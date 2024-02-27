These Colors Are "It" for Spring 2024—Here's How Fashion People Are Wearing Them

As someone who has to deeply concentrate to not wear black in an outfit, I understand it can be difficult to add some color to your wardrobe. To change my neutral-loving habits, I not only save runway imagery featuring the leading color trends, but I also add some outfit shots from either street style photographers or Instagram to my seasonal mood board. Since we've already shared with you our digital download on the colors that stood out on the runways for spring 2024, now it's time to give you insight into how fashion folks are wearing them so you can take notes for your wardrobe this spring.

Below, you'll find a variety of looks featuring the It colors of 2024. Consider this your guide to getting out of the winter rut and preparing yourself for the season ahead.

Bright Red

Many of us thought the love for bright red would be slowing down in favor of wine and oxblood hues, but the momentum is still going strong. In an all-neutral outfit, a pop of red is the ultimate way to polish things up this season.

Oxblood

Just because red is still on top doesn't mean oxblood isn't getting its well-deserved recognition. It's moodier nature makes it a classic choice for fall and winter, but the S/S 24 runways were filled with the beautiful shade.

Corporate Gray

If you want to wear less black but still need a neutral to rely on, try swapping for a cool gray. It used to have a dull reputation, but no longer is the color reserved for stuffy corporate offices. Thanks to Prada, Gucci, and Loewe, it's been given a bit of a styling revamp, and there are plenty ways to make a "groutfit" a chic ensemble.

