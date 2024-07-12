Daisy Edgar-Jones Just Wore Summer's Prettiest Bridal Trend on the Red Carpet
A little shameless plug: Have you seen Who What Wear's brand-new exclusive cover story with Daisy Edgar-Jones? We dressed her up in Gucci, Maison Margiela, Bulgari, and Tom Ford, among other brands, and the resulting images are fashion with a capital F. Oh, and don't forget to take a look at our viral TikTok interview with Edgar-Jones. Now that I've gotten that out of the way, let's return to this story's subject—Edgar-Jones's newest red carpet look.
Attending the Los Angeles premiere of her new film, Twisters, Edgar-Jones went for a bridal vibe with her white Gucci halter gown. Although it looks fantastic from any angle, the dress really shone when Edgar-Jones turned around and revealed the low-cut back. Backless dresses are a major wedding dress trend right now, so expect to see plenty more fashionable brides wear it this summer. Scroll down to see Daisy Edgar-Jones's newest red carpet outfit and shop similar dresses for yourself.
On Daisy Edgar-Jones: Gucci dress; Tiffany & Co. x Elsa Peretti earrings, bangle, and ring
Shop Backless White Dresses
