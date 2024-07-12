Emma Corrin Is Already Wearing Fall's #1 Shoe Trend
We may be in the thick of summer, but fashion is always thinking two steps ahead. The fall/winter 2024 shows that were presented back in February and March offered a sneak peek into what we can expect come September. In the shoe category, one style is set to reign supreme: biker boots. They were seen on the runway at Hermès, Coach, Miu Miu, and Loewe, all but guaranteeing the trend will pop off this fall.
Emma Corrin, for one, is on board. Photographed in London today, Corrin wore Miu Miu from head-to-toe, including the brand's Buckle-Detail Leather Boots ($2550). It's certainly an unexpected shoe choice for mid-July, but Corrin pulled it off with aplomb. Scroll down to see Emma Corrin's newest outfit and shop biker boots before they surge in popularity this fall.
On Emma Corrin: Miu Miu dress and Buckle-Detail Leather Boots ($2550); Cartier jewelry
Shop Biker Boots
These stylish boots are part of Nordstrom's highly anticipated Anniversary Sale.
These look way more expensive than they really are.
In case you're looking for a designer splurge, I highly recommend this pair by Isabel Marant.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.