These Colors Are "It" for Spring 2024—Here's How Fashion People Are Wearing Them

By Yusra Siddiqui
published

As someone who has to deeply concentrate to not wear black in an outfit, I understand it can be difficult to add some color to your wardrobe. To change my neutral-loving habits, I not only save runway imagery featuring the leading color trends, but I also add some outfit shots from either street style photographers or Instagram to my seasonal mood board. Since we've already shared with you our digital download on the colors that stood out on the runways for spring 2024, now it's time to give you insight into how fashion folks are wearing them so you can take notes for your wardrobe this spring.

Below, you'll find a variety of looks featuring the It colors of 2024. Consider this your guide to getting out of the winter rut and preparing yourself for the season ahead.

Bright Red

Many of us thought the love for bright red would be slowing down in favor of wine and oxblood hues, but the momentum is still going strong. In an all-neutral outfit, a pop of red is the ultimate way to polish things up this season.

woman in red sweater and beige skirt

(Image credit: @abimarvel)

women in leather jacket and red tights

(Image credit: @lucywilliams02)

woman in grey top and bright red skirt

(Image credit: @greceghanem)

Collection Wrap Skirt in Laminated Linen
J.Crew
Collection Wrap Skirt in Laminated Linen

Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle - Women
Mango
Slingback Heeled Shoes With Buckle

Cherish Pump
Steve Madden
Cherish Pump

Oxblood

Just because red is still on top doesn't mean oxblood isn't getting its well-deserved recognition. It's moodier nature makes it a classic choice for fall and winter, but the S/S 24 runways were filled with the beautiful shade.

woman in tights and maroon bag

(Image credit: @anna_laplaca)

woman in maroon fur jacket and jeans

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

woman in maroon coat and dress

(Image credit: @oumaymaboumeshouli)

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top

Rib-Knit Sweater
H&M
Rib-Knit Sweater

X Revolve Turtle Halter Side Slit
Norma Kamali
X Revolve Turtle Halter Side Slit

Corporate Gray

If you want to wear less black but still need a neutral to rely on, try swapping for a cool gray. It used to have a dull reputation, but no longer is the color reserved for stuffy corporate offices. Thanks to Prada, Gucci, and Loewe, it's been given a bit of a styling revamp, and there are plenty ways to make a "groutfit" a chic ensemble.

woman in grey dress

(Image credit: @daniellejinadu)

woman in grey sweater and white skirt

(Image credit: @dawnn.tan)

woman in grey top and grey jeans

(Image credit: @hanna.mw)

Fitted Zipper Jacket - Women
Mango
Fitted Zipper Jacket

Slim Tailored Wool Pants
Slim Tailored Wool Pants

Fine-Knit Cardigan
H&M
Fine-Knit Cardigan

