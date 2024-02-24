Zendaya and Florence Pugh Can't Stop Wearing These 4 Trends

published

florence pugh and zendaya together

(Image credit: Getty Images)

As a fashion editor, I've always loved award season because we're constantly being treated to fresh red carpet looks week after week. This year, the press tour for Dune: Part Two happens to fall right in the middle of the award show schedule, threatening to upstage even the Oscars when it comes to memorable fashion moments.

The movie's cast list is seriously stacked: Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and Anya Taylor-Joy all have roles in the film, which is set to debut in theaters on March 1. I've particularly enjoyed Zendaya's and Florence's red carpet looks during the tour and noticed some similarities between their outfits even though they have such distinct styles. For example, they have both have worn ab-baring crop tops, although the silhouettes varied dramatically. Scroll down to see the four trends they can't stop wearing right now. And stay tuned for the rest of our coverage of their excellent Dune press tour.

1. Crop Tops

zendaya and florence pugh dune tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Bottega Veneta outfit; Bulgari jewelry

zendaya and florence pugh dune tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Florence Pugh: Galvan top and skirt

zendaya and florence pugh dune tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Louis Vuitton outfit; Bulgari jewelry

Shop Fancy Crop Tops

dion lee top

DION LEE
Barball Cutout Bead-Embellished Mesh Top

crop tops
Paco Rabanne
Haut Top

black crop tops
COPERNI
Cropped Appliquéd Gathered Satin-Jersey Top

Crystal Trim Heart Top
Area
Crystal Trim Heart Top

2. Thigh-High Slits

zendaya red carpet dresses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Torisheju outfit; Bulgari jewelry

zendaya red carpet dresses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Florence Pugh: Harris Reed dress; Boucheron jewelry

Shop Thigh-High Slits

Stretch Rib Midi Skirt | Black001
Good American
Stretch Rib Midi Skirt

Jilliane Dress
BAUM UND PFERDGARTEN
Jilliane Dress

Long Helios Dress
Louisa Ballou
Long Helios Dress

Silk Skirt
Sablyn
Silk Skirt

3. Sleek Black Gowns

zendaya dune tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Florence Pugh: Maticevski dress; Piferi shoes

zendaya dune tour

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zendaya: Mugler gown; Bulgari jewelry

Shop Sleek Black Gowns

best black gowns
Staud
Giuseppe Dress

Scuba Modern Tank Maxi Dress | Black001
GOOD AMERICAN
Scuba Modern Tank Maxi Dress

Beija Dress
Anna October
Beija Dress

Halter Wrap Straight Gown
Norma Kamali
Halter Wrap Straight Gown

4. Black Maxi Coats

florence pugh red carpet dune tour outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Florence Pugh: Valentino coat

florence pugh red carpet dune tour outfits

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Florence Pugh: Valentino coat

Shop Black Maxi Coats

best black coats for women

RALPH LAUREN COLLECTION
Gatlin Silk-Satin Trimmed Wool and Silk-Blend Coat

best black coats for women 2024
mango
Wool Coat With Handmade Belt

best black coats
Röhe
Double-Breasted Layered Wool-Twill Coat

black coat
& Other Stories
Wool Coat

