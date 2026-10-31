I Know You're Stylish If You're Wearing This New British Brand That Rivals COS and Reformation

At Who What Wear UK, one of our favourite things is discovering an independent label. Of course, I'll always have time for a great high-street find or a designer piece I've been saving up for, but there's something particularly lovely about finding a smaller brand that you might not have come across otherwise. Especially when it's female-founded and homegrown, too. Just this week, in fact, a new one landed on my radar and instantly caught my attention: Arteof.
Launched in September 2026 by Harri Rands and Lucy Bevan, the duo formerly behind creative direction at Mint Velvet, Arteof is a new British womenswear brand built around a rather simple idea: our wardrobes should work around our lives, not the other way around. Since launching, the brand has already released two drops, each bringing together elevated athleisure, chic base layers, lovely knitwear and the sort of jackets you'll find yourself reaching for on repeat. It's essentially a collection of easy, but genuinely stylish, pieces that make getting dressed that little bit simpler.
And with autumn/winter dressing on my mind (something I'm famously not the biggest fan of), I'm particularly on the lookout for pieces that feel comfortable but still look put-together. So, I've had a browse through the latest capsule and picked out the Arteof pieces that I'd genuinely consider adding to my own wardrobe. Scroll on to see my picks.
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ArteOf
Wool Blend Polo Collar Jumper
Is this not the most perfect cream knit?
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Day One Cotton Long Sleeve Tee
A simple tee you'll reach for on repeat.
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Slow Living Wool Cashmere Jumper
I've tried this cashmere jumper and can confirm that it is so gorgeous in real life.
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Late Start Textured Knitted Bomber
Wear with jeans or leggings.
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Mellow Modal Rest Wide Leg
The perfect set for lounging around in or going to grab coffee.
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Every Hour Wool Double Layer Jumper
I have it on good authority that nearly every fashion editor wants this knit.
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Black Motion Form Legging
I'm on the hunt for new leggings that are comfy to wear and actually good quality. I think I found them!
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Off Duty Waffle Long Sleeve Henley
Wear as is or layer under knitwear.
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Low Season Wool Cardigan
I love a cardigan with jeans but also over dresses and with skirts.
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Roam Knitted Collar Padded Jacket
Dreamy.
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Off Hours Pointelle Button Up
I have my eye on this set for Christmas.
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Every Hour Lightweight Wool Henley
Henley tees and knits are having a moment this year, but that doesn't mean they are a fleeting trend. A classic style like this will work hard in your wardrobe for years to come.
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Lambskin Leather Bomber
An investment worth making.
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House Silk Boxer
There's something so luxurious about a silk short.
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Quiet Rib Cotton Long Sleeve Tee
An outfit I'll be wearing from now until next May.
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Check All Seasons Longline Parka
You can't go wrong with a does-it-all-coat like this.
Poppy joined the Who What Wear UK team as managing editor in 2022. After graduating from university with a degree in English literature, she worked for several publications, including Women's Health, The Times and Marie Claire.
As WWW UK’s managing editor, Poppy looks after the content calendar and all output across the brand, in addition to working with contributors and supporting with social media planning, branded content, marketing and brand strategy. A keen eye for detail means Poppy oversees the production of tentpole moments such as special issues, events, gift guides and more. You won’t find many articles by Poppy on site, but when you do there’s no doubt they will either be focused on dresses, handbags or classic high-street buys she shares with her mum. Or better yet, all three!