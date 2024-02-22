It's True—I Really Did Find the 5 Best Nordstrom Items for Spring

Even if it weren't part of my job, my screen time designated to scrolling through Nordstrom would be alarming at best. I can't know for sure, and it changes all the time, but I'd estimate that at least five hours per week are spent devouring whatever's just dropped on the retailer's ever-evolving website. All that's to say that at any given time, I usually have a pretty good handle on what new arrivals are great, good, and just okay. And since my latest sweep—which spanned every brand, from Prada to Levi's, and every category, from everyday basics to runway footwear—resulted in a short but very sweet selection of items that err far more on the great side than even the good one, I felt it was only right for me to share my findings. After all, I don't spend all of that time on Nordstrom.com shopping just for myself.

Of the thousands of items I sorted through on this particular spring-focused online-shopping excursion, five in particular struck me as the best in the bunch. Of the five, the priciest one is still under $400 and the most affordable just $59. So no, you won't have to break the bank in order to secure one of an unofficial Nordstrom expert's top five items of the season. See for yourself which pieces made the cut by scrolling through the list below. Maybe, just maybe, you'll find them as impressive and buy-worthy as I did.

Levi's 501 Jeans

Levi's 501 Ripped High Waist Straight Leg Jeans $108 SHOP NOW In my experience, 501s sell out on Nordstrom faster than any other product. By the time even I find a freshly dropped pair, sometimes the sizes are already dwindling. So the fact that so many are still available in this light, vintage-inspired wash with distressing at the knees is nothing short of a miracle in my book.

Mango Double-Breasted Blazer

Mango Double Breasted Suit Blazer $200 SHOP NOW I've been ogling this super-fitted Mango blazer from the brand's high-end Selection line for a while now. To me, it's the perfect blazer shape for any and all occasions, from the office to a night out.

Tory Burch Pierced Mules

Tory Burch Pierced Mule $398 SHOP NOW I thought these viral Tory Burch pierced mules would never come back in stock, especially in green, so now that they have, and right in time for spring no less, I won't be hesitating to snag a pair for myself, especially considering how comfortable my co-workers who own them say they are.

Vince Henley Sweater

Vince Cotton Blend Rib Henley Sweater $165 SHOP NOW I'm always on the lookout for easy-to-style, elevated basics, so it should come as no surprise that this white, ribbed henley from Vince is making it to my top five.

Open Edit Midi Skirt

Open Edit Suited Midi Column Skirt $59 SHOP NOW This skirt has been selling like crazy, probably because of the way it perfectly fits into the viral office siren aesthetic that TikTok's obsessed with at the moment.

