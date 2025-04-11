These Posh New Zara Shorts Are Trendier Than Your Denim Cutoffs

Don't worry: I would never advocate for getting rid of your favorite denim cutoffs. However, if you're searching for shorts that are both trendier and more polished, look no further than Bermuda shorts. After perusing options from all of our readers' favorite brands and retailers, I decided that Zara has the best selection right now. When trying a new-to-me trend, I prefer ordering several options from one site so I can take advantage of free shipping and make returns easier, so that's why I'm zeroing in on just Zara right now.

Below, I rounded up Zara's chicest Bermuda shorts. The selection includes several versions in linen, which is my favorite fabric to wear in the spring and summer because it's lightweight, breathable, and wicks away sweat. However, I also included iterations that are dressier in case you want to wear Bermuda shorts to the office in the coming months. Scroll down to shop my picks starting at $46.

Shop the Best Bermuda Shorts at Zara

ZARA ZW Collection 100% Linen Long Bermuda Shorts $60 SHOP NOW These pastel shorts are so cute.

ZARA Long Pleated Shorts $50 SHOP NOW These are polished enough for most offices.

ZARA Pleated Linen Blend Shorts ZW Collection $60 SHOP NOW Zara's selection of shorts is top-notch right now.

ZARA Pleated Linen Blend Shorts ZW Collection $60 SHOP NOW Vacation is calling.

ZARA ZW Collection Long Shorts $70 SHOP NOW Butter yellow continues to be a popular choice.

ZARA ZW Collection Pleated Shorts $60 SHOP NOW Comfy.

ZARA Shorts With Belt Loop $46 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these Bermuda shorts to work.

ZARA Pleated Jorts $46 SHOP NOW I love how these jorts are styled.

ZARA ZW Collection Cotton Pleated Shorts $70 SHOP NOW I adore this moss green color.

ZARA Chain Belt Long Shorts $46 SHOP NOW These pleated shorts are as pretty as any skirt.

ZARA ZW Collection Pleated Shorts $70 SHOP NOW Yet another stellar option for summer.