It's True—I Really Did Find the 5 Best Nordstrom Items for Spring
Even if it weren't part of my job, my screen time designated to scrolling through Nordstrom would be alarming at best. I can't know for sure, and it changes all the time, but I'd estimate that at least five hours per week are spent devouring whatever's just dropped on the retailer's ever-evolving website. All that's to say that at any given time, I usually have a pretty good handle on what new arrivals are great, good, and just okay. And since my latest sweep—which spanned every brand, from Prada to Levi's, and every category, from everyday basics to runway footwear—resulted in a short but very sweet selection of items that err far more on the great side than even the good one, I felt it was only right for me to share my findings. After all, I don't spend all of that time on Nordstrom.com shopping just for myself.
Of the thousands of items I sorted through on this particular spring-focused online-shopping excursion, five in particular struck me as the best in the bunch. Of the five, the priciest one is still under $400 and the most affordable just $59. So no, you won't have to break the bank in order to secure one of an unofficial Nordstrom expert's top five items of the season. See for yourself which pieces made the cut by scrolling through the list below. Maybe, just maybe, you'll find them as impressive and buy-worthy as I did.
Levi's 501 Jeans
In my experience, 501s sell out on Nordstrom faster than any other product. By the time even I find a freshly dropped pair, sometimes the sizes are already dwindling. So the fact that so many are still available in this light, vintage-inspired wash with distressing at the knees is nothing short of a miracle in my book.
Mango Double-Breasted Blazer
I've been ogling this super-fitted Mango blazer from the brand's high-end Selection line for a while now. To me, it's the perfect blazer shape for any and all occasions, from the office to a night out.
Tory Burch Pierced Mules
I thought these viral Tory Burch pierced mules would never come back in stock, especially in green, so now that they have, and right in time for spring no less, I won't be hesitating to snag a pair for myself, especially considering how comfortable my co-workers who own them say they are.
Vince Henley Sweater
I'm always on the lookout for easy-to-style, elevated basics, so it should come as no surprise that this white, ribbed henley from Vince is making it to my top five.
Open Edit Midi Skirt
This skirt has been selling like crazy, probably because of the way it perfectly fits into the viral office siren aesthetic that TikTok's obsessed with at the moment.
Shop more spring items at Nordstrom:
I can't get over how good this color would look with dark gray.
These are truly taking over my Instagram feed right now. The more I see them, the more I need a pair.
The color of this bomber jacket would look very chic with the above green Vince vest, don't you think?
I'm buying not one but five of these. Sorry about it.
Saint Laurent's Manhattan bag is the definition of timeless elegance.
I really want this Loulou Studio knit in black, but I'm trying to venture outside of my comfort zone this spring, so pink it is.
I've said it before, and I'll say it again: Invest in water shoes now before they're all sold out come spring and summer.
This just might be the best trench coat I've ever seen. And no, I'm not exaggerating.
Bad hair days just call for a chic Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy–inspired headband.
If you're bored of standard-issue tanks, try this one instead. It's very luxurious looking.
Just throw this skirt on with a belt, a tucked-in button-down shirt, and some kitten heels or stiletto boots.
When I talk about elegant footwear, I'm referencing these. Just so you know.
I'm a sucker for an easy and cheap cardigan. They go with everything and truly never disappoint.
Just another nice tank to buy if you're not the biggest fan of ribbed racer-backs.
It's true—cigarette pants and other skinnier trouser styles are on their way back into fashion's good graces.
Top any boring jeans-and-tee look with this cropped trench, and it'll revitalize the entire ensemble.
You'll never regret buying a versatile and effortless dress like this one.
Eliza Huber is a Chicago-born, New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, plus-size fashion, brand discovery, and celebrity style. For the last year, she’s been covering all of the above for Who What Wear, where she first got her start as an intern and later a freelance writer in 2017.
Upon graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa in 2018, Eliza moved to New York City full time and started at Refinery29 as a fashion market writer, focusing on SEO-optimized market roundups. Later, she transitioned out of just market and began covering the site's fashion news beat as well as writing features pertaining to plus-size fashion, sustainability, adaptive fashion, need-to-know brands, and the latest runway and social media–driven trends. In 2021, after almost four years at Refinery29, she moved on to Who What Wear, where she continues to be a trusted source for fashion news, trends, and more. In her first year at Who What Wear, Eliza has profiled Dakota Fanning and Diane Kruger, two of the site's 2022 cover stars, and launched her own monthly column titled Let's Get a Room, where she heads to dressing rooms around New York City to show the site's readers what new items are just as good IRL as they appear online. Eliza also curates market for Who What Wear's email newsletters.
Eliza currently lives in SoHo, in far too close proximity to Lower Manhattan's bevy of shopping destinations. When she’s not popping into stores for inspiration (or more), she's probably running on the West Side Highway, watching a Formula 1 race, sprinting at Barry's, or sitting outside at one of SoHo's many cafés.
