With Christmas just around the corner, I've long been thinking not only about the gifts that I’ll be buying for my family and friends, but also the presents that I'll be putting on my own list that loved ones have started to ask for. And now that Black Friday weekend is officially here, there’s no better time to start ticking things off the to-do list and buying these presents at a discount. There’s an art to buying gifts for the people you love. But whether you're buying for someone who prefers practicality or indulgence, I can guarantee there's no better feeling than getting ahead of the pack and snapping up these deals before they go back to full price.
But with so many products on sale this weekend (not that I’m in any way complaining, of course), it can be hard to sift through the noise and make sure that your investing in Christmas presents this special to you will actually want. Well, never fear, because that’s where I come in. As someone who shops for a living, I decided to go on a hunt for the best Black Friday Christmas gifts so that you don’t have to. And there’s something to suit every personal taste, lifestyle, and most importantly, budget this season.
Whether you’re looking for presents to ask for (consider this my official Christmas list, family and friends!) or need ideas for your loved ones, I’ve got you covered. Keep scrolling to shop the best Christmas gifts in the 2026 Black Friday sale.
Shop the Best Black Friday Christmas Gifts
demellier london
The Stockholm Tote
A sleek tote from DeMellier that they'll love forever. (Just be sure to use code BF20 at checkout!)
Black Friday is an annual shopping event when brands and retailers offer discounts across fashion, beauty, homeware, technology and more. Originating in the United States, it takes place the day after Thanksgiving and has become one of the biggest shopping events of the year in the UK. Today, Black Friday sales often begin weeks before the official date, giving shoppers the opportunity to find deals on everything from wardrobe staples to Christmas gifts.
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When Is Black Friday 2026?
Black Friday 2026 falls on Friday, 27 November. However, many brands launch their Black Friday sales in the weeks leading up to the date, with some offers available throughout November. The Black Friday shopping period typically continues over the weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November.
When do Black Friday sales start in 2026?
Black Friday sales in 2026 are expected to begin at different times depending on the brand or retailer. Whilst Black Friday itself takes place on Friday, 27 November, many brands launch early offers in the weeks beforehand. Check back regularly for the latest Black Friday deals from your favourite fashion and beauty retailers.
When Do Black Friday Sales End in 2026?
There is no official end date for Black Friday sales. Many retailers extend their offers throughout the Black Friday weekend and into Cyber Monday on Monday, 30 November 2026, whilst others may end their promotions earlier or continue discounting into December. Always check individual retailers for confirmed sale dates and terms.
Which Brands Are Taking Part in Black Friday 2026?
From designer handbags to jewellery and beauty favourites, plenty of brands are offering discounts for Black Friday 2026. This year, you can shop deals from brands including DeMellier, Missoma, Dyson and Elemis, with offers across selected styles and collections. We might even have a few exclusive discounts up our sleeves for you, too! We've rounded up the sales worth knowing about to help you find the best fashion and beauty deals.
What Should I Buy During the Black Friday Sales?
Black Friday is a good opportunity to invest in fashion and beauty pieces you've had your eye on, replenish everyday essentials or get ahead with Christmas shopping. Look out for discounts on winter coats, boots, cashmere, bags, skincare, makeup and fragrance. Before buying, compare prices and check the terms of each offer to make sure you're getting a worthwhile deal.
Are Black Friday Deals Worth It?
Black Friday can be a useful time to shop for fashion and beauty at reduced prices, but not every offer represents the best value. If there's a particular item you've been considering, check its price before the sale begins and compare offers across retailers. Shopping with a wish list in mind can also help you prioritise pieces you'll genuinely wear or use. Our recommendations are selected by our editors who weigh up all the options for you, so you can trust their selections are, in their opinion, worth it.
Where Can I Find the Best Black Friday Fashion and Beauty Deals?
For the best Black Friday fashion and beauty deals, start with the brands and retailers you already love, then compare prices across different stockists. Who What Wear UK will be rounding up standout discounts, editor-approved buys and the fashion and beauty pieces worth shopping. Check our latest Black Friday coverage for updates on the best deals.
When Is Black Friday 2027?
Black Friday 2027 falls on Friday, 26 November. The annual shopping event takes place on the Friday after U.S. Thanksgiving, so its date changes each year. Many retailers are likely to launch deals ahead of the official date, with Cyber Monday following on Monday, 29 November 2027.
What Is Cyber Monday?
Cyber Monday is an annual shopping event that takes place on the Monday after Black Friday weekend. Originating in the United States, it was created to encourage online shopping and has since become a major retail event in the UK, with discounts across fashion, beauty, technology, homeware and more. Many retailers now treat Black Friday and Cyber Monday as part of one extended sale period.
As WWW UK’s junior writer, Brittany focuses on creating compelling fashion, shopping and beauty content for site, and works closely with the Managing Editor on recurring columns and franchises. She has a passion for all things fashion, beauty and lifestyle related, but is particularly fond of fragrance, with a personal collection to rival any beauty editor's!
Prior to Who What Wear, Brittany worked as the Shopping Assistant at Reach Plc and across a number of publications, including OK!, Notebook, S Mag and The Mirror. In this role, she was responsible for creating on-site beauty and fashion content, compiling shopping grids and filming and editing weekly video content for the brand’s social media account.