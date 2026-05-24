Italian Women are the Chicest Dressers Around—17 Items They'd Choose from Zara's Latest Drop

As soon as summer hits, one holiday destination always springs to my mind: Italy. If the country's rich history, breathtaking scenery, and delectable culinary delights don’t do it for you, the fashion will. In my humble opinion, no one looks quite as polished as the Italian girls; from the Sciuraladies in their cashmere T-shirts and vintage brooches nattering over an aperitif, to the working women hurrying through Milan’s Galleria Vittoria or grabbing a quick bite to eat in Rome’s Testaccio Market. For those looking to switch off for a week, lounging in the balmy Amalfi Coast sun is a fun proposition, but so is people watching for unmatched Italian style.
As Italy has been my family’s go-to vacation spot for decades, I’ve watched the women in awe for quite some time. Unlike the quiet ease of the French girls, Italian's are far more vibrant, with confident, extroverted energy. Whether playing with patterns or layering structured silhouettes, their glamorous essence is always felt, and there is one brand I feel always provides me with the same sophisticated style: Zara.
A treasure trove of expensive-looking high-street buys, Zara always hits the nail on the head when it comes to recreating Italian style. Think loose jumpsuits or fitted two-piece sets, bold colour palettes, and fun prints; and right now, Zara’s new-in offering feels like a look inside the capsule wardrobes of chic Italian women from coast to coast. After scrolling through dozens of pages to do the hard work for you, I’ve collated the very best finds that get the Euro stamp of approval. Scroll down to shop.
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Shop the Best Zara Pieces Perfect for a Italian Dresser
ZARA
Combined Linen Blend Midi Dress
The linen-blend will keep you cool on summers warmest days.
ZARA
Double-Layer Braided Strap Jumpsuit
A jumpsuit will do all the hard work for you come summer.
ZARA
Mini Flare Trousers With Ruffles
The only way to strut the palazzo's of Milan. Shop the matching Peplum Jacket (£56).