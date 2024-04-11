From Bella Hadid to Vogue Staffers—These Are the 10 Insider-Approved Vintage Stores in NYC

Bella Hadid's terrycloth track pants. Vogue's Liana Satenstein and her printed Roberto Cavalli blouses. '90s-era Alaïa suiting in mint condition. The best vintage and archival fashion has always remained illusive, wrapped in a world of mystique and hidden behind a lot of lock and key. But in the internet era, where online vintage sellers are utilizing the algorithms on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, the most sought-after pre-loved pieces—and the knowledge of where to find them—has never been more democratized than it is now.

One such destination for vintage sourcing has always been New York. Ask any vintage expert and they'll confirm that the city is home to some of the most varied assortment, from narrow edits of '90s luxury to authentic military-issue finds and pretty much everything in between that you could want. And while everyone insists that their favorite vintage boutique in NYC is the best one, there are a number of outposts that we can say are definitively on top. Whether it's the SoHo showroom whose appointments you need to be on a months-long waiting list for or Bella Hadid's secret source for vintage tees, ahead discover the 10 boutiques we're naming as the best in the city and what sets each of them apart.

A scroll through the Instagram page of Treasures of NYC is what I imagine walking through Carrie Bradshaw's closet would be like. In other words, overflowing with beaded Fendi baguettes and Y2K-era Dior pumps. Founded in 2017 by a pair of young New Yorkers, Treasures was born out of a desire for vintage that was decidedly un-stuffy. Once the city started to open again post-pandemic, the owners came up with the concept of the "Clubhouse" which is a by-appointment-only showroom in SoHo that gives customers a chance to shop the collection in-person.

Location: SoHo

Hours: By appointment only

If you've ever looked at a celebrity wearing a vintage outfit and wondered where they bought it, chances are high that the answer is What Goes Around Comes Around. The bicoastal boutique with outposts in Beverly Hills and SoHo is somewhat of an A-list destination for rare designer handbags and highly-collectible ready-to-wear and their list of regulars includes Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Rihanna, to name a few. Shopping at WGACA also comes with the security of knowing each piece is meticulously authenticated and vetted by their team who has over 30 years of experience in the world of vintage luxury.

Location: 113 Wooster Street, New York, NY 10013

Hours: Mon–Sat 11a.m.–7p.m.; Sun 12–6p.m.

Location: 351 West Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Hours: Mon–Sat 11 a.m.–7 p.m.; Sun 12–6 p.m.

Desert Vintage was founded in 1974 on the eclectic boulevard of 4th avenue in Tucson, Arizona. In July of 2012, Salima Boufelfel and Roberto Cowan took over the already established Desert Vintage, with the desire to curate an undeniably stylish and eclectic mix of true vintage items for both men and women. Desert Vintage has come to be known as a great source for one-of-a-kind, museum-worthy pieces.

Location: 34 Orchard Street, New York, NY 10002

Hours: Mon–Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

That cool girl on TikTok showing off her outfit? The girl you see sipping natural wine in the Lower East Side? The one whose closet is filled with Sandy Liang and Gimaguas? Yeah, she's shopping at Kalimera ("good morning" in Greek). Owner Alexandra Cherouvis opened her doors to the East Williamsburg space in 2021 after a career of working as a vintage buyer and admits that her customer is indeed of the "cool girl" variety, even counting Bella Hadid who has been photographed wearing a multiple items she sourced from the shop. According to Cherouvis, the selection highlights accessories that may not always be designer, but consistently boast excellent quality, such as Italian boots or handbags, and she told Who What Wear that her goal is "to provide customers with exceptional pieces that transcend fleeting trends, enduring for years to come."

Location: 99 Montrose Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11206

Hours: Mon–Sun 11 a.m.–7 p.m.

Collin James and Brandon Veloria are the duo behind the fun and irreverent boutique James Veloria. Founded in 2014, it specializes in designer finds from the 1990s and 2000s at accessible price points. The NYC boutique is in a Chinatown shopping mall but they also count a pop-up location in L.A. The racks are a rotation of subversive, avant garde designers like Jean Paul Gaultier, Comme des Garcons, Vivienne Westwood and Martin Margiela.

Location: 75 East Broadway #225 New York, NY 10002

Hours: Mon–Sun 12–7 p.m.

Lara Koleji may not be the biggest of all vintage stores in NYC, but its selection certainly packs a punch. Crisp tailoring and vintage outerwear are its strong suits with plenty of Yohji Yamamoto and Jean Paul Gautier that illustrate the very best of the early '00s comebacks—from slim sunglasses to notched-collar racing jackets—lining its racks.

Location: 70 Orchard St New York, NY 10002

Hours: Tues–Sun 12–7 p.m.

Tucked near the BQE overpass on away from the throes of Williamsburg's shopping district sits 10ft Single by Stella Dallas, a relatively unassuming outpost that you might otherwise overlook for some of Brooklyn's more extroverted vintage curations. But perhaps that's what the owners, who source and curate everything by hand, would want, lest the boutique where Bella Hadid notoriously shops lose its sense of intimacy. The main specialties here are denim, vintage tees, and vintage military items that are all delightfully well-priced.

Location: 285 N 6th St , Brooklyn, New York 11211

Hours: Mon–Sun 12-7 p.m.

There's power in numbers, and shopping at Seven Wonders Collective is one way to maximize your chances of making an epic secondhand score. Rather than having a single owner to curate everything, the boutique is home to a number of sellers who operate within the space. While that sounds like it would make for aesthetic chaos, the store as a whole just somehow works. With three locations across Brooklyn and the Lower East Side, the edits include major designers like Fendi and Burberry as well as retired brands like Gunne Sax, Young Edwardian, and Beverly Page.

Location: 203 Grand Street, Brooklyn, NY 11211; 37 Norman Avenue, Brooklyn, NY 11222; 319 Grand Street, New York, NY 10002

Hours: Mon–Fri 12–7 p.m.; Sat–Sun 11 a.m.–8 p.m.

Ending Soon founders Houman Farahmand and Arsène Barski flit all around the world to procure their one-of-a-kind collection of vintage for their Lower East Side boutique. Focused on timeless designs by Giorgio Armani, Jil Sander, Céline, and more, each piece is hand-selected for their fabric, construction, quality, and longevity with a unisex-forward merchandising strategy and emphasis on beautiful wardrobe essentials.

Location: 254 Broome Street, New York, NY 10002

Hours: Wed–Sun 1 p.m.–7 p.m.

What started as a little vintage booth all the way in Perth, Australia is now one of Brooklyn's most beloved secondhand standbys. With three locations around the Williamsburg and Greenpoint neighborhoods, Awoke Vintage is where you'll want to head for raw denim (they carry sizes 22-46) and a selection that that includes $5 and $10 bins (their motto is having "a little something for everyone"). It's the perfect entry point for anyone who's new to secondhand shopping and might not know what to look for because half the fun is flipping through the racks here—you truly never know what you'll find.

Location: 132 N 5th St, Brooklyn, NY 11249; 16 Bedford Av, Brooklyn, NY 11222; 107 Franklin St, Brooklyn, NY 11222

Hours: Mon–Sun 10 a.m.–9 p.m.

