These Posh New Zara Shorts Are Trendier Than Your Denim Cutoffs
Don't worry: I would never advocate for getting rid of your favorite denim cutoffs. However, if you're searching for shorts that are both trendier and more polished, look no further than Bermuda shorts. After perusing options from all of our readers' favorite brands and retailers, I decided that Zara has the best selection right now. When trying a new-to-me trend, I prefer ordering several options from one site so I can take advantage of free shipping and make returns easier, so that's why I'm zeroing in on just Zara right now.
Below, I rounded up Zara's chicest Bermuda shorts. The selection includes several versions in linen, which is my favorite fabric to wear in the spring and summer because it's lightweight, breathable, and wicks away sweat. However, I also included iterations that are dressier in case you want to wear Bermuda shorts to the office in the coming months. Scroll down to shop my picks starting at $46.
Shop the Best Bermuda Shorts at Zara
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
