Emma Corrin Is Already Wearing Fall's #1 Shoe Trend

We may be in the thick of summer, but fashion is always thinking two steps ahead. The fall/winter 2024 shows that were presented back in February and March offered a sneak peek into what we can expect come September. In the shoe category, one style is set to reign supreme: biker boots. They were seen on the runway at Hermès, Coach, Miu Miu, and Loewe, all but guaranteeing the trend will pop off this fall.

Emma Corrin, for one, is on board. Photographed in London today, Corrin wore Miu Miu from head-to-toe, including the brand's Buckle-Detail Leather Boots ($2550). It's certainly an unexpected shoe choice for mid-July, but Corrin pulled it off with aplomb. Scroll down to see Emma Corrin's newest outfit and shop biker boots before they surge in popularity this fall.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Emma Corrin: Miu Miu dress and Buckle-Detail Leather Boots ($2550); Cartier jewelry

Shop Biker Boots

Miu Miu Buckle-Detail Leather Boots $2550 SHOP NOW Emma Corrin's exact boots are so dang cool.

Reformation Francesca Moto Boots $498 SHOP NOW Don't sleep on Reformation's excellent shoe selection.

ACNE STUDIOS Embellished Crinkled-Leather Knee Boots $1300 SHOP NOW Acne Studios always has the best moto boots.

Urban Outfitters Black Leather Motocross Harness Boots $119 SHOP NOW These look way more expensive than they really are.

Isabel Marant Bottines Antya $1090 SHOP NOW In case you're looking for a designer splurge, I highly recommend this pair by Isabel Marant.

We The Free We the Free Dusty Buckle Boots $428 SHOP NOW The more buckles, the better.