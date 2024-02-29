People Who Never Follow Trends Rely On These 6 Outfits for Spring

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

I always aim to appeal to a wide variety of dressers when I write my Who What Wear stories. Some of our readers love staying up-to-date on what celebrities are wearing, while others prefer to get inspiration from Instagram. Some readers are trend lovers, and others are partial to timeless pieces. If you identify more with the latter options, this story's for you. I curated six different outfit combos inspired by Instagram's style set that are guaranteed to defy the trend cycle.

Listen, I love a good trend report as much as the next fashion editor, but that doesn't mean I'm perpetually changing up my wardrobe to stay current. On the contrary, I actually stick to the same outfit formulas time and again—including the six formulas I included in this story. Scroll down to learn about my top six spring outfits for people who don't follow trends.

Tan Trench Coat + Gray Sweater + Black Trousers

A tan trench coat is as stylish as it is practical. If you tend to wear yours with a white T-shirt and jeans, try mixing it up with a gray sweater and black trousers instead. It's just as easy to pull off but is slightly more elevated than a denim-centric look.

monikh outfits

(Image credit: @monikh)

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @joiedejude)

Get the Look

White Button-Down Shirt + Black Slip Skirt

Black and white go together like bread and butter. Feel free to play around with proportions with this outfit combo. Sylvie, for instance, chose formfitting pieces, while Anouk and Linda opted for oversize styles. There's no wrong answer here!

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @sylviamus_)

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

Get the Look

Gray Pantsuit

A pantsuit is a perennial classic. Right now, I'm really into gray versions thanks to some of my favorite IG It girls. Pantsuits are really the best of both worlds because they're super popular, but they're actually never going to go out of style.

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @nnenaecham)

Get the Look

Black Tank Top + Wide-Leg White Pants

I told you these outfits were simple! What's easier than a black tank top and a pair of flowy white pants? Nothing. It's a stylish and timeless outfit that's perfect for people who shy away from the ever-changing trend cycle.

easy outfits for spring and summer for women

(Image credit: @brittanybathgate)

easy outfits for spring and summer for women

(Image credit: @javiera)

Get the Look

T-Shirt + Pencil Skirt

This one's a no-brainer. Just grab your favorite T-shirt and tuck it into a high-waisted pencil skirt. It's the perfect combination of casual and classy. Plus, there are a million different colors and silhouettes you can choose, so you can definitely find an option that works for your budget and sense of style.

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @lindatol_)

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @sylviamus_)

Get the Look

White Slip Dress

This one is giving Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy. The '90s icon famously wore a slip dress to her wedding, and the internet has never forgotten it. Personally, I'd play up the minimalist vibe by opting for sleek, subtle accessories.

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @jeannine.roxas)

simple outfits for spring

(Image credit: @fongminliao)

Get the Look

