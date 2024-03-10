My Colleague Just Found the Most Expensive-Looking High-Street Trench Coat—Now I Want It Too

There are a lot of benefits to the job we do. We get early previews to new collections and see the runways up-close: deciphering next or this season's biggest trends is all in a day's work. But one of the side effects is being surrounded by incredibly chic women and having a direct line to brands is that every time we step into the office, we're instantly influenced. Many of the best-selling items we share come from our own editor's wardrobes, like the COS wide-leg trousers or Arket's beloved blazer. This week, I spotted our video producer, Remi Afolabi, hanging up an incredibly chic trench coat as we entered the office, and straight away I had to know where it was from. Whilst having a first-hand review of a new investment piece is incredibly beneficial, it’s even better when the piece in question is a high street piece and comes with your co-worker's recommendation. Remi confirmed this designer-looking coat was from none other than Arket.

With spring's arrival just over a week away, we've already started reintroducing some seasonal heroes back into our wardrobes, with the classic trench coat being the first to get some airtime. Ideal for the season thanks to its lightweight nature as the weather begins to break free from the chill, this outerwear style is one that has been relied upon for years, and for good reason. Along with its practicality, its classic design of double-breasted buttons, collared-style, and longline design makes a trench coat a clever finishing touch to add a put-together feel to any outfit. True to form, Arket has reconsidered the quintessential design for a contemporary interpretation that feels very 2024.

In this iteration, Arket has chosen a softer cotton-viscose blend that gives a more relaxed silhouette, and swapped the classic buckled belt for an understated popper-style closure. What's more, the wearable textile is almost denim-like, and Arket even offers matching wide-leg jeans, allowing for a playful co-ord. To match the modern take, this trench coat takes on an oversized silhouette. Whilst Remi is a fan of a voluminous cut, she recommends sizing down a size or two to find a more fitted shape. At 5'4", Remi shows that the longline style sits closer to a maxi length. The greige shade is similar to the timeless camel that so many trench coats come in, but there's a slight differentiation here that adds to the premium feel of this piece.

Arket Garment-Dyed Trench Coat £199

Arket Aurora High Wide Jeans £119

