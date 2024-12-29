Every Cool Fashion Person I Know Is Buying These 7 Things for 2025
With 2025 around the corner, the editors at Who What Wear are naturally thinking about what to shop for next year. We have already narrowed in on some of the key trends from the spring/summer 2025 runways and have predictions about where the fashion industry is headed overall, so we have a strong sense of what to expect in the coming month. However, I wanted to further investigate what people are buying for 2025.
I looked to the runway to see which specific items are resonating most with the fashion set based on what they are currently adding to their wardrobes. Some of these pieces are already in heavy rotation in 2024—such as pillbox hats, which are an accessory trend that only seems to be growing. In terms of bags, modern heirloom designs are replacing fleeting styles. This isn't to say that all of the 2025 buys are recycled from last year. Fresh pieces such as modern peep-toe heels, thick optical glasses, and powder-pink pieces are paving the way for what great style will look like next year. Ahead, see the cool fashion items to buy for 2025.
Reinvented Peep-Toe Heels
Peep-toe heels are about as classic as you can get when it comes to shoes. For 2025, however, we are seeing the style reimagined in fresh ways. Instead of the traditional cutout, designers are including it in new ways, whether off-center or oblong. The shoes were endorsed on the spring/summer 2025 runways at Khaite, Tory Burch, Alaïa, and Miu Miu to name a few, and it's one of the footwear trends our editors are most excited about for 2025.
Powder-Pink Pieces
We often try to predict the new color trend poised to take over for the upcoming season, but for spring/summer 2025, it wasn't up for debate. Powder pink was the most dominant shade of the season. This comes at a time when softer, more romantic style is coming back in a major way. The downtown set—whose wardrobes are typically neutral focused—is already chatting about the new color trend, so expect to see it in wardrobes across the style spectrum.
Optical Glasses
Saint Laurent's runway show made the case for "soft power" dressing—a trend already setting the tone for 2025 style. The French fashion house presented a strong collection of looks styled with oversize tailored suiting worn with ties, thick-rimmed glasses, and big leather aviator jackets thrown on top. The look has since been spotted off the runway on celebrities such as Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. While each of the items from the signature look will make an impact on dressing in 2025, I expect the thick-rimmed optical glasses to be the cult buy.
Modern Heirloom Bags
In recent seasons, we have seen a rising interest in pieces that go beyond trends. In Who What Wear's annual luxury report, we observed that timeless investment items with the makings of modern heritage pieces are on the rise. That momentum isn't slowing down for 2025 as fashion insiders consider which bags to purchase. Modern-day classics such as The Row's Margaux bag and Bottega Veneta's Andiamo bag remain some of the most in-demand styles. Each brand has decided to turn these into bag families by introducing new shapes and textile offerings, fueling their continued rise in popularity and cementing their status as modern heirloom pieces.
Romantic Slips
With the return of sweet style on the spring/summer 2025 runways, designers are already ushering in a more romantic dressing sensibility. Powder pink, of course, fits into this, but I am also seeing the comeback of lace slips and floral chiffon dresses. It's an undeniable shift that will influence fashion in 2025, and it has already impacted how people are dressing now.
Maximal Outerwear
On the runways, we've seen the return of opulent, maximalist style. While pared-back minimalism won't be fading away entirely, designers are calling for the return of dressing with personality and making a statement. While there are many ways I expect to see this play out, high-impact outerwear is already entering wardrobes of fashion's best dressers—whether designed with metallic jacquard or ornate beading.
Pillbox Hats, Cont.
This was certainly the year of the hat, as unexpected nostalgic 1960s pillbox styles became a mainstay of the fashion set. While the accessory was a hallmark of the fashion set's wardrobe in 2024, it appears that the piece will be adopted by even more in 2025. The hat was on the spring/summer 2025 runways at brands such as Chloé, and the market for the styles continues to grow beyond traditional milliners.
