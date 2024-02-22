It's True—I Really Did Find the 5 Best Nordstrom Items for Spring

By Eliza Huber
published

@elizagracehuber wearing a white button-down shirt and Levi's jeans with a brown bag and gold earrings.

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Even if it weren't part of my job, my screen time designated to scrolling through Nordstrom would be alarming at best. I can't know for sure, and it changes all the time, but I'd estimate that at least five hours per week are spent devouring whatever's just dropped on the retailer's ever-evolving website. All that's to say that at any given time, I usually have a pretty good handle on what new arrivals are great, good, and just okay. And since my latest sweep—which spanned every brand, from Prada to Levi's, and every category, from everyday basics to runway footwear—resulted in a short but very sweet selection of items that err far more on the great side than even the good one, I felt it was only right for me to share my findings. After all, I don't spend all of that time on Nordstrom.com shopping just for myself.

Of the thousands of items I sorted through on this particular spring-focused online-shopping excursion, five in particular struck me as the best in the bunch. Of the five, the priciest one is still under $400 and the most affordable just $59. So no, you won't have to break the bank in order to secure one of an unofficial Nordstrom expert's top five items of the season. See for yourself which pieces made the cut by scrolling through the list below. Maybe, just maybe, you'll find them as impressive and buy-worthy as I did.

Levi's 501 Jeans

501® Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501 Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

In my experience, 501s sell out on Nordstrom faster than any other product. By the time even I find a freshly dropped pair, sometimes the sizes are already dwindling. So the fact that so many are still available in this light, vintage-inspired wash with distressing at the knees is nothing short of a miracle in my book.

Mango Double-Breasted Blazer

Double Breasted Suit Blazer
Mango
Double Breasted Suit Blazer

I've been ogling this super-fitted Mango blazer from the brand's high-end Selection line for a while now. To me, it's the perfect blazer shape for any and all occasions, from the office to a night out.

Tory Burch Pierced Mules

Pierced Mule
Tory Burch
Pierced Mule

I thought these viral Tory Burch pierced mules would never come back in stock, especially in green, so now that they have, and right in time for spring no less, I won't be hesitating to snag a pair for myself, especially considering how comfortable my co-workers who own them say they are.

Vince Henley Sweater

Cotton Blend Rib Henley Sweater
Vince
Cotton Blend Rib Henley Sweater

I'm always on the lookout for easy-to-style, elevated basics, so it should come as no surprise that this white, ribbed henley from Vince is making it to my top five.

Open Edit Midi Skirt

Suited Midi Column Skirt
Open Edit
Suited Midi Column Skirt

This skirt has been selling like crazy, probably because of the way it perfectly fits into the viral office siren aesthetic that TikTok's obsessed with at the moment.

Shop more spring items at Nordstrom:

Sleeveless Wool & Cashmere Blend Sweater
Vince
Sleeveless Wool & Cashmere Blend Sweater

I can't get over how good this color would look with dark gray.

Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Treasure & Bond
Oversize Cotton Button-Up Shirt

A white poplin shirt is a warm-weather must.

Modellerie Satin Mule
Prada
Modellerie Satin Mule

These are truly taking over my Instagram feed right now. The more I see them, the more I need a pair.

Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
Topshop
Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

The color of this bomber jacket would look very chic with the above green Vince vest, don't you think?

Satin Maxi Skirt
Róhe
Satin Maxi Skirt

A skirt this chic works for every occasion.

The Ovals Sunglasses
TOTEME
The Ovals Sunglasses

Say yes to these Jackie O. Toteme glasses.

Polo Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Polo Sweater

The styling possibilities are endless with this polo-neck sweater.

Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings
Open Edit
Polished Teardrop Stud Earrings

These have been selling like hotcakes.

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

I'm buying not one but five of these. Sorry about it.

Medium Manhattan Shoulder Tote
Saint Laurent
Medium Manhattan Shoulder Tote

Saint Laurent's Manhattan bag is the definition of timeless elegance.

Mora Three-Quarter Sleeve Cashmere Sweater
Loulou Studio
Mora Three-Quarter Sleeve Cashmere Sweater

I really want this Loulou Studio knit in black, but I'm trying to venture outside of my comfort zone this spring, so pink it is.

501® Original High Waist Straight Leg Jeans
Levi's
501 Original High Waist Straight Leg Jeans

More 501s, please!

Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flat
Jeffrey Campbell
Stunz Perforated Mary Jane Flat

I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Invest in water shoes now before they're all sold out come spring and summer.

Wool Trench Coat
Frame
Wool Trench Coat

This just might be the best trench coat I've ever seen. And no, I'm not exaggerating.

Large Headband
Alexandre de Paris
Large Headband

Bad hair days just call for a chic Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy–inspired headband.

Smooth Edit Strappy Midi Slipdress
Open Edit
Smooth Edit Strappy Midi Slipdress

This $70 LBD is giving serious '90s Alaïa vibes.

Carson Blazer
Staud
Carson Blazer

I think about this vintage Christian Dior–esque blazer from Staud a lot.

Dusk Stretch Organic Cotton Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Stretch Organic Cotton Knit Top

If you're bored of standard-issue tanks, try this one instead. It's very luxurious looking.

Mid Rise Denim Maxi Skirt
Madewell
Mid Rise Denim Maxi Skirt

Just throw this skirt on with a belt, a tucked-in button-down shirt, and some kitten heels or stiletto boots.

Selma Pointed Toe Pump
aeyde
Selma Pointed Toe Pump

When I talk about elegant footwear, I'm referencing these. Just so you know.

Three-Quarter Sleeve Cardigan
Caslon
Three-Quarter Sleeve Cardigan

I'm a sucker for an easy and cheap cardigan. They go with everything and truly never disappoint.

The Sophie Ring
Lié Studio
The Sophie Ring

A work of art.

Ally Knit Tank
Rails
Ally Knit Tank

Just another nice tank to buy if you're not the biggest fan of ribbed racer-backs.

Center Seam Leggings
& Other Stories
Center Seam Leggings

It's true—cigarette pants and other skinnier trouser styles are on their way back into fashion's good graces.

Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat
Rails
Lucien Cotton & Linen Short Trench Coat

Top any boring jeans-and-tee look with this cropped trench, and it'll revitalize the entire ensemble.

Mini Eleanor Leather Satchel
Tory Burch
Mini Eleanor Leather Satchel

She's a lady.

Polo Rib Cotton Blend Sweater Dress
Treasure & Bond
Polo Rib Cotton Blend Sweater Dress

You'll never regret buying a versatile and effortless dress like this one.

