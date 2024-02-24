Zendaya and Florence Pugh Can't Stop Wearing These 4 Trends
As a fashion editor, I've always loved award season because we're constantly being treated to fresh red carpet looks week after week. This year, the press tour for Dune: Part Two happens to fall right in the middle of the award show schedule, threatening to upstage even the Oscars when it comes to memorable fashion moments.
The movie's cast list is seriously stacked: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Anya Taylor-Joy all have roles in the film, which is set to debut in theaters on March 1. I've particularly enjoyed Zendaya's and Florence's red carpet looks during the tour and noticed some similarities between their outfits even though they have such distinct styles. For example, they have both have worn ab-baring crop tops, although the silhouettes varied dramatically. Scroll down to see the four trends they can't stop wearing right now. And stay tuned for the rest of our coverage of their excellent Dune press tour.
1. Crop Tops
On Zendaya: Bottega Veneta outfit; Bulgari jewelry
On Florence Pugh: Galvan top and skirt
On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton outfit; Bulgari jewelry
Shop Fancy Crop Tops
2. Thigh-High Slits
On Zendaya: Torisheju outfit; Bulgari jewelry
On Florence Pugh: Harris Reed dress; Boucheron jewelry
Shop Thigh-High Slits
3. Sleek Black Gowns
On Florence Pugh: Maticevski dress; Piferi shoes
On Zendaya: Mugler gown; Bulgari jewelry
Shop Sleek Black Gowns
4. Black Maxi Coats
On Florence Pugh: Valentino coat
On Florence Pugh: Valentino coat
Shop Black Maxi Coats
