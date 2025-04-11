These Posh New Zara Shorts Are Trendier Than Your Denim Cutoffs

Don't worry: I would never advocate for getting rid of your favorite denim cutoffs. However, if you're searching for shorts that are both trendier and more polished, look no further than Bermuda shorts. After perusing options from all of our readers' favorite brands and retailers, I decided that Zara has the best selection right now. When trying a new-to-me trend, I prefer ordering several options from one site so I can take advantage of free shipping and make returns easier, so that's why I'm zeroing in on just Zara right now.

Below, I rounded up Zara's chicest Bermuda shorts. The selection includes several versions in linen, which is my favorite fabric to wear in the spring and summer because it's lightweight, breathable, and wicks away sweat. However, I also included iterations that are dressier in case you want to wear Bermuda shorts to the office in the coming months. Scroll down to shop my picks starting at $46.

Shop the Best Bermuda Shorts at Zara

Zw Collection 100% Linen Long Bermuda Shorts
These pastel shorts are so cute.

Long Pleated Shorts
These are polished enough for most offices.

Pleated Linen Blend Shorts Zw Collection
Zara's selection of shorts is top-notch right now.

Pleated Linen Blend Shorts Zw Collection
Vacation is calling.

Zw Collection Long Shorts
Butter yellow continues to be a popular choice.

Zw Collection Pleated Shorts
Comfy.

Shorts With Belt Loop
I'll be wearing these Bermuda shorts to work.

Pleated Jorts
I love how these jorts are styled.

Zw Collection Cotton Pleated Shorts
I adore this moss green color.

Chain Belt Long Shorts
These pleated shorts are as pretty as any skirt.

Zw Collection Pleated Shorts
Yet another stellar option for summer.

