been a menswear basic for as long as anyone can remember, so doesn't that make it a basic no matter who's wearing it?
Shop the Basic
Black Long-Sleeve Tee
A long-sleeve black tee is one of the easiest items to layer and dress up or down. Bonus points if it's fitted like this one.
Shop the Basic
Miniskirt
Unlike other skirt styles, I find that miniskirts look good with every single type of shoe. Plus, as someone on the petite side, short is the most flattering length in my opinion.
Shop the Basic
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
V-neck sweaters are still one of the biggest basics trends of the season, and I think I need another one now.
Shop the Basic
Trench Coat
We talk about trench coats a lot in fashion, and that's because they're one of the most timeless, elegant basics there is. Styling one with a pair of long shorts and a T-shirt is an outfit combination I will be copying come spring.
Shop the Basic
Classic Black Trousers
I wear jeans a lot, and I'm planning on mixing things up a bit more this year. First step: Ordering a pair of classic black trousers from J.Crew
Shop the Basic
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
